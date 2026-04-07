Nikola Jokic outduels Wembanyama in ‘amazing’ OT thriller

DENVER — As seconds ticked away near the final minute of overtime with the Denver Nuggets leading the San Antonio Spurs by two points, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dribbled into the paint as Victor Wembanyama crouched into a defensive stance.

Jokic backed down Wembanyama and faked a pass to Christian Braun before quickly unleashing his patented “Sombor Shuffle” for an 11-foot step-back jumper over the outstretched hand of the 7-foot-5 star center.

Wembanyama looked away flabbergasted, punctuating a Saturday game bursting with back-and-forth, breathtaking plays from two of the top candidates for this season’s NBA MVP award. Powered by Jokic’s game-high 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and zero turnovers, Denver snapped San Antonio’s 11-game winning streak and extended its to run to eight straight victories with a 136-134 triumph in overtime.

“I would pay to watch these two teams play,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said.

Certainly, the sellout crowd of 20,039 at Ball Arena agreed after watching Jokic string together his third-career outing with at least 40 points, 10 assists and three blocks. Only Dwyane Wade has recorded more such games (5) since blocks were first tracked (1973-74), according to ESPN Research. It was also Jokic’s seventh career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers.

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Jokic nailed another big shot over Wembanyama in the last minute of overtime, knocking down a floater with 9.8 seconds remaining.

“He’s obviously the catalyst to make you pay for any subtle mistake or slippage,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Jokic. “He has all the tricks, the counters and the skills to make you pay.”

In a short, narrow hallway behind double doors next to the visiting locker room, Wembanyama leaned forward in a plastic chair to soak in the experience of his seventh head-to-head battle against Jokic, who is 5-2 in the matchup. The 22-year-old led San Antonio with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, becoming the first Spurs player to score at least 30 points with 15 rebounds in three consecutive outings, according to ESPN Research.

Wembanyama is also the first player since Shaquille O’Neal in his 1999-2000 MVP season to tally three consecutive games with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks (O’Neal accomplished the feat in four straight contests) and rack up at least 100 points, 50 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks over a three-game span.

“I think it was an amazing game,” Wembanyama said. “Very fun. One of the most fun games. I wish we could have closed it out. Everything that happened tonight is good for us. It was a real test against a team that’s playing for something right now. It had a little bit of playoff vibes. They’ve got the best offensive player in the world. So when you come into these games, you always have to be focused on defense.”

The Spurs led 107-96 with 9:08 left to play before the Nuggets’ 17-8 run, which was capped by Jokic’s jumper, pulled them within two points with 4:12 left in regulation. San Antonio regained a six-point advantage after Wembanyama nailed a pair of free throws with 1:39 remaining.

But on Denver’s next offensive possession, Cameron Johnson drained a 3-pointer off an assist from Jokic and was fouled by De’Aaron Fox. Johnson hit the ensuing free throw to pull the Nuggets within two points with 1:24 left in regulation. Aaron Gordon tied the score at 124-124 with 6.2 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Jokic lit up the Spurs for seven points on 3-of-4 shooting, while Wembanyama scored just two points. But in playing a season-high 40 minutes, Wembanyama left a lasting impression on Jokic, who was already enamored with the All-Star.

“I think the first time I played against him, I told you guys he’s going to change the league. He’s going to change basketball,” Jokic said. “I still think that. And I think he has an opportunity, a chance to be the most unique basketball player to ever play the game.”

Through three regular-season matchups, the Spurs and Nuggets have each scored 130-plus points, the first time two teams have each reeled off at least 130 points in three games against each other in a season since 1983-84, according to ESPN Research.

Interestingly, San Antonio and Denver were the last teams to accomplish that feat.

So buckle up for the April 12 season finale between the teams in San Antonio.

“They’re probably the two most unique players in the last decade in basketball [with] the way they get things done,” Adelman said of Jokic and Wembanyama. “Their skill sets are so different than other guys in the league. Two amazing players. This is a game you buy a ticket to watch.”