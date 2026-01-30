NBA trade deadline: What should the Bucks do with Giannis?

At some point between now and the 2026 NBA offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks will face a franchise-altering decision:

Whether or not to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. That decision could be sooner rather than later.

As ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, Milwaukee is beginning to listen to offers for Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks’ two-time MVP is ready and prepared to move to a new NBA home at the deadline or in the offseason.

Since he was drafted in 2013, Antetokounmpo has been committed to the franchise, signing extensions in 2016, 2020 and 2023. And general manager Jon Horst has been committed to building around Milwaukee’s superstar, hoping to recreate the championship-caliber supporting cast that helped end a 50-year title drought in 2021.

But flashy offseason moves — among them, an ill-fated trade for guard Damian Lillard in 2023 and the free agent signing of center Myles Turner last summer — haven’t gotten Milwaukee any closer to title contention. This season, the 18-27 Bucks are on pace for their worst record in 10 years and are in danger of picking in the lottery for the first time since 2015.

The combination of a below-average supporting cast — the Bucks are minus-11.2 points per 100 possessions when Antetokounmpo sits — and the realization that the 31-year-old forward is set to enter the final year of his contract had created a feeling around the league that a trade is closer than ever.

But to where? Which teams have the draft assets and salary cap space to get a deal done? Which teams would risk a move without any guarantee of Antetokounmpo signing an extension? Would the Oklahoma City Thunder or Detroit Pistons — each conference’s current No. 1 seed — dare to enter trade talks with Milwaukee?

We’re putting the other 29 teams into tiers, from the franchises that could offer the most appealing trade packages to teams that have no realistic chance at landing the 10-time All-Star.

Jump to a section:

What options do the Bucks have?

11 franchises with the most to offer

Picks, but a mismatched timeline

Teams with injured/former All-Stars

Contracts, but light on draft picks

Assets for a deal, but with big risks

Empty pockets | Waiting on sideline

Bucks’ options: Do they need to trade Giannis at the deadline?

Getting younger, building draft assets and acquiring win-now players should be the goals for Milwaukee. But can they accomplish those without trading away a franchise icon?

After deals for Jrue Holiday, Lillard and then signing Turner, Milwaukee’s collection of tradable assets and contracts continues to shrink. The Bucks do have their 2031 or 2032 first-round pick to include in any trade but are bottom-heavy in salary — 11 of 15 players under contract earn between $2.3 million to $5.1 million.

If Antetokounmpo is not moved, that leaves Turner ($25.3 million), Kyle Kuzma ($22.4 million) and Bobby Portis ($13.5 million) as the most appealing contracts to use in deals ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

play 1:26 Doc Rivers: Giannis’ calf injury history is concerning Bucks coach Doc Rivers discusses Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recurring calf injuries.

But considering Antetokounmpo will be out an extended period, Horst and the front office could choose to wait and regroup this summer. While missing the playoffs was not the goal before the season, Milwaukee is now slated to add a lottery pick to the league’s fifth-oldest roster. (The Bucks have the less favorable first-rounder between their own and the Pelicans.)

And starting the night of the draft, Milwaukee is allowed to trade three first-round picks (2026, 2031 and 2033) to potentially bolster the roster around Antetokounmpo.

Adding in free agency could prove more difficult. Milwaukee has nine free agents this summer, but five have player options (Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Gary Harris, Taurean Prince and Jericho Sims).

The Bucks are also projected to be over the cap this offseason, thanks in part to the Turner signing last offseason at the expense of Lillard. After waiving and stretching his contract, Milwaukee owes the guard $20.2 million per season through 2029-30. Outside of creating room by trading Turner, Kuzma or Portis, Milwaukee will have the $15.1 million non-tax midlevel, $5.5 million biannual and veteran minimum exceptions available to sign players this summer.

But if Milwaukee decides the best path forward is indeed to trade Antetokounmpo ahead of the deadline, which franchises have the draft capital, the contracts and the young stars to swing a deal? (An important reminder for teams chasing Antetokounmpo: Any franchise without cap space would have to send Milwaukee at least $43.5 million in salary and remain below the first apron.)

