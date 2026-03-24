Raptors vs Jazz Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s NBA Game

The Raptors need a pick-me-up following a rough weekend in Denver and Phoenix, and while you might think a matchup with the Jazz is just what they need, Utah has been better than you realize lately, and my NBA predictions explain why this spread is way too big.

Photo By – Reuters Connect. Scottie Barnes (4) fights through contact in NBA action.

It’s been a tough couple of games for the Toronto Raptors. They couldn’t hold on to another double-digit lead against the Nuggets on Friday, which led to a predictable letdown against the Suns.

But they’ll need to refocus quickly as they play the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Toronto is a big favorite, but is the number too big? My Raptors vs. Jazz predictions and NBA picks break it all down for this matchup set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday, March 23.

Raptors vs Jazz prediction

Raptors vs Jazz best bet: Jazz +12.5 (-110)

The Toronto Raptors generally get the job done against weaker teams. However, I’m not sold on them covering a number this large in this spot.

The second half of a back-to-back at elevation in Salt Lake City. And the Utah Jazz haven’t been as bad as you might think.

While they’re just 3-8 straight up in March, they’re 6-5 ATS and rank 21st in net rating. Toronto is just 17th in net rating over the same stretch and is 1-4 ATS this season when laying double-digit chalk.

The Raps should pull out the win, but this is too many points.

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Raptors vs Jazz same-game parlay

Ace Bailey is showing why he was a high lottery pick in last June’s NBA Draft. He’s averaging 18.1 points while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range over 13 games since the All-Star break.

He’s hit three or more threes in four of his last games, and the Raptors perimeter defense has dropped off in March, ranking 28th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

For the Raptors, Immanuel Quickley has also been jacking up the treys. He’s hit three or more threes in seven of his last 14 games, and the Jazz allow the most made threes per game in the NBA.

Raptors vs Jazz SGP

Jazz +12.5

Ace Bailey Over 2.5 threes

Immanuel Quickley Over 2.5 threes

Our “from downtown” SGP: Make It Rain

The Raptors’ heavy legs will be evident in this one, and defense will likely become an afterthought for both teams, leading to jacking up more shots from long range.

Raptors vs Jazz SGP

Ace Bailey Over 2.5 threes

Brice Sensabaugh Over 2.5 threes

Immanuel Quickley Over 2.5 threes

Brandon Ingram Over 1.5 threes

Raptors vs Jazz odds

Spread : Raptors -12.5 | Jazz +12.5

: Raptors -12.5 | Jazz +12.5 Moneyline : Raptors -800 | Jazz +550

: Raptors -800 | Jazz +550 Over/Under: Over 231 | Under 231

Raptors vs Jazz betting trend to know

The Jazz have hit the Game Total Over in 29 of their last 40 games at home for +16.90 Units and a 38% ROI. Find more NBA betting trends for Raptors vs. Jazz.

How to watch Raptors vs Jazz

Location Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT Date Monday, March 23, 2026 Tip-off 9:00 p.m. ET TV Sportsnet, KJZZ

Raptors vs Jazz latest injuries

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