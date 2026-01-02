NFL Sideline Reporter’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Outfit Sparks Debate

ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge went viral for her outfit on “Monday Night Football” this week..

The Atlanta Falcons took on the Los Angeles Rams on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” The Falcons topped the Rams in a surprising result. Atlanta topped Los Angeles, 27-24. The Falcons improved to 7-9 on the season with a win, while Los Angeles dropped to 11-5 on the year with the loss.

“I obviously didn’t play well enough. Nothing they did, to be honest. (It was) the same kind of stuff they’ve been doing all year, just we didn’t execute well enough,” Matthew Stafford said following the game.

Laura Rutledge on ESPN.

Rutledge, 37, was on the sideline for the broadcast. Sideline reporting outfits have become a bit like a fashion runway. NFL sideline reporters are always dressed to impress.

But some outfits hit better than others.

Rutledge’s “Monday Night Football” outfit sparked a debate on social media.

Laura Rutledge on ESPN.

NFL fans debate Rutledge’s sideline outfit

NFL fans were quick to react to Rutledge’s outfit on social media.

Some fans loved the suit, while others disagreed with the choice.

“Laura Rutledge looking like a fashion ICON in the Benz! You go girl!” one fan wrote.

“ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is dressed like a cheap French waiter. She looks ridiculous. Someone help her,” one fan added.

“Laura Rutledge dressed like Mickey Mouse,” another fan added.

“Laura Rutledge is stunning,” another fan added.

Rutledge, who attended the University of Florida, will be a busy woman in the coming days. She’s set to be part of ESPN’s top College Football Playoff broadcasting team.

“ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call a TV game in every round of the second year of the expanded CFP, including kicking off first-round coverage on Friday night with Laura Rutledge. The trio will once again be joined by Molly McGrath for the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. The 2026 CFP National Championship in Miami will be the 12th for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have called every CFP together since the event’s inception in 2015,” ESPN announced.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on Wednesday night.

This story was originally published by The Spun on Dec 30, 2025, where it first appeared in the Sports Media section. Add The Spun as a Preferred Source by clicking here.