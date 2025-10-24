Weapons Is Finally Streaming on HBO Max Tonight

Weapons, the horror/thriller movie from writer/director Zach Cregger (known for also writing and directing Barbarian and being in the mid-aughts sketch group The Whitest Kids U’ Know), is finally going to be available to stream, just ahead of Halloween. It’s been available to rent or purchase digitally since September, but if you haven’t wanted to dish out $20 or more just to watch it at home, now’s your chance to stream it on HBO Max staring at midight PT.

I haven’t gotten a chance to see Weapons yet, but I plan on doing so this weekend. It’s been at the top of my watch list since reviews started rolling in and everyone I know who has already seen it has had nothing but great things to say. I’m ready to understand what the hot dog meme is all about.

Weapons Streaming Release Time

Weapons is available to stream via HBO Max staring on October 24 at midnight PT. For those who don't already have a subscription, it's worth noting that HBO Max recently raised the prices on its service. You can currently get a basic standalone subscription (with ads) for $10.99 per month, a standard subscription for $18.49 per month (without ads), and a premium subscription for $22.99 (4K streaming). You can also get access to the service via the Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle that now starts at $19.99 following additional Disney+ price increases. If you don't have access to HBO Max already and don't want to pay for a subscription just to watch Weapons, you can also still rent it on digital. As soon as a new movie comes to a streaming service, the cost to rent the film usually drops pretty significantly on VOD platforms and Weapons is currently down to $6.99 for a rental or $12.99 to buy digitally on Prime Video.