11 teams with the most to offer

Deal difficulty: 7/10 (with 10 being the most difficult). The Pelicans’ pick might be a deal-breaker.

Could the Hawks interest Milwaukee in one of the top picks in this year’s draft for the opportunity to select Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer? Atlanta does not control its own first-round pick until 2028 but has one of the most coveted draft assets in the league: the more favorable 2026 first-rounder between New Orleans and Milwaukee. (The Hawks also have the less favorable 2027 first-rounder between New Orleans and Milwaukee if it falls outside of the top four.)

Adding Antetokounmpo to a young rising core led by Jalen Johnson would be fascinating to watch. So would the risk: trading away a potential No. 1 pick in a stacked draft with the potential of Antetokounmpo leaving for nothing in the 2027 offseason.

Apron status: $14.8 million below first apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

2026 first-round pick (more favorable between New Orleans and Milwaukee)

2027 first-round pick (less favorable between New Orleans and Milwaukee; top-four protected)

2026 first-round swap (less favorable between Cleveland and Utah)

2028 first-round swap (less favorable between Cleveland and Utah)

2029 to 2032 first-round picks

Contracts:

Notable trade exceptions:

Deal difficulty: 2/10. Detroit has the contracts, draft picks and young players to get an Antetokounmpo deal done, but does the best team in the East dare disrupt its run?

If we are going by coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s comments last month, do not expect the front office to rush in improving its roster. “You don’t need to skip steps and go out and trade for some sort of superstar right away because you never know how that’s going to end up,” Bickerstaff told FanDuel TV.

But what if one of those steps was acquiring Antetokounmpo? Detroit would check many boxes for Milwaukee’s ideal offer. The Pistons can trade up to four first-round picks, have a large tradable contract in Tobias Harris and have promising young players Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey and Ron Holland.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Apron status: $26.1 million below first apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

Contracts

Free agents: Tobias Harris ($26.6 million, UFA 2026), Jaden Ivey ($10.1 million, RFA 2026), Jalen Duren ($6.5 million, RFA 2026), Paul Reed ($5.1 million, Team 2026), Javonte Green ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Isaac Jones ($2 million, RFA 2026)

Rookie scale: Ausar Thompson ($8.8 million, RFA 2027), Ron Holland II ($8.7 million, RFA 2028), Marcus Sasser ($2.9 million, RFA 2027)

Notable: Cade Cunningham ($46.4 million, UFA 2030), Duncan Robinson ($15.3 million, UFA 2028), Isaiah Stewart ($15 million, Team 2027) and Caris LeVert ($14.1 million, UFA 2027)

Notable trade exceptions:

Deal difficulty: 2/10. Butler’s $54.1 million salary is a necessity in an Antetokounmpo trade.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has said trading Jimmy Butler III is not something the Warriors could envision even with him out with a torn ACL. But what happens now that Antetokounmpo is available in trade discussions? Unless the Warriors are going to trade Draymond Green, Butler’s salary this season would need to be included. Along with Butler, Golden State could include Jonathan Kuminga, a young player in Brandin Podziemski and up to four first-round picks. They can also include up to three pick swaps. To make the salaries work, Milwaukee would have to include either Bobby Portis or Kyle Kuzma if Kuminga is included.

Apron status: $264,000 below the second apron (hard capped)

Draft assets

Their own first in the next seven years. They can trade a maximum of four: 2026, 2028, 2030 (if 1-20) and 2032

First-round swap rights in the next seven years

Contracts

Restrictions: Seth Curry ($1.8 million, UFA 2026, signing March 1)

Free agents: Draymond Green ($25.9 million, Player 2026), Jonathan Kuminga ($22.5 million, Team 2026), Trayce Jackson-Davis ($2.2 million, Team 2026), Gui Santos ($2.2 million, UFA 2026), Quinten Post ($1.9 million, RFA 2026) Al Horford ($5.7 million, Player 2026), Gary Payton II ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), De’Anthony Melton ($3 million, Player 2026)

Off the board: Stephen Curry ($59.6 million, UFA 2027) ‘

Rookie scale: Brandin Podziemski ($3.7 million, RFA 2027)

Notable contracts: Jimmy Butler III ($59.6 million, UFA 2027), Moses Moody ($11.6 million, UFA 2028), Buddy Hield ($9.2 million, Player 2027)

Deal difficulty: 7/10. Another Houston blockbuster would require picks and likely a young cornerstone.

