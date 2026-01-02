Stars vs. Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks – Jan. 1

Data Skrive

At United Center on Thursday, Jan. 1, the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks — led by Mikko Rantanen and Connor Bedard, respectively — will match up at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out everything you need to know about the Stars-Blackhawks game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Information and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Stars vs Blackhawks Betting Information Favorite Puck Line Favorite Puck Line Odds Underdog Puck Line Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Stars -1.5 145 -175 5.5 -110 -110 -185 +154

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Prediction

ATS Pick: Blackhawks (+ 1.5)

O/U Pick: Over (5.5)

Score Prediction: Stars 4 – Blackhawks 3

Stars vs. Blackhawks Betting Insights

In 22 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Chicago has played 18 games this season with over 5.5 goals.

These teams score 6.2 goals per game combined, 0.7 more than this game’s total.

Opponents of these teams average 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.3 more than this game’sgame’s total.

In terms of goals scored, the Stars are second in the league, and the Blackhawks are 25th.

The Blackhawks are 20th in the league in goals conceded, and the Stars are fourth.

Stars Stats

The Stars’ 137 total goals (3.4 per game) rank second in the league.

Dallas has conceded 106 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.

They have the league’s second-best goal differential at +31.

The 37 power-play goals Dallas has recorded this season (on 123 chances) are the second-most in the NHL.

The Stars are third in the league with a 30.08% power-play conversion rate.

Dallas has scored two shorthanded goals this season.

Stars Leaders

Stars Player Props

Blackhawks Stats

The Blackhawks have 107 goals this season (2.7 per game), 25th in the league.

Chicago allows 3.2 goals per game (124 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

With a goal differential of -17, they are 29th in the league.

Chicago has 22 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 110 chances.

The Blackhawks have the NHL’s 11th-ranked power-play percentage (20).

This season, Chicago has three shorthanded goals (11th in NHL).

Blackhawks Leaders

Blackhawks Player Props

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.