Titanic passenger’s pocket watch expected to fetch £1m at auction

Curtis Lancaster and Danai Nesta Kupemba

BNPS The pocket stopped at the moment the Titanic disappeared beneath the waves

A gold pocket watch recovered from the body of one of the richest passengers on the Titanic is expected to fetch £1m ($1.3m) at auction. Isidor Straus and his wife Ida were among the more than 1,500 people who died when the vessel travelling from Southampton to New York sank after hitting an iceberg on 14 April 1912. His body was recovered from the Atlantic days after the disaster and among his possessions was an 18 carat gold Jules Jurgensen pocket watch that will go under the hammer on 22 November. Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son in Wiltshire, told Ben Prater on BBC Radio Wiltshire: “With the watch, we are retelling Isidor’s story. It’s a phenomenal piece of memorabilia.”

Getty Images Isidor Straus and his wife Ida both died when the ship sank in 1912

Mr Straus was a Bavaria-born American businessman, politician, and co-owner of Macy’s department store in New York. “They were a very famous New York couple,” said Mr Aldridge. “Everyone would know them from the end of James Cameron’s Titanic movie, when there is an elderly couple hugging as the ship is sinking – that’s Isidor and Ida.” On the night of the sinking, it is believed his devoted wife refused a place in a lifeboat as she did not want to leave her husband and said she would rather die by his side. Ida’s body was never found.

BNPS It is believed the watch was a gift from Ida to her husband in 1888

The pocket watch stopped at 02:20, the moment the Titanic disappeared beneath the waves. It is believed to have been a gift from Ida to her husband in 1888 and is engraved with Straus’ initials. It was returned to his family and was passed down through generations before Kenneth Hollister Straus, Isidor’s great-grandson, had the movement repaired and restored. It will be sold alongside a rare letter Ida wrote aboard the liner describing its luxury. She wrote: “What a ship! So huge and so magnificently appointed. Our rooms are furnished in the best of taste and most luxurious.”

BNPS The 18 carat gold Jules Jurgensen watch is expected to fetch £1m

The letter is postmarked “TransAtlantic 7” meaning it was franked on board in the Titanic’s post office before being taken off with other mail at Queenstown, Ireland. Both items will be offered by Henry Aldridge & Son in Wiltshire, with the letter estimated to fetch £150,000. The watch is set to become one of the most expensive Titanic artefacts ever sold. The auction house said news of the sale had already generated “significant interest from clients all over the world”.

BNPS The letter by Ida is estimated to fetch £150,000