St. John’s vs. Villanova Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel – Feb 28

Data Skrive

The Villanova Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Big East) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm (22-6, 15-2 Big East) on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Red Storm take the court as 7.5-point favorites against the Wildcats. The game features a point total of 147.5.

Continue reading to get all you need to know before placing bets on the St. John’s-Villanova clash.

St. John’s vs. Villanova How to Watch & Odds

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

Red Storm vs Wildcats Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Red Storm -7.5 -111 -112 147.5 -112 -111 -339 +263

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

St. John’s vs. Villanova Prediction

Pick ATS: Villanova (+7.5)



Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Prediction:

St. John’s 78, Villanova 73



Learn more about the St. John’s Red Storm vs. the Villanova Wildcats game on FOX Sports!

St. John’s vs. Villanova Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Red Storm 78, Wildcats 70.

The Red Storm have a 77.2% chance to claim victory in this meeting per the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Wildcats hold a 27.5% implied probability to come out on top.

Key Spread Facts

St. John’s is 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Villanova has compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread this year.

St. John’s is 9-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Villanova has covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Key Total Facts

The Red Storm and their opponent have broken the 147.5-point mark 18 times this year.

So far this year, 17 Wildcats games have featured over 147.5 points scored.

These teams score 160.2 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 12.7.

Key Moneyline Facts

St. John’s is 21-3 in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 87.5%).

This season, Villanova has been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -339 or shorter, St. John’s has a record of 17-1 (94.4% win percentage).

Villanova has not won as an underdog of +263 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

St. John’s vs. Villanova: Recent Results

Red Storm vs Wildcats Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 1/17/2026 Red Storm -2.5 148.5 -153 +128 86-79 STJOHN 2/12/2025 Red Storm -1.5 140.5 -141 +119 73-71 VILL 1/11/2025 Red Storm -6.5 145.5 -292 +237 80-68 STJOHN

St. John’s vs. Villanova: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

St. John’s Villanova Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 82.3 (54) 77.9 (138) Points Allowed (Rank) 71.3 (107) 70.1 (79) Rebounds (Rank) 11.2 (28) 9.8 (124) 3pt Made (Rank) 7.1 (253) 9.8 (42) Assists (Rank) 15.8 (71) 15.4 (93) Turnovers (Rank) 10.3 (107) 9.1 (27)

St. John’s 2025-26 Key Players

Red Storm Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zuby Ejiofor 28 15.6 7.1 3.4 1.1 1.9 0.4 Bryce Hopkins 28 13.8 6.0 2.1 1.1 0.3 0.7 Oziyah Sellers 28 10.7 3.0 1.9 0.6 0.3 1.4 Ian Jackson 27 10.1 2.4 1.3 0.7 0.3 1.5 Dillon Mitchell 28 8.4 7.1 2.9 1.3 0.7 0.0

Villanova 2025-26 Key Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Perkins 28 13.7 5.6 1.7 1.2 0.3 1.9 Acaden Lewis 28 12.9 3.2 5.2 2.1 0.1 0.8 Bryce Lindsay 28 12.5 2.0 2.1 0.6 0.0 2.4 Duke Brennan 27 11.9 10.4 1.9 0.8 0.5 0.0 Devin Askew 28 9.7 2.2 1.9 1.1 0.1 1.9

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.