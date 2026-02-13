Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Table After Man City’s Wild Anfield Win

Another weekend, another bout of chaos.

Heading into the final 10 minutes of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool, the Premier League title race was being officially declared dead, Arsenal licking their lips at the prospect of a nine-point lead established by victory over Sunderland and Dominik Szoboszlai’s glorious free kick.

Yet, come the full-time whistle at Anfield, Arsenal were celebrating no longer. An astonishing late turnaround thrust Man City firmly back into the title picture—a fixture that will be replayed time and time again come the campaign’s conclusion should Pep Guardiola’s men steal the crown.

Arsenal still boast the advantage in the race for glory, but much like those fighting for Champions League qualification and to merely stay in the division, nothing can be taken for granted.

Opta’s fabled supercomputer has predicted which teams will be partying come the term’s end following another rollercoaster weekend in the Premier League.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Title Race

Arsenal are still strong favourites. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 56 82.78 90.14% 2. Man City 50 73.65 8.15% 3. Aston Villa 47 70.19 1.56%

Quick-fire goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland spared the blushes of Man City on Merseyside as the reality of another slip-up dawned, but Arsenal needn’t fear too much. They remain six points clear at the summit and, as per the supercomputer, are overwhelming favourites to clinch a first Premier League title in over two decades.

Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad Stadium in mid-April will prove pivotal—who knows what the top of the standings will look like come that meeting—but for now, the Gunners have some necessary breathing room. Their buffer gives them a projected 90.14% chance of winning the league compared to City’s modest 8.15%.

Another setback for Aston Villa at the weekend has seen them more or less drop out of the race entirely. Their draw at Bournemouth leaves them nine points off Arsenal as midfield injuries derail their surprise push for first.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Champions League Race

Man Utd are flying right now. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images.

Liverpool joined Arsenal in cursing their late implosion at home to the Cityzens, the 2–1 defeat cutting them adrift of their rivals for Champions League qualification. Finishing in the top five will almost certainly be enough for re-entry into Europe’s premier competition but, for the first time this season, the supercomputer expects the Reds to end the campaign as low as sixth.

Manchester United were victorious once more at the weekend as their victory over Tottenham Hotspur maintained their place in fourth and moved them five points above their bitter foes Liverpool—offering them a 59.3% chance of returning to the Champions League.

However, they’re still projected to finish below Chelsea in the table after Liam Rosenior’s resurgent Blues secured another three points on Saturday afternoon. They are given a whopping 72.1% chance of Champions League qualification.

Brentford moved level on points with the reigning champions with their last-gasp win over Newcastle United and they harbour not entirely slim hopes of sneaking into the top five. A win over Brighton & Hove Albion gives Everton continental dreams, although the Europa League or Conference League is more likely.

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Champions League Qualification Chances 4. Chelsea 43 63.95 72.1% 5. Man Utd 44 62.97 59.3% 6. Liverpool 39 61.14 44.0% 7. Brentford 39 58.18 20.2% 8. Everton 37 53.74 4.0%

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Relegation Battle

Wolves are certain to go down. | Getty/Darren Staples

Another miserable weekend for Tottenham saw Cristian Romero’s stock plummet further as his red card ensured another defeat for the Lilywhites. Unbelievably, Spurs are now just six points off the relegation places and somehow find themselves nervously looking over their shoulder. While they have just a 2.29% chance of relegation, they can ill-afford complacency.

Leeds United did their chances of survival the world of good by beating fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Friday night. They are now level on points with Spurs and their form suggests they should have enough in the tank to beat the drop. Forest, however, continue to prove an entirely unpredictable beast.

West Ham United have been in resurgent form but that hasn’t convinced the supercomputer of their safety. They are still projected to finish in 18th place and drop into the second tier, with a 73.63% chance of relegation compared to Leeds’ 6.77% and Forest’s 15.41%.

Victory away at Burnley at the weekend could prove pivotal come the campaign’s end and it piled further misery on the Lancashire outfit. Relegation is almost guaranteed as the supercomputer gives them just a 0.37% chance of surprise survival.

It’s long been accepted that Wolverhampton Wanderers are Championship-bound. They are still yet to reach double-digits on the points front and are considered a complete certainty to finish in the bottom three.

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Relegation Chances 15. Tottenham 29 46.26 2.29% 16. Leeds 29 44.18 6.77% 17. Nott’m Forest 26 41.66 15.41% 18. West Ham 23 36.27 73.63% 19. Burnley 15 25.84 99.63% 20. Wolves 8 19.25 100%