After a first-round loss to Golden State in last season’s playoffs, Houston used many of its trade assets to acquire Kevin Durant. (So far, so good.) But the Rockets still have a valuable 2027 swap with Brooklyn and an unprotected first-round pick from Phoenix in that same draft. While the draft picks are enticing, the Bucks would almost certainly circle Amen Thompson as a player they can build around in the wake of losing Antetokounmpo.

Apron status: $1.25 million below first apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

2027 first-round swap rights with Brooklyn

2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix)

2029 first-round picks (two most favorable between own, Dallas and Phoenix)

Contracts:

Restrictions: Fred VanVleet ($25 million, player option 2026, one year bird), Jabari Smith Jr. ($12.4 million, UFA 2030, poison pill), Aaron Holiday ($2.3 million, UFA 2026, one year bird), Jae’Sean Tate ($2.3 million, UFA 2026, one year bird)

Free agents: Tari Eason ($5.7 million, RFA 2026), Jeff Green ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Josh Okogie ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale: Reed Sheppard ($10.6 million, RFA 2028), Amen Thompson ($9.7 million, RFA 2027)

Notable: Kevin Durant ($54.7 million, player option 2027), Alperen Sengun ($33.9 million, player option 2029) Steven Adams ($14.1 million, UFA 2028), Dorian Finney-Smith ($12.7 million, UFA 2029) and Clint Capela ($6.7 million, UFA 2028)

Notable trade exceptions:

Deal difficulty: 7/10. Miami has the cap room, young players and (maybe) a very important expiring contract to include in deals. But it can’t trade a first-round pick until the next decade.

The Heat are positioned to take back Antetokounmpo’s salary and still not be impeded by the first apron hard cap. From a contract standpoint, the Heat have three players earning more than $25 million, including former All-Stars Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins. Both players are free agents in 2027. Miami could also have the $26.6 million expiring contract of Terry Rozier, who was placed on leave by the NBA in October.

While the Heat have young players such as Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr., a sticking point in any potential trade talks with Milwaukee would be Miami’s two available firsts — in 2030 and 2032.

Apron status: $7.2 million below first apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

2030 and 2032 first-round picks

Swap rights in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032

Contracts:

Restrictions: Nikola Jovic ($4.4 million, UFA 2030, poison pill)

Free agents: Andrew Wiggins ($28.2 million, player option 2026), Terry Rozier ($26.6 million, UFA 2026), Norman Powell ($20.5 million, UFA 2026), Simone Fontecchio ($8.3 million, UFA 2026) and Keshad Johnson ($1.9 million, RFA 2026)

Rookie scale: Kel’el Ware ($4.4 million, RFA 2028), Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($3.9 million, RFA 2027), Kasparas Jakucionis ($3.7 million, RFA 2029)

Notable: Bam Adebayo ($37.1 million, UFA 2029), Tyler Herro ($31 million, UFA 2027), Davion Mitchell ($11.5 million, UFA 2027)

Notable trade exceptions:

$16.8 million

$14.1 million

$7.8 million

$5.6 million

Deal difficulty: 8/10. Minnesota has no first-round picks available and is walking a financial tightrope. Landing Antetokounmpo could require some deadline maneuvering from president Tim Connelly.

While the Wolves have players who can accelerate a rebuild in Milwaukee in Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, they have no first-round picks to send in a deal. One option for the front office could be to reroute players to a third team for a future first-rounder that goes to Milwaukee. Making any trade construction more difficult, the Timberwolves are not allowed to take back more salary than they receive in a trade.

