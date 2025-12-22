SoFi Stadium: World Cup 2026 guide

SoFi Stadium one the 11 United States stadiums hosting matches at World Cup 2026 and the only one that’s an indoor stadium with a translucent roof.

It’s one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and will host five a total of eight matches including the first and third group matches of the United States team and a quarter-final.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of SoFi Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

SoFi Stadium: The background

Aerial view of SoFi Stadium
Inside SoFi Stadim
Inside SoFi Stadim
Inside SoFi Stadim

SoFi Stadium, which will host eight matches at World Cup 2026 under the name of Los Angeles Stadium, opened just six years before the tournament. It’s a stunning building inside and out, and is set to host the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2028.

The stadium is at the heart of the NFL in Southern California, with both of the Los Angeles teams calling it home. It is due to hold its second Super Bowl in early 2027 and already has the CONCACAF Gold Cup final and a Wrestlemania checked off its to-do list.

SoFi Stadium is living up to its multi-use status and has quickly become a destination for football in California. Several competitive and friendly internationals have played there and it’s already brought Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona to Inglewood.

There will be eight World Cup 2026 matches there including United States against Paraguay and an as-yet unknown UEFA play-off winner, two games for Iran, two matches in the Round of 32 and a quarter-final on July 10.

Location

Where is SoFi Stadium located?

SoFi Stadium is located in the city of Inglewood, part of the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. It’s just to the east of Los Angeles International Airport and due south of Hollywood.

Fans can reach SoFi Stadium’s World Cup 2026 matches via various bus routes. There is a SoFi Shuttle service from LAX and its metro station for major events.

Capacity

What is the capacity of SoFi Stadium?

SoFi Stadium is expected to have a seated capacity of 70,000 for its World Cup 2026 matches.

Tenants

Who plays at SoFi Stadium usually?

There is no regular football (soccer) team at SoFi Stadium but it is one of only two buildings in the United States that serves as a shared stadium for two NFL teams.

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams have played at the stadium since it opened in 2020. The Chargers moved from San Diego in 2017 and the Rams returned to LA from St Louis in time to take up residence at the newly built SoFi.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is SoFi Stadium hosting?

Sofi Stadium will host five group stage matches and three knock-out games at the 2026 World Cup.