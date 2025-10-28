Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game preview, odds, TV channel, how to watch

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are the details:

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (1-2) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 27

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Radio: Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM).

TV channel: KUNP (Antenna: 47.1. Xfinity: 16, 302, 1170. DirecTV: 47. Spectrum: 184).

Online: The entire Blazers season can be streamed live or on-demand via BlazerVision for an annual fee of $120.

How to Watch Rip City TV Network: If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live for FREE with an HDTV antenna through your local ABC affiliate (Charge 2.2 in Portland). For more information about Rip City TV and how to watch Blazers games, visit nba.com/blazers/watch.

ODDS (Oregon Lottery/DraftKings)

Moneyline: POR -142 | LAL +120

Spread: POR -2.5 | Over/Under: 226.5

This and that: Both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back. … The Blazers opened their first trip of the season with a 114-107 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night at Intuit Dome. Portland’s defense tested the Clippers all night — especially during the second quarter, when it forced eight turnovers and built a 60-55 lead — but the Blazers struggled from the field, shooting 37% (including 27% from three-point range), and were outclassed down the stretch. … Deni Avdija finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss, becoming the first Blazers player to score 20 or more points in the first three games of a season since Damian Lillard in 2022-23. … Shaedon Sharpe has opened the season mired in a three-game shooting funk. The Blazers’ starting shooting guard made just 2 of 10 shots to open Sunday’s loss, and went on to shoot 7-for-24, including 1-for-9 from three-point range. He’s shooting just 29% from the field (17 for 59), including 21% from long-range (5 for 24), this season. … The shorthanded Lakers earned a scrappy 127-120 win at the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. … Austin Reaves had a career night in the victory, finishing with 51 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals, becoming the third player this season to reach the 50-point mark. He made 21 of 22 free throws in setting a career scoring mark, and became just the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a game. … The Lakers played without injured stars Luka Dončić and LeBron James, among others. … It was the second win in a row for the Lakers, who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 on Friday.

INJURIES

Portland: Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon) and Robert Williams III (return to competition reconditioning) are out and Matisse Thybulle (right hip soreness) is questionable.

Los Angeles: Luka Dončić (left finger sprain), LeBron James (right sciatica), Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain), Marcus Smart (right quad contusion) and Jaxson Hayes (left knee soreness) are out.

NEXT UP

The Blazers finish their three-game trip Wednesday, when they visit the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. at the Delta Center.