Apron status: $3.6 million below second apron (not hard capped)

Draft assets:

Contracts:

Restrictions: Joe Ingles ($2.3 million, UFA 2026, one-year bird)

Free agents: Mike Conley ($10.7 million, UFA 2026), Jaylen Clark ($2.2 million, UFA 2026), Bones Hyland ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Leonard Miller ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Rob Dillingham ($6.6 million, RFA 2028), Terrence Shannon Jr. ($2.7 million, RFA 2028), Joan Beringer ($4.2 million, RFA 2029)

Notable: Anthony Edwards ($45.5 million, UFA 2029), Rudy Gobert ($35 million, player option 2027), Julius Randle ($30.8 million, player option 2027), Jaden McDaniels ($24.9 million, UFA 2029), Naz Reid ($21.6 million, UFA 2029), Donte DiVincenzo ($11.9 million, UFA 2027)

Deal difficulty: 8/10. New York’s one tradable pick likely won’t convey, so any Antetokounmpo offer will require a star.

Upcoming NBA games on ESPN/ABC Friday, Jan. 30 (ESPN)

Grizzlies at Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pistons at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 31 (ABC)

Mavericks at Rockets, 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 1 (ESPN)

Bucks at Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET

Like the Wolves, the Knicks are light on draft assets and heavily into the apron and its financial limitations. The Knicks’ lone non-swap first-round asset is a 2026 top-eight-protected pick that will likely stay with the Wizards in June.

And because it is over the first apron, New York is not allowed to take on more salary than it sends out in a trade. That would leave the front office with the option of swapping Karl-Anthony Towns straight up or packaging a combination of OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges. (Note: Bridges cannot be traded until Feb. 1.)

Apron status: $148,358 below the second apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

First-round swaps in 2026, 2030 and 2032

2026 first-round pick (via Wizards, top-eight protected). Note: In the likely scenario the first does not convey, New York will have Washington’s 2026 and 2027 second-rounders.

Contracts:

Restrictions: Mikal Bridges ($24.9 million, player option 2029, signing Feb. 1)

Free agents: Mitchell Robinson ($12.9 million, UFA 2026), Guerschon Yabusele ($5.5 million, player option 2026), Landry Shamet ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Jordan Clarkson ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Mohamed Diawara ($1.3 million, RFA 2026) and Ariel Hukporti ($1.95 million, RFA 2026)

Off the board: Jalen Brunson ($34.9 million, player option 2028)

Rookie scale contracts: Pacome Dadiet ($2.8 million, RFA 2028)

Notable: Karl-Anthony Towns ($53.1 million, player option 2027), OG Anunoby ($39.6 million, player option 2028), Josh Hart ($19.5 million, Team 2027), Deuce McBride ($4.3 million, UFA 2027) Note: Anunoby and Brunson have trade bonuses.

Deal difficulty: 7/10. Oklahoma City has an enviable collection of draft picks. But would adding Antetokounmpo be worth breaking up a championship roster and depleting many of those future assets?

In fairness, we should leave the defending champions off this list. Thunder GM Sam Presti has largely built the roster around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander through the draft and shrewd free agent signings. Even with 11 tradable first-round picks and swaps, young players and expiring contracts, taking this big of a swing is not in the DNA of Oklahoma City.

Apron status: $8.6 million below first apron (not hard capped)

Draft assets:

2026 first-round picks (two most favorable of own, LA Clippers and Houston; top-four protected)

2026 first-round pick (via Utah; top-eight protected)

2026 first-round pick (via Philadelphia; top-four protected)

2027 first-round picks (two most favorable of own, Clippers and Denver; top-five protected

2027 to 2032 first-round picks

2027 (via San Antonio; top-16 protected)

2028 first-round swap with Dallas

2029 first-round pick (via Denver; top-five protected)

Contracts:

Restrictions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($38.3 million, player option 2031, signing July 7), Chet Holmgren ($13.7 million, UFA 2031, poison pill), Jalen Williams ($6.6 million, UFA 2031, poison pill)

Free agents: Ousmane Dieng ($6.7 million, RFA 2026), Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million, Team 2026), Lu Dort ($17.7 million, Team 2026), Kenrich Williams ($7.2 million, Team 2026) Note: Dort has $500,000 in unlikely bonuses.

