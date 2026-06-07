WI vs SL 2026, WI vs SL 2nd ODI Match Preview

Big picture – WI look to make it 1-1
For Kirsten and Sri Lanka, there were elements of the veteran coach seeking to come to terms with the talents at his disposal and identifying their best fit. The promotion of Kamindu Mendis to the top of the order – while not coming off on Wednesday – is one such example, while Kusal Mendis’ aggression through the middle overs showed that captaincy has not dulled his attacking instincts.
But there were concerns too. Pavan Rathnayake had a breakout 2026 T20 World Cup, but having been positioned in a pivotal No. 4 role, his 24 off 38 only served to snuff the momentum Kusal had created. Kirsten will no doubt have taken note, as he would have of Janith Liyanage’s pivotal contributions at the death. Perhaps trialling Liyanage at four instead?
For West Indies, the problems certainly outweighed the positives. Despite the quick start provided by their openers – something that in most scenarios ought to have helped break the spine of a 300-plus chase – the middle order struggled to contend with Sri Lanka’s spinners.
There also seemed to be a distinct lack of clarity in their batting approach; unlike in T20s where they are a side renowned for their ability to clear the boundary with regularity, in the 50-over format – perhaps owing to the fact this was their first such assignment in six months – there seemed to be some rustiness and even unease around the need to build at pace through the middle.
Nevertheless, there will be strands to cling to heading into Saturday’s second ODI, particularly the execution of their plans in shackling Pathum Nissanka. At the same time, it will have been impressed on the top-order the importance of capitalising on their starts.
Form guide
West Indies: LLLLL (Last five matches, most recent first)
Sri Lanka: WLLWL
In the spotlight: Roston Chase and Dushmantha Chameera
Team news
West Indies will most probably go in with an unchanged XI.
West Indies (probable): 1 John Campbell, 2 Justin Greaves, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Matthew Forde, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales
Sri Lanka will likely field an unchanged lineup. Though considering Sri Lanka’s stacked seam-bowling department, and the reverse swing on offer in the first game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Eshan Malinga brought into the XI.
Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamindu Mendis, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Milan Rathnayake, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Asitha Fernando/Eshan Malinga
Pitch and conditions
The surface at Sabina Park, unlike traditional slower pitches, allows batters to hit through the line if they survive the initial new-ball spell. There was also some assistance for the spinners on offer in the first game, so expect similar once more. This match is a day-night encounter, meaning that dew might be a factor in the second innings. Weather reports indicate a chance of rain in the afternoon, but clear thereafter.
Stats and trivia
- Sri Lanka’s win in the opening fixture was their first-ever ODI victory against the West Indies at Sabina Park
- Of active ODI batters, Shai Hope’s 663 runs are the fourth-most against Sri Lanka, behind Joe Root (1425), Shakib Al Hasan (716) and Babar Azam (700)
- Maheesh Theekshana maintained an outstanding economy rate of just 2.60 in the first match