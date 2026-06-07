WI vs SL 2026, WI vs SL 2nd ODI Match Preview

Big picture – WI look to make it 1-1

A first ODI win in the West Indies since 2013, and more importantly, a winning start to Gary Kirsten’s tenure as head coach. The action now returns to the same venue for the second of three games, as the hosts seek to keep the series alive and both sides look to implement any learnings from the first game.

For Kirsten and Sri Lanka, there were elements of the veteran coach seeking to come to terms with the talents at his disposal and identifying their best fit. The promotion of Kamindu Mendis to the top of the order – while not coming off on Wednesday – is one such example, while Kusal Mendis’ aggression through the middle overs showed that captaincy has not dulled his attacking instincts.

But there were concerns too. Pavan Rathnayake had a breakout 2026 T20 World Cup, but having been positioned in a pivotal No. 4 role, his 24 off 38 only served to snuff the momentum Kusal had created. Kirsten will no doubt have taken note, as he would have of Janith Liyanage’s pivotal contributions at the death. Perhaps trialling Liyanage at four instead?

For West Indies, the problems certainly outweighed the positives. Despite the quick start provided by their openers – something that in most scenarios ought to have helped break the spine of a 300-plus chase – the middle order struggled to contend with Sri Lanka’s spinners.

There also seemed to be a distinct lack of clarity in their batting approach; unlike in T20s where they are a side renowned for their ability to clear the boundary with regularity, in the 50-over format – perhaps owing to the fact this was their first such assignment in six months – there seemed to be some rustiness and even unease around the need to build at pace through the middle.

Nevertheless, there will be strands to cling to heading into Saturday’s second ODI, particularly the execution of their plans in shackling Pathum Nissanka. At the same time, it will have been impressed on the top-order the importance of capitalising on their starts.

Form guide

West Indies: LLLLL (Last five matches, most recent first)

Sri Lanka: WLLWL

Dushmantha Chameera was too hot to handle with his reverse swing in the first game•AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Roston Chase and Dushmantha Chameera

In the opening game, Roston Chase showcased his utility, delivering a tidy ten-over spell of 2 for 47 before chipping in with a steady 33 off 46 balls during the chase. Those numbers kept the home side competitive, but in a must-win second game, West Indies will be hoping he ramps things up, particularly with the bat. Chase’s technical expertise against spin will likely prove pivotal in combating the pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, and that anchor role will ideally allow the team’s designated boundary-hitters to play with freedom around him.

Dushmantha Chameera proved that absolute pace remains lethal, regardless of the type of surface on offer. The quick turned up once more with his now customary consistent displays of hit-the-deck bowling, as he ran through the West Indies middle-and-lower order to finish with match-winning figures of 4 for 67. His capacity to extract sharp bounce from a good length will also once more prove a challenge for the West Indian openers.

Team news

West Indies will most probably go in with an unchanged XI.

West Indies (probable): 1 John Campbell, 2 Justin Greaves, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Matthew Forde, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales

Sri Lanka will likely field an unchanged lineup. Though considering Sri Lanka’s stacked seam-bowling department, and the reverse swing on offer in the first game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Eshan Malinga brought into the XI.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamindu Mendis, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Milan Rathnayake, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Asitha Fernando/Eshan Malinga

Pitch and conditions

The surface at Sabina Park, unlike traditional slower pitches, allows batters to hit through the line if they survive the initial new-ball spell. There was also some assistance for the spinners on offer in the first game, so expect similar once more. This match is a day-night encounter, meaning that dew might be a factor in the second innings. Weather reports indicate a chance of rain in the afternoon, but clear thereafter.