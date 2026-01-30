“Only MVP to not probably get in” – Chandler Parsons believes D-Rose will find it tough to make the HoF

When the Chicago Bulls recently retired Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey, making him only the fifth player in franchise history, behind Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Jerry Sloan, to receive that honor, it spoke volumes about what he represents to the city of Chicago and the Bulls organization. The ceremony was an emotional reminder of D-Rose’s impact, but it also sparked a broader debate over whether the three-time All-Star is worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame next.

Chandler Parsons did not shy away from addressing the truth that many fans might not want to hear.

Parsons thinks D-Rose had a promising but short peak

Raised in Chicago, Derrick lived out a dream that countless young kids dream of. He didn’t just make it to the NBA and become the youngest MVP in league history, overshadowing Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant for that honor (all at the age of 22), but also took on the responsibility of leading his hometown Bulls into the playoffs season after season. At his peak, Rose symbolized hope, resilience and revival of a storied franchise that had been searching for its next cornerstone after the end of the Michael Jordan era.

However, as Parsons pointed out, while Rose may feel like a surefire Hall of Famer in the eyes of the fans and fellow players who emotionally connect with his journey, the reality is far more complicated. The point guard’s true prime lasted for only four out of a 15-year NBA career. And not only was he unable to log accolades after getting injured, but was shipped from one franchise — the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Detroit Pistons to the New York Knicks to the Memphis Grizzlies — before ultimately being forced out of the league.

“Even if he’s not, which I don’t know, it’s a short career-four, five really good years. But the youngest MVP? Only MVP to not probably get in,” Chandler said on an episode of the “Run It Back” Show. “It’s tough, but like Lou said, he’s a Hall of Fame in our eyes.”

Derrick might not make the HoF

Additionally, when Rose’s resume is compared to players who remain outside the Hall of Fame, be it Cedric Maxwell, who won two NBA champions and was even the Finals MVP, Shawn Kemp, who earned six-time All-Star honors and is widely regarded as one of the most explosive dunkers ever, or defensive stalwarts like Rasheed Wallace and Bill Laimbeer, it becomes clear why Pooh’s induction is far from guaranteed. Those examples highlight how a short prime can complicate Hall of Fame cases, regardless of how memorable that peak may have been.

But then again, narrative building matters more than ever in today’s NBA landscape. Rose’s story transcends stats. In many ways, for basketball fans in Chicago, he wasn’t just another cornerstone but someone who changed the culture within the community. And that emotional connection might not mean immediate Hall of Fame induction, but it does surely uplift Derrick’s case for the honor.

