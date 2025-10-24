Weapons Is Finally Streaming on HBO Max Tonight

Weapons, the horror/thriller movie from writer/director Zach Cregger (known for also writing and directing Barbarian and being in the mid-aughts sketch group The Whitest Kids U’ Know), is finally going to be available to stream, just ahead of Halloween. It’s been available to rent or purchase digitally since September, but if you haven’t wanted to dish out $20 or more just to watch it at home, now’s your chance to stream it on HBO Max staring at midight PT.
I haven’t gotten a chance to see Weapons yet, but I plan on doing so this weekend. It’s been at the top of my watch list since reviews started rolling in and everyone I know who has already seen it has had nothing but great things to say. I’m ready to understand what the hot dog meme is all about.
Weapons Streaming Release Time
Weapons is available to stream via HBO Max staring on October 24 at midnight PT. For those who don’t already have a subscription, it’s worth noting that HBO Max recently raised the prices on its service. You can currently get a basic standalone subscription (with ads) for $10.99 per month, a standard subscription for $18.49 per month (without ads), and a premium subscription for $22.99 (4K streaming). You can also get access to the service via the Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle that now starts at $19.99 following additional Disney+ price increases.
If you don’t have access to HBO Max already and don’t want to pay for a subscription just to watch Weapons, you can also still rent it on digital. As soon as a new movie comes to a streaming service, the cost to rent the film usually drops pretty significantly on VOD platforms and Weapons is currently down to $6.99 for a rental or $12.99 to buy digitally on Prime Video.
It’s Also Available on Blu-ray
If you’re going to rent Weapons from SVOD, you might want to consider opting for a physical copy. The limited edition 4K steelbook has already sold out, but there are still plenty of regular 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions available.
Who’s in the Cast?
Weapons was written and directed by Zach Cregger. It stars the following actors:
- Julia Garner – Justine Gandy
- Josh Brolin – Archer Graff
- Alden Ehrenreich – Paul
- Austin Abrams – James
- Cary Christopher – Alex Lilly
- Benedict Wong – Marcus
- June Diane Raphael – Donna
- Amy Madigan – Aunt Gladys
Rating and Runtime
Weapons is rated R mostly for violence, gore, and intense scenes. The movie runs for 2 hours and 8 minutes, including credits. There is no mid- or post-credits scene, so there isn’t any need to sit through the credits if you don’t want to.