Terps’ Win Streak Ends With Loss To No. 12 Gonzaga In Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV — Less than 24 hours after a gritty win over UNLV in the Geico Players Era Men’s Championship Tournament, Maryland (5-2) fell 100-61 to No. 12 Gonzaga as the Bulldogs improved to 7-0 on the young season.

Pharrel Payne posted 14 points and seven rebounds while Darius Adams contributed 13 points. Adams has scored in double figures in five straight games and Payne has scored 10+ in every game he’s played in this season.

Andre Mills scored 11 points on a night that included an acrobatic shot from the floor. He’s now scored in double figures five times in 2025.

Gonzaga hit its first eight field goals of the second half, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, to put the game out of hand. The Zags finished shooting 57.8% (37-of-64) from the floor in the game and 42.4% (14-of-33) from three. Braeden Huff led Gonzaga with 20 points, shooting 9-of-10 from the floor.

Maryland will compete one more time in the Geico Players Era Men’s Championship Tournament on Wednesday. The opponent, game time and TV network will be determined following the conclusion of Tuesday’s action.