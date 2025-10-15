‘Today’: Dylan Dreyer’s Grandma Won a House in Florida on ‘The Price Is Right’ | Entertainment

Making waves on TV runs in Dylan Dreyer‘s family history.

“Yesterday, we were talking about how Dylan’s grandmother was on The Price is Right,” Sheinelle Jones said during the third hour of Today‘s Tuesday, October 7, episode. “That was all the way back in 1963. So, of course, we had to dig up the footage ’cause Craig [Melvin] didn’t remember.”

The show went on to air a clip of Dreyer’s grandmother, Doris Milke, winning big on the game show. “She’s won more merchandise than anyone ever has in all the years. A total of $72,769,” former The Price Is Right host Bill Cullen said in the footage.

“Aw, I just miss her smile and her laugh,” Dreyer said in reaction to the clip. “I called her Gram. And, I mean, $70,000 back then is like $700,000 today. She’s still one of the most winningest contestants on The Price is Right.”

As for what her grandmother won on The Price is Right, Dreyer shared, “She won a house in Florida. She won an ice cream truck, lots of fur coats, and a couple of Jaguars, like, actual cars.”

The Price Is Right originally premiered on NBC in 1956 before moving to ABC in 1963. The series has aired on CBS since 1972.

Dreyer went on to explain that at the time her grandmother was on the game show, contestants would keep returning to continue their winning streak, like Jeopardy! “Every time you won, you would keep going back,” she stated.

Though Milke won several prizes on The Price Is Right, Dreyer said her family no longer owns all of her winnings. “They did sell the house in Florida, but my brother has some of the furniture from hers,” the meteorologist shared.

Dreyer previously opened up about her grandmother’s history on The Price Is Right on Today in July 2016. “After six weeks of competing, Grandma Doris came home a winner with the prizes to prove it,” she said in a prerecorded segment of herself visiting the game show’s set.

In addition to chatting with host Drew Carey, Dreyer got to step into her grandmother’s shoes by becoming a contestant on the show. After her name was announced to “come on down,” Dreyer accidentally ran up on stage rather than join her fellow contestants.

Before leaving the set of the CBS series, Dreyer tried her luck on the Big Wheel. By a stroke of luck, she hit the $1 spot on her first try.

“I swear, I have the video. That was my first try,” Dreyer assured her Today colleagues at the time, joking that her family has “a lot of luck on The Price Is Right.”