Rookie scale contracts: Cason Wallace ($5.8 million, RFA 2027), Nikola Topic ($5.2 million, RFA 2028), Thomas Sorber ($4.7 million, RFA 2029)

Notable: Alex Caruso ($18.1 million, UFA 2029), Isaiah Joe ($12.4 million, Team 2027), Aaron Wiggins ($9.7 million, Team 2028), Jaylin Williams ($8.5 million, Team 2027, extension Dec. 29).

Notable trade exceptions:

Deal difficulty: 4/10. Portland has young players and the Bucks’ own 2029 pick to use in deals. But would gutting a promising young roster be worth a short-term contention window — and a Damian Lillard-Antetokounmpo reunion?

Remember the 2023 trade that sent Lillard to the Bucks? The draft picks that Milwaukee sent to Portland included two years of pick swaps (2028 and 2030) and its own unprotected first in 2029. (After getting waived by Milwaukee in July, Lillard is now back on the Trail Blazers as he rehabs a torn Achilles.)

Milwaukee would most certainly ask for Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara or Shaedon Sharpe. Avdija is putting up All-Star numbers on one of the best non-rookie contracts. Camara signed an extension before the regular season and is not available. Sharpe signed a rookie extension and has a poison pill restriction, making it difficult to trade him.

Apron status: $7.9 million below the first apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

2028 and 2030 first-round swaps with Milwaukee

2028 first-round pick (via Orlando)

2029 first-round picks (most and least favorable of own, Boston and Milwaukee)

Contracts:

Restrictions: Toumani Camara ($2.2 million, UFA 2030, signing April 19), Shaedon Sharpe ($10.7 million UFA 2030, poison pill), Damian Lillard ($14.1 million, player option 2027, no trade clause)

Free agents: Robert Williams ($13.3 million, UFA 2026), Matisse Thybulle ($11.5 million, UFA 2026), Blake Wesley ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Duop Reath ($2.2 million, RFA 2026), Rayan Rupert ($2.2 million, RFA 2026). Note: Williams has $1.7 million in unlikely bonuses. Thybulle has a trade bonus.

Rookie scale contracts: Scoot Henderson ($10.7 million, UFA 2027), Donovan Clingan ($7.2 million, RFA 2028), Kris Murray ($3.1 million, RFA 2027), Yang Hansen ($4.4 million, RFA 2029)

Notable: Jrue Holiday ($32.4 million, player option 2027), Jerami Grant ($32 million, player option 2027), Deni Avdija ($14.4 million, UFA 2028)

Deal difficulty: 6/10. The Spurs reached contender status earlier than expected. An Antetokounmpo trade would create a fascinating frontcourt duo, but likely at the cost of a young backcourt star.

Are the Spurs willing to break up their young roster even before they can evaluate Victor Wembanyama’s first postseason? If they are, San Antonio has last season’s Rookie of the Year in Stephon Castle and this season’s No. 2 pick Dylan Harper as the centerpieces of a trade. And despite trading four first-round picks for De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio still has four pick swaps (including 2026 with Atlanta) and an unprotected 2027 first-rounder from the Hawks.

