Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Sacramento, police say

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car Monday morning in Sacramento, officals said.Emergency medical services were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to North 16th and North B streets.It was unclear what caused the crash. A person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuires, the Sacramento Police Department said.North 16 Street at North C Street is blocked off, along with North B Street and Ahern Street, the police department said. An investigation is underway.The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

