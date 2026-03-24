Final Injury Report for Rockets-Bulls: Will Alperen Sengun, Anfernee Simons Play?

The Houston Rockets are on the road on Monday night as they travel to take on the Chicago Bulls in an interconference matchup.

Houston enters Monday’s game with a 43-27 record after defeating the Miami Heat at home on Saturday night.

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Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1)Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images (Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

In Saturday’s victory over the Heat, Amen Thompson led the way for the Rockets as he recorded 24 points, 18 rebounds and four assists while Kevin Durant added 27 points, three rebounds and three assists of his own.

Now Houston will try to grab another victory on the road on Monday as they face off against a struggling Bulls team.

On the other side, Chicago enters Monday’s contest with a 28-42 record after losing at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

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Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30)Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Tre Jones led the way for the Bulls in Thursday’s victory as he ended the game with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists while Rob Dillingam recorded 17 points and four rebounds off the bench.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Monday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Rockets Injury Report: Will Alperen Sengun Play?

For the Rockets, they have two players listed on their injury report, though Alperen Sengun is not one of them.

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Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28)Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Of course, Sengun has been dealing with a lingering back injury that he has been able to play through and he is off the injury report completely for Monday’s game.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5).© Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images (© Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

Houston has ruled out Fred VanVleet as he continues to recover from a torn ACL while Steven Adams is set to miss the remainder of the season while recovering from ankle surgery.

Bulls Injury Report: Will Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey Play?

On the other side, the Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report, including both Anfernee Simons and Jaden Ivey.

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Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22)Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Chicago has listed Simons as questionable due to a fractured left wrist and there is a chance he could return after being sidelined since Feb. 22.

The Bulls have also listed Ivey as questionable due to left patellofemoral pain syndrome and there is a chance he could make his first appearance since Feb. 11 on Monday night.

Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey (31Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Jalen Smith has also been listed as questionable due to right calf strain injury management while Zach Collins and Noa Essengue have been ruled out as they are both set to miss the remainder of the season.

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Guerschon Yabusele has been listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain while Isaac Okoro is doubtful due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome and both players are expected to miss Monday’s game.

Fans can catch Monday night’s matchup between the Rockets and Bulls from Chicago at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Mar 23, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.