Apron status: $10 million below the first apron (hard capped)

Draft assets:

2026 first-round swap with Atlanta

2027 first-round pick (via Atlanta)

2028 first-round swap with Boston (top-one protected)

2030 first-round swap (more favorable of Dallas and Minnesota; top-one protected)

2031 first-round swap with Sacramento

Contracts:

Restrictions: De’Aaron Fox ($37.1 million, UFA 2030, signing Feb. 4)

Free agents: Jeremy Sochan ($7.1 million, RFA 2026), Harrison Barnes ($19 million, UFA 2026), Kelly Olynyk ($13.5 million, UFA 2026), Julian Champagnie ($3 million, Team 2026), Bismack Biyombo ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Jordan McLaughlin ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Lindy Waters ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Off the board: Victor Wembanyama ($13.4 million, RFA 2027)

Rookie scale contracts: Stephon Castle ($9.6 million, RFA 2028), Dylan Harper ($12.4 million, RFA 2029) and Carter Bryant ($4.9 million, RFA 2029)

Notable: Devin Vassell ($27 million, UFA 2029), Keldon Johnson ($17.5 million, UFA 2027), Luke Kornet ($11 million, UFA 2029)

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania’s news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Deal difficulty: 3/10. Outside of perhaps Detroit, no East playoff team can beat a potential Antetokounmpo trade package from the Raptors. The difficulty of the trade increases if Milwaukee asks for Scottie Barnes.

Besides the ability to trade four first-round picks and swaps in each season, Toronto has an All-Star (Scottie Barnes), mix of veterans (Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley) and young players on controllable contracts (Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, Collin Murray-Boyles)

Apron status: $717,000 below the first apron (not hard capped)

Draft assets:

Contracts:

Free agents: Ochai Agbaji ($6.4 million, RFA 2026), Garrett Temple ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Jonathan Mogbo ($1.9 million, Team 2026), Jamal Shead ($1.5 million, Team 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Gradey Dick ($5 million, RFA 2026), Ja’Kobe Walter ($3.6 million, RFA 2028), Collin Murray-Boyles ($6.3 million, RFA 2029)

Notable: Scottie Barnes ($38.7 million, UFA 2030), Brandon Ingram ($38.1 million, UFA 2028), Immanuel Quickley ($32.5 million, UFA 2028), RJ Barrett ($27.7 million, UFA 2027), Jakob Poeltl ($19.5 million, UFA 2030) Note: Barnes has a trade bonus that is voided if he’s moved. Barrett ($3.3 million), Poeltl ($500,000) and Quickley ($2.5 million) have unlikely bonuses.

The pick packages

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have the ultimate pick package to swing a deal. The major risk for teams in Brooklyn’s position is whether they could convince the title-focused Antetokounmpo to sign an extension on a rebuilding team.

Brooklyn has 10 tradable firsts, including four unprotected (2027, 2029, 2031 via New York; 2032 via Denver), a 2028 top-eight-protected pick from Philadelphia and 2028 swap rights with the Knicks. The Nets are rebuilding, but there is urgency to put out a competitive roster, considering the Rockets have swap rights in 2027. The Nets also have $15 million in cap space and could be facilitators.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have nine tradable first-round picks and 2028 swap rights with the Cavaliers. Unless Lauri Markkanen is included, Utah would need to trade at least five players to match Antetokounmpo’s salary. Fourteen players on the roster earn less than $19.5 million.

The injured or former All-Stars

Boston Celtics

Outside of MVP candidate Jaylen Brown and the rehabbing Jayson Tatum, two supermax players under contract through at least the 2028-29 season, Boston has $55 million in combined salaries of Derrick White and Anfernee Simons and has two tradable first-round picks. The Celtics are over the first apron and not allowed to take back more salary than they send in a trade.

Dallas Mavericks

Any talks would likely begin with Cooper Flagg, but it is difficult to see Dallas giving up another franchise player, this time for a possible short-term window with Antetokounmpo. Veterans Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are injured, combine to earn $90 million this season and would likely not fit the Bucks’ timeline. The Mavericks do have two tradable picks: a 2029 unprotected first-rounder via the Lakers and their own pick in 2031 or 2032.

Indiana Pacers

Trading Antetokounmpo to a division rival would not be ideal for Milwaukee, but Indiana does have four tradable first-round picks and the right to swap in every season. With Tyrese Haliburton recovering from a torn Achilles, Indiana has the league’s second-worst record. While it has the draft picks, Indiana would need to trade at least four players if Haliburton or Pascal Siakam are not included.

