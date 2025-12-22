Southwest Florida community rallies in search for missing fishermen | Lee County

FORT MYERS, FL. — The search for two missing men off the coast of Southwest Florida has grown into one of the largest in the region’s history.

The Coast Guard is leading the effort, and dozens of volunteers are joining the search across the Gulf of Mexico, fueled by hope and determination.

Paul Rocuant, a close friend of one of the missing men, Randall Spivey, is among the volunteers.

“Randy’s my best friend. Randy’s been my friend since 1995. He was the best man at my wedding. He was one of the first people to hold my youngest daughter in the hospital. He’s like a brother,” said Rocuant.

Rocuant is committed to bringing Spivey and his nephew, Brandon Billmaier, back home.

“There’s nothing more important in my whole life than what I’m doing right now,” he said.

The two men went missing during a fishing trip about 70 miles offshore. Rocuant has taken on the unexpected role of leading the volunteer search effort.

“This is what you do. You know, we’re brothers. You know, we have a very, very close relationship. So he would do anything for me, and he knows I would do anything for him, if that means I’m going to stay up for a week. It doesn’t matter,” said Rocuant.

WINK News learned from Bridget Bruchalski that at least 20 volunteer boats have headed into the Gulf, each assigned specific coordinates for the search effort.

A volunteer emphasized the magnitude of the operation.

“This is one of the largest searches in the history of Southwest Florida to bring Brandon and Randy home today,” said the volunteer.

The volunteer also expressed hope for the mission’s success.

“Even though it’s been 36 hours since they’ve been in the water or so, that they’re still alive, and we’re going to find them today and bring them home,” he said.

The volunteers are employing a method known as an expanded square search.

“If you imagine a center dot, you move your boat, or you’re walking, or whatever your resources, you move it about 100 yards, or however long it’s decided, then you turn right, then you make another right, and go down a little bit further and turn around another right,” the volunteer explained.

Their objective is clear.

“No stones unturned. And in this case, no human beings left behind,” said the volunteer. “Hopefully, we won’t have to do this tomorrow.”

He expressed gratitude for the support received.

“We’re grateful to everybody who has volunteered their time, their equipment, their fuel, their prayers, spreading the word… That’s exactly what we need,” said Rocuant.

Rocuant is firm in his belief that this is a search and rescue mission. They urge anyone who can assist to call the contact number provided.

The U.S. Coast Guard released a statement Sunday morning, saying:

“Today, we continue to search with air & surface crews, pursuing all leads & saturating the search area. Thank you to this amazing community for their support. Our thoughts are with the families as we continue our efforts.” — Capt. Corrie Sergent, Sector St. Pete CO.

The U.S. Coast Guard began coordinating the search at 7 a.m., and efforts will continue through Monday.