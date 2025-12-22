Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis, surgery to remove spot

Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 82-year-old singer shared the health news in an Instagram statement on Monday.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he wrote. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed.”

Barry Manilow at the “Harmony” opening night on Broadway in Nov. 2023. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Barry Manilow in 2009.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” Manilow added. “That’s the good news.”

The music icon shared that he’s “going into surgery to have the spot removed.”

“The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he said. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Barry Manilow performs in Las Vegas in Sept. 2023. Getty Images

Barry Manilow at the 65th annual BMI Pop Awards in 2017. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Manilow told fans that the diagnosis and surgery means he has to reschedule the January shows on his Christmas: A Gift of Love concert series.

“The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts,” he said. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans.”

“Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around,” Manilow added. “In the meantime, I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party.”

Manilow listed the rescheduled dates for his January shows, which will now take place across February, March and April.

Barry Manilow performs in Seattle in July 2025. Getty Images

Last year, Manilow was forced to cancel a concert in London for health reasons.

“Unfortunately, under doctor’s orders, we must cancel tonight’s 27th May Barry Manilow concert,” his team wrote on social media at the time.

“Please hold on to your tickets until we can sort out rescheduling tonight’s performance,” the statement continued. “We are very sorry we have to make this announcement and trust that tomorrow night’s concert will go on as scheduled.”

Manilow performed at the London Palladium the next day and rescheduled the canceled show for the following month.

Barry Manilow onstage at the “Kodak Theater at Highland and Hollywood” in October 2001. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Barry Manilow performs during “Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert in July 2025. Getty Images

The “Could It Be Magic” singer is also currently on his The Last Concerts series. In June, Manilow opened up to Billboard about his decision to embark on the farewell tour.

“It’s like, ‘What? Am I the only one left?’” he told the outlet. “It’s Billy Joel, and Elton [John] is not well and Rod [Stewart] and Neil [Diamond]. Diana Ross is still in great shape, I think.”

Barry Manilow performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn in June 2015. Getty Images

“There must be only a handful of people in my world that are still there,” he continued. “I’m still healthy. I’m strong and I’ve still got my voice and my energy. The night I can’t hit the F natural on ‘Even Now,’ that’s the night I throw in the towel. But I can still do it.”