Philadelphia 76ers

Two seasons ago, the 76ers would have ranked near the top of this list, led by former MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Paul George. But because of injuries and each star’s sizable long-term contract, both players are unlikely trade targets for Milwaukee. Outside of George and Embiid, Philadelphia lacks enough salary to send out in a trade unless it is willing to part ways with All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

Contracts to trade, but limited in picks

LA Clippers

Similar to their crosstown rivals, the Clippers have the expiring contracts (John Collins, Brook Lopez, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn) to match Antetokounmpo’s $54 million salary. What they don’t have is a pool of young players on controllable contracts and a significant amount of draft picks. The Paul George and James Harden trades have left the Clippers with no control of their own first-round pick until 2030.

Los Angeles Lakers

We can certainly dream of what an Antetokounmpo-Luka Doncic-LeBron James pairing could look like in the future. The Lakers have the expiring contracts to make the math work and can include Austin Reaves and their 2031 or 2032 unprotected first-round pick in a trade. But considering Reaves will likely command top dollar as a free agent, and the pick is at least five years out, it is difficult to see Milwaukee interested in what the Lakers could offer.

Orlando Magic

Orlando went all-in last offseason, trading four first-round picks for Desmond Bane. While that deal left the Magic with just one tradable pick, they do have the sizable contracts in Bane, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac. Paolo Banchero signed a rookie max extension and cannot be dealt.

Trade assets, but with long-term risk

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have the right package of young players (Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller), contracts (11 players make between $2.2 million to $25 million), a former All-Star in LaMelo Ball and up to six tradable first-round picks. But like any rebuilding team, there is a tremendous risk of going all-in, only to see Antetokounmpo pass on an extension.

Chicago Bulls

Getting salaries to match is easy, considering the Bulls have eight players on expiring contracts, including Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. They also have five tradable first-round picks and young players in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. A trade for Antetokounmpo and the cost to acquire him would put tremendous pressure on the front office to add in free agency. The Bulls could have over $60 million in cap space.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Antetokounmpo? The Grizzlies have the salaries (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama and Brandon Clark, for example) to send out without including Morant or Jackson in a deal. They also have six tradable first-round picks, including a 2030 unprotected pick via Orlando. For Memphis, rookie Cedric Coward should be a non-starter in any potential trade talks.

New Orleans Pelicans

Despite not having their own first-round pick this season, the Pelicans have the more favorable of theirs and Milwaukee’s first-rounders in 2027. They can also include two additional first-rounders (2029 and 2031) and a combination of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson and 2025 first-round picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Considering the roster would likely get gutted and there is no guarantee of an extension, an Antetokounmpo deal should be a pass for team president Joe Dumars.

Sacramento Kings

Kings All-Stars Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have playoff experience but would not check the box for a retooling Milwaukee roster. Five tradable first-round picks might entice the Bucks, but there is too much risk for Sacramento with no guarantee Antetokounmpo stays.

Washington Wizards

Could the rebuilding Wizards land two All-Stars within a month? Washington has the $33.3 million expiring contract of Khris Middleton and a league-high nine players on rookie contracts, including Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson and Bilal Coulibaly. Washington will add a high lottery pick in 2026 and has five additional tradable first-rounders with 2028 and 2030 swap rights with Phoenix.

Pockets are empty

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets sent their last tradable first-round pick to Brooklyn in the Michael Porter Jr.-Cameron Johnson offseason trade. As for the roster, it is difficult to envision a front office conversation about Antetokounmpo unless the Nuggets are willing to include Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

Phoenix Suns

The Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades, along with finishing last season over the second apron, have left Phoenix with no tradable first-round picks. Outside of including Devin Booker, Phoenix doesn’t have an offer that would interest Milwaukee.

Waiting on the sidelines

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland has the contracts (Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen) to make a case for Antetokounmpo, but finances will likely force Cleveland to sit this one out. As the only team over the second apron, the Cavs cannot aggregate contracts sent out (even if less salary is coming back) and cannot take back more salary in a trade. Cleveland has just one tradable first-round pick in 2031 or 2032.