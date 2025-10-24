Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Sacramento, police say

LIVE FROM KCRA THREE NEWS. WE BEGIN WITH BREAKING NEWS AND WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOW BREAKING NEWS IN SACRAMENTO. OFFICERS ARE INVESTIGATING AFTER A PERSON WAS HIT BY A VEHICLE. POLICE JUST SAID THAT PERSON HAS DIED. THIS IS A LIVE LOOK FROM COP LIVECOPTER3. NOW, THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED NEAR 16TH AND NORTH C STREETS. KCRA 3’S MIKE TESELLE IS THERE AT THE SCENE. AND MIKE, JUST MOMENTS AGO, YOU’RE THE PERSON WHO TOLD OUR NEWSROOM THAT THIS HAS NOW TURNED INTO A FATAL. YEAH. UNFORTUNATE NEWS HERE. NOW, LET ME JUST START WITH THE CHIEF MOST IMMEDIATE THING FOR COMMUTERS. AND THAT IS TAKE A LOOK HERE BECAUSE THIS IS 16TH STREET COMING OUT OF DOWNTOWN NORTH PAST C STREET. YOU CAN SEE IT IS FULLY SHUT DOWN. POLICE TAPE ACROSS MULTIPLE STREETS HERE ACROSS 16TH STREET. THIS WAS A REPORT OF A PEDESTRIAN CRASH THIS MORNING INVOLVING A CAR. THE POLICE DEPARTMENT JUST IN THE LAST COUPLE OF MINUTES, SENDING OUT A NOTE SAYING, QUOTE. SADLY, DESPITE LIFE SAVING EFFORTS, THE PEDESTRIAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND PRONOUNCED DECEASED. SO WHAT IS GOING TO BE HAPPENING NOW IS THAT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S MAJOR COLLISION INVESTIGATION UNIT WILL BEGIN INVESTIGATING AND PROCESSING THIS SCENE, BUT WHAT THAT MEANS FOR DRIVERS IS YOU COMING OUT OF DOWNTOWN NORTH TOWARDS 160. YOU CANNOT GET THROUGH ON 16TH STREET AS THIS REMAINS A PRETTY EXPANSIVE SCENE ON THIS SIDE OF THE RAILROAD TRACKS. SO YOU WILL HAVE TO DETOUR AROUND. WE DETOURED AROUND WITH OTHERS. YOU CAN GET BY B STREET AND THEN WEAVE YOUR WAY PAST LOAVES AND FISHES TO 16TH STREET. OR YOU CAN GO ALL THE WAY TO RICHARDS BOULEVARD TO GET OUT OF DOWNTOWN. BUT FOR NOW, NO ESTIMATED TIME OF WHEN 16TH STREET WILL REOPEN TO THOSE COMMUTERS TRYING TO GET OUT OF DOWNTOWN NOR
A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car Monday morning in Sacramento, officals said.Emergency medical services were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to North 16th and North B streets.It was unclear what caused the crash. A person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuires, the Sacramento Police Department said.North 16 Street at North C Street is blocked off, along with North B Street and Ahern Street, the police department said. An investigation is underway.The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. This story was curated by Hearst’s KCRA Alert Desk.See news happening? Send us your photos or videos if it’s safe to do so at kcra.com/upload.If this story happened near you or someone you know, share this article with friends in your area using the KCRA mobile app so they know what is happening near them. The KCRA app is available for free in Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel
