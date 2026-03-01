WWE SmackDown results, grades (Feb. 27): Logan Paul replaces Jey Uso; masked man revealed

“WWE SmackDown” closed out February’s weeklies on Friday, Feb. 27, as the Elimination Chamber’s final go-home show stopped through the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Championship gold changed hands, and a late audible occurred after Bronson Reed’s injury on Monday’s “Raw.”

Whodunnit?!

WWE loves its mysteries, and “SmackDown” was hit with the classic secret attacker angle when Jey Uso was found lying out backstage. The pivot to remove Uso from the Elimination Chamber match comes as a result of Reed’s torn bicep on Monday, after Reed was reportedly supposed to win his qualifying match.

The first half of the night centered on the mystery, with wrestlers aplenty questioning who carried out the attack. Ultimately that mystery wasn’t solved, but it did lead to Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul pleading their cases and winding up in the impromptu main event to replace Uso.

Ideally, this whole thing should have led to Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber match. He’s been antagonizing and affecting all the qualifier matches, including this one, so it seemed like a logical disciplinary reaction. Nope. Instead, the same formula played all over again, with McIntyre costing Fatu by clocking him with the belt late in the match to help secure Paul’s win.

The match was fine, but hurt by its overbooked finish, which included the return of the masked man. This time, he was unmasked, and it was … a guy. A dude. Your cousin. No one (expletive) knows. Oh well.

And new!

The night’s marquee matchup saw the Women’s Tag Team Champions RHIYO dethroned in their rematch against The Irresistible Forces. It was always a toss-up whether we’d see Rhea Ripley drop her title before her appearance in the Elimination Chamber match, but that was ultimately the route WWE took, opening the door for her to pursue Jade Cargill’s Women’s Championship.

That being said, Ripley sold her injured back like crazy at the end of the match, giving her an easy out for a loss tomorrow night. Overall, the match was solid and leaves plenty of room for fresher, more interesting storylines.

👑 Uncrowned Gem of the Night 👑

It’s been decided. LA Knight and Trick Williams are them. The two most charismatic dudes in WWE, the most over dudes, the modern-day versions of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. If WWE were smart, it would use this Elimination Chamber opportunity to springboard off into a generational championship feud.

With that in mind, will they? Of course not. But that doesn’t mean the first interaction between Knight and Williams wasn’t brilliant. These guys are already money by themselves — so together, there’s tons of magic to be made.

Meanwhile, the ongoing undertone of a rivalry between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes is long overdue for exploration. But WWE also teased more of the Orton and Aleister Black program, which raises eyebrows after their one-off last week — and Sami Zayn is continuing to spiral amid his shortcomings. WWE has a lot of unique layers it’s sitting on. The right triggers are just desperately needing to be pulled.

“The Ruler” is “Awesome”

Oba Femi did what Oba Femi does and destroyed The Miz in a squash match entirely similar to last week’s match against Kit Wilson. There’s a subtle brilliance to how WWE has set these up with notable names instead of the old tradition of big men against nameless jobbers. In this case, Femi has displayed his mic work and charisma in pre-match interactions. Destroying a former world champion like Miz is also simply better than Joe Ellis.

Sorry, Joe. No shame in being average.

“SmackDown” in Louisville was about as middle of the pack as it gets and there are still tons of questions left heading into Saturday. I give this show a crown score of: 👑 5/10 👑

WWE SmackDown full card results and grades:

Logan Paul def. Jacob Fatu — 👑 Crown score: 2.75/5 👑

Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) def. RHIYO (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) — 👑 Crown score: 3.75/5 👑

Jordynne Grace def. Candice Lerae — 👑 Crown score: 1.75/5 👑

U.S. Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c.) def. Matt Cardona — 👑 Crown score: 3.25/5 👑

Oba Femi def. The Miz — 👑 Crown score: 2/5 👑

Tiffany Stratton def. Kairi Sane — 👑 Crown score: 2.75/5 👑

Uncle Howdy def. Solo Sikoa — 👑 Crown score: 2.75/5 👑

