Simone Biles Claims She Was ‘Almost Dying’ Amid Health Scare

Simone Biles says that she is recovering from a recent medical emergency.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” Biles, 29, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 6, alongside a selfie featuring the athlete wearing multiple hospital bracelets. “This was one of, if not the, scariest experience of my life.”

Without disclosing details of her health scare, Biles felt especially distraught that her husband, Jonathan Owens, was out of town during her mysterious ordeal.

“Jonathan was in Indy for practices,” she wrote on Saturday, referring to Owens’ preseason NFL practice with the Indianapolis Colts. “I’ve been in bed resting this week.”

Related: Olympian Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Enter your email Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the […]

Biles continued, “I’ll explain sooner or later, but [shout out] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited or sent flowers 🤍🤍🤍, Love y’all.”

Biles subsequently uploaded images of various floral arrangements that she’s received from her loved ones during her trying time.

“I’ll be here,” she captioned another pic of her bed, adding a screenshot of monitor’s reading of her current resting heart rate.

Biles and Owens, 30, have been together since 2020, meeting via the celebrity dating app Raya.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens told Texas Monthly in 2021 of meeting the gymnastic icon during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. “We used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now, I’m so thankful.”

Biles and the pro football player ultimately tied the knot in 2023 after three years of dating, soon becoming one another’s biggest supporters.

“It is not much motivation you need to do, just because you don’t want to put extra, added pressure on anyone. I just tell her, ‘Go do your thing, baby,’” Owens exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2024 about attending Biles’ gymnastic meets. “You get a different type of focus whenever you just have this one person that you’re focusing on.”



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Related: Simone Biles Reacts After NFL Husband Signs With Indianapolis Colts

Simone Biles has her husband Jonathan Owens’ back — no matter what NFL team is listed on his jersey. “No Friday the 13th scaries here,” Biles, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 13, reposting the news that Owens, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. “So proud of you, baby. […]

According to Owens, Biles also made him a better athlete.

“I’ve played a lot better since [meeting Simone],” he gushed to Us. “I’ve just been focused and locked in, and you come home, talk about my day and play with the dogs, you know what I mean? That’s just kind of, like, our thing.”

Owens, who has not publicly addressed Biles’ recent health scare, signed to the Colts in March after previous stints with the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, respectively.