‘Not much you can do about it’ – Oscar Piastri concedes McLaren would qualify P7 ‘no matter what’ in Monaco

After joining Piastri as the first of the final 10 out on track, Norris endured a similarly frustrating conclusion to Qualifying when a small error impacted his second run, leaving him to start alongside his team mate on the fourth row as he wound up in eighth place.

He revealed that even without the mistake, the advantage their competitors had would still have been too great to overcome, marking a disappointing result as the team celebrate their milestone Grand Prix.

“I just had a lock-up into T10,” Norris explained. “I don’t really know why. When I looked at the data I had fractionally more brake pressure but the line was the same, the bump was the same.

“I was at 99.9% and it’s hard to know that sometimes, and I went to 100% and paid the price. I was pushing a lot and I feel like we got a lot of lap time out of it quite early on in Qualifying.

“There just wasn’t much more to come after that and that’s just frustrating when you see the others doing better and better laps, and the gap getting bigger and you kind of want to go with them.