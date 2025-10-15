Laurence Fishburne wants to play Charles Xavier in MCU’s version of X-Men

Laurence Fishburne is pitching himself as the next leader of the X-Men.

The 64-year-old actor expressed his interest in playing Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the X-Men during a Matrix reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday.

“I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now,” Fishburne said. “So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?”

Laurence Fishburne during New York Comic Con 2025 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 12, 2025 in New York City.

The question drew immediate cheers and applause from the crowd. “Approved,” host Josh Horowitz replied. “Greenlit!”

The founder of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, Professor Charles Xavier is the leader of the X-Men and has telepathic abilities that allow him to control and read minds, create illusions, and generate psychic barriers. The character was brought to life onscreen twice in 20th Century Fox’s superhero era, first by Patrick Stewart and later by James McAvoy.

When it comes to his second dream role, Fishburne is a bit more flexible. “I don’t know, I’m gonna let you guys decide,” he confessed to the audience. “I can’t figure it out.”

However, when Horowitz suggested the idea of Fishburne potentially joining the Star Wars universe, the actor shot down the idea faster than Han Solo shot Greedo. “No, I’m good,” he replied. “I’m watching everything. I’m watching every Star Wars, I’m in the middle of Rebels now, man. I’m good on the couch with Star Wars. I don’t need a lightsaber. I don’t — pew pew! — I don’t need it.”

In actuality, Fishburne’s next dream role is simply the one that finds him next. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your favorite thing you’ve ever done?’ And I’m always like, ‘The next one,’” he explained. “Whatever the next thing is. It’s been 25 years since The Matrix, and maybe some freak out there has got a strange movie they want to do, and nobody knows if it’ll work. I’m your guy!”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this year that the X-Men will be recast following the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. However, before that, many of the actors who appeared in Fox’s original X-Men films will be reprising their roles once again in Avengers: Doomsday.

The super-powered mutant team’s official move into the MCU was made possible thanks to Disney and Fox’s merger in 2019. In fact, the X-Men have made a few Marvel film appearances already, with an alternate-dimension version of Patrick Stewart’s Charles appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kelsey Grammer’s Hank in a post-credits scene for The Marvels.

Fishburne has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, playing Dr. Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp and in the animated series What If? He also voices the Beyonder in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and was the voice of Norrin Radd/Silver Surfer in Fox’s 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

At the event, Fishburne’s Matrix costar Joe Pantoliano also confirmed that he plays an undisclosed role in Marvel’s upcoming television series Wonder Man.

Patrick Stewart as Professor X in ‘X-Men’.

Fishburne expressed his desire to play Professor X on the same day that McAvoy and his X-Men costar Elliot Page, who played Kitty Pryde, shared their thoughts on a few recasting rumors. During their panel, the pair were asked if they’d heard about Colman Domingo as Professor X and Bella Ramsey as Kitty in Jake Schreier’s forthcoming X-Men film.

“I mean, yes, absolutely,” Page said, backing the rumored casting. “