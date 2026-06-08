The Summer Game Fest 2026 showcases continue with lots of events taking place over the weekend, and one of them is the Future Games Show “Summer Showcase” 2026, which was absolutely packed with Xbox-related reveals.

So, down below, you’ll find all the Xbox-related trailers from this summer’s Future Games Show, and be warned that there are loads of them! This two-hour event was non-stop in terms of announcements and new reveals, with highlights including Arizona Sunshine, The Sinking City 2, EXODUS and a whole lot more!

Here’s everything Xbox-related that we saw at the Future Games Show “Summer Showcase “2026:

On this page: Roundup: All The Xbox Reveals From The Future Games Show ‘Summer Showcase’ 2026 1. Arizona Sunshine – Reveal Trailer (TBD) 2. ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE – Developer Interview (October 2, 2026) 3. Little Nightmares III: The Backstage – Reveal Trailer (June 12, 2026) 4. Gothic 1 Remake – Launch Trailer (Out Now!) 5. Halloween: The Game – Single-Player Campaign Trailer (September 8, 2026) 6. Realm Of Ink – Launch Trailer (Out Now!) 7. Duskfade – Gameplay Trailer (August 13, 2026) 8. Fading Echo – Gameplay Trailer (TBD 2026) 9. Forever Skies – Gameplay Trailer (July 27, 2026) 10. Don’t Fret – Release Date Trailer (October 1, 2026) 11. Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia Reveal Trailer (TBD) 12. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Deep Dive (July 9, 2026) 13. Blasphemous 2 – The Third Sin Reveal Trailer (Out Now!) 14. Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns – Gameplay Trailer (August 13, 2026) 15. Holdfast: American Revolution – Gameplay Trailer (June 11, 2026) 16. BioEden – Reveal Trailer (TBD) 17. The Sinking City 2 – Release Date Trailer (August 18, 2026) 18. Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Blood Moon – Reveal Trailer (TBD) 19. The Alters: Last Variable – Reveal Trailer (July 13, 2026) 20. Skatesterre – Announcement Trailer (Summer 2026) 21. Aniimo – Gameplay Trailer (Q3 2026) 22. THE LIFT: Supernatural Handyman Simulator – Deep Dive (TBD 2027) 23. My Cannibal Family – Reveal Trailer (TBD 2027) 24. Mistfall Hunter – Gameplay Trailer (July 29, 2026) 25. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival – Deep Dive (TBD 2026) 26. The Road of Dust and Sorrow – Gameplay Trailer (TBD) 27. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – Deep Dive (February 12, 2027) 28. EXODUS – Extended Gameplay Reveal (Early 2027)

Arizona Sunshine – Reveal Trailer (TBD)

This year’s Summer Showcase opened with the reveal of Arizona Sunshine, a flatscreen remake of Vertigo Games’ beloved VR zombie shooter. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE – Developer Interview (October 2, 2026)

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE is the hotly-anticipated upcoming entry in Bandai Namco’s hyperrealistic dogfighting franchise. An interview with the game’s developers revealed more about what players can expect from this entry when it lands on PC & consoles later this year.

Little Nightmares III: The Backstage – Reveal Trailer (June 12, 2026)

The Backstage is a brand new DLC for Little Nightmares III which takes players to the underbelly of The Carnevale. Bandai Namco provided a shudder-worthy first look at the expansion during this year’s Summer Showcase, rounding off with the news that The Backstage is coming to PC and consoles on June 12, 2026.

Gothic 1 Remake – Launch Trailer (Out Now!)

Gothic 1 Remake is a faithful reimagining of the 2001 RPG classic, and the launch trailer for this historic gem aired during the Summer Showcase. Fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance and The Witcher take note — it’s out now on PC and consoles.

Halloween: The Game – Single-Player Campaign Trailer (September 8, 2026)

A new gameplay trailer for Halloween: The Game focused on the single-player aspect of the game, where you play through Michael Myers’ origin story as he evolves into the masked, knife-wielding killer we know him as today. It’s coming on September 8, later this year.

Realm Of Ink – Launch Trailer (Out Now!)

Leap studio shared the Launch Trailer for Realm of Ink, a martial arts roguelite with a gorgeous brush stroke art style. It’s out now on PC and consoles.

Duskfade – Gameplay Trailer (August 13, 2026)

A throwback to the golden age of 3D Platformers, Duskfade is a spirited action-adventure with a magical steampunk art style. A new gameplay trailer provided a closer look, and confirmed that It’s coming to PC and consoles later this year.

Fading Echo – Gameplay Trailer (TBD 2026)

A new trailer brought us into the striking cartoon world of Fading Echo, a brawler RPG where you manipulate the elements to take out your enemies and save the world from a spreading corruption. It’s coming to PC on July 21, and consoles later this year.

Forever Skies – Gameplay Trailer (July 27, 2026)

Forever Skies is an airship survival game where you navigate through the ruins of an ecological disaster. It’s out now on PC, and PlayStation, but if you haven’t checked it out yet, great news. As revealed during the Summer Showcase, Forever Skies is getting a brand new update called The Final Echoes on July 27th, which is also when the game lands on Xbox.

A psychological horror game set inside a nightmare music school, Don’t Fret drops players into the shoes of a sentient guitar who can tune out the terrifying teachers. A new trailer brought us closer to the atmosphere of Don’t Fret’s spine-tingling world, and signalled a release date of October 1, later this year. But if you can’t wait that long, there’s a demo available now on Steam.

Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia Reveal Trailer (TBD)

Microids dropped the reveal trailer for Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia during this year’s Summer Showcase. It’s a sidescrolling platformer starring a beloved Belgian comic book character, and it’s coming soon to PC and consoles, with a demo available on Steam right now.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Deep Dive (July 9, 2026)

Our first Ones To Watch Deep Dive of the Summer Showcase focused on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft’s faithful reimagining of Edward Kenway’s legendary odyssey through the Golden Age of Piracy. An interview with Game Director Richard Knight provided plenty of insight on how Ubisoft Singapore has upgraded the seven seas adventure, which is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on July 9, later this year.

Blasphemous 2 – The Third Sin Reveal Trailer (Out Now!)

Surprise! The Game Kitchen has been cooking up a surprise update for Blasphemous 2, which shadowdropped during this year’s Summer Showcase. Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin is available now on all platforms, ready for you to dive in and explore its new areas — and test your skills against its dastardly enemies.

Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns – Gameplay Trailer (August 13, 2026)

Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns is a stunning remake of the beloved medieval strategy adventure from 1986, and the developers shared a first look at gameplay during this year’s Summer Showcase. It’s coming to PC and consoles on August 13, later this year.

Holdfast: American Revolution – Gameplay Trailer (June 11, 2026)

During the Summer Showcase, Anvil Games shared the gameplay reveal for Holdfast: American Revolution, the latest update coming to Holdfast: Nations At War. The brand new update for the 150-player period shooter is launching on June 11th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X & S.

BioEden – Reveal Trailer (TBD)

Broken Arms Games shared the reveal trailer for nature simulation game BioEden during the Summer Showcase. You have to build a thriving sanctuary to restore life to a lush planet. It’s coming to PC on September 3, with a console release later down the line, but if you can’t wait the long, there’s a demo out on Steam.

Lovecraftian survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2 got a new trailer during the Summer Showcase, offering plenty of spine-tingling sights and intense combat encounters. There’s a Steam demo available now, but the big news is that it’s coming to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X & S on August 18.

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Blood Moon – Reveal Trailer (TBD)

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Blood Moon Reveal Trailer dropped by the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

The Alters: Last Variable – Reveal Trailer (July 13, 2026)

11 Bit Games revealed an expansion for The Alters called Last Variable, which takes place on a hostile alien planet and stars an elder Jan Scientist, a fan favourite character from the base game. It’s coming to PC and consoles on July 13, later this year.

Skatesterre – Announcement Trailer (Summer 2026)

Goon Squad and Headup just announced their fast-paced arcade skating game Skatesterre at tonight’s Future Game Show. The title will be launching on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer.

Aniimo – Gameplay Trailer (Q3 2026)

Aniimo is a creature collecting RPG full of adorable little guys, and Pawprint Studio shared a brand new gameplay trailer for the game during this year’s Summer Showcase. It’s coming to all platforms in Q3 2026.

THE LIFT: Supernatural Handyman Simulator – Deep Dive (TBD 2027)

THE LIFT: Supernatural Handyman Simulator is a mind-bending simulation game inspired by the SCP Foundation where you play as a supernatural handyman. Game Director Ivan Slovtsov dropped by the Summer Showcase to tell us more about the game, where you renovate and repair intricate devices. It’s coming to PC and consoles in 2027, and there’s a closed playtest coming to Steam on June 14.

My Cannibal Family – Reveal Trailer (TBD 2027)

A theme park simulator where you’re trying to eat the guests, My Cannibal Family has you constructing an attractive rest stop to lure (and harvest) unlucky visitors. It’s coming to PC and consoles in 2027, but there’s a playtest available on Steam right now.

Mistfall Hunter – Gameplay Trailer (July 29, 2026)

Mistfall Hunter is a dark fantasy extraction game where you team up or go solo to take down enemies corrupted by the blood of the gods. A new gameplay trailer offered a closer look at its grimdark world and adrenaline-pumping melee, ranged and magic combat. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on July 29th.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival – Deep Dive (TBD 2026)

Narrative Director Antony De Fault stopped by the Summer Showcase to reveal more about the story underpinning Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Revival, Saber Interactive’s dark survival horror adventure. It’s coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

The Road of Dust and Sorrow – Gameplay Trailer (TBD)

From developers Painted Black Games, The Road of Dust and Sorrow is a pixel art survival horror game inspired by Silent Hill. A new gameplay trailer aired during the Summer Showcase, showing off plenty of gameplay from this supernatural adventure. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles, and you can wishlist it now.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – Deep Dive (February 12, 2027)

During the Summer Showcase, Game Director Raul Siqueira shed more light on the world, puzzles and 3D exploration mechanics in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Crystal Dynamics’ stunning reimagining of Lara Croft’s debut adventure. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2027.

EXODUS – Extended Gameplay Reveal (Early 2027)

Archetype Entertainment shared the Extended Gameplay Reveal of EXODUS to wrap up this year’s Summer Showcase. The deep dive was led by the game’s director, Chris King, and dug into the sci-fi RPG’s storytelling, choices, combat, companions and more. EXODUS is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X & S in Early 2027.