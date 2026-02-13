Retired NASA Astronaut Suni Williams to run in 130th Boston Marathon

Astronaut Suni Williams, a Massachusetts native who was stuck aboard the International Space Station for months after trouble with an experimental spacecraft, will run in the upcoming Boston Marathon. The Boston Athletic Association confirmed on Thursday that Williams will be among the thousands racing from Hopkinton to Back Bay on April 20. Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned to Earth in March 2025 after a planned one-week test flight into space turned into a 286-day odyssey when they experienced issues with their vehicle’s thrusters.Williams, 60, a former Navy captain and Needham native, spent more than 27 years at NASA, logging 608 days in space over three station missions. She also set a record for the most spacewalking time by a woman: 62 hours during nine excursions.Williams retired from NASA at the end of the year. She told NewsCenter 5 that her first Boston Marathon experience was at age 17. She wasn’t formally entered in the race, but wanted to complete the course before going to college and joining the Navy. “I had high-top sneakers. I didn’t have running shoes, and they were hurting my feet. So I just gave them my mom, and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll finish with this guy. and I’m just going to run barefoot,” Williams said. She also made history in 2007 as the first person to complete the 26.2 miles while in space.”I turned 60 this year, so why not give it another shot?” she said. This year, the Boston Athletic Association will also be honoring Williams with the Patriot Award, which is presented annually to a patriotic, philanthropic and inspirational figure. Williams had previously indicated her intent to run the Boston Marathon when she served as the keynote speaker at the Merrimack College graduation ceremony in May. WCVB is the official broadcast partner of the Boston Marathon.

