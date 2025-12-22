South Florida QB Byrum Brown plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

South Florida is likely to see several portal transactions this offseason with the news of Alex Golesh leaving to become the next head coach at Auburn. Among the biggest, though, has now come as far as departures for the Bulls.

QB Byrum Brown plans to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Brown has spent the last four years, including a redshirt year to start, at USF. That gives him one year of eligibility left to use elsewhere upon his entry into the portal and eventual transfer elsewhere.

In his career in Tampa, Brown has appeared in 35 games for the Bulls. He has been one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks in that time, as he has posted 64.8% completion for 219.7 passing yards per game with 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while rushing for 64.7 yards per game and 31 more scores – bringing him to 284.4 total yards per game with 92 touchdowns overall and 31 turnovers.

Most of that came in the two seasons in which Brown played full campaigns for South Florida. He, in 2023 and 2025, posted 65.5% completion for 258.2 passing yards per game with 54 touchdowns and 18 interceptions along with 73.1 rushing yards per game and 25 more scores on the ground – which brought him to a total of 331.3 yards per game with 79 touchdowns and 27 turnovers when full-time as the Bulls’ QB1.

Brown was the starter for the duration, besides missing half of his third season with injury, of Golesh’s three-year tenure at USF. He, powering among the nation’s best offenses over that time in those games, led them to a record of 19-12 (.613), including their finish this past year, which was among the best in school history, at 9-3.

Brown, a Raleigh native, played his high school football at Rolesville. He rated as a Top-75 QB in his class there and a Top-30 player out of the state of North Carolina, finishing ranked as a three-star, in the 2022 recruiting cycle. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Brown has been among the nation’s better quarterbacks, especially so from the mid-major ranks, over the past few seasons. He’ll now look for a new opportunity elsewhere for his final year of eligibility, with him intending to enter the portal once the window officially opens on January 2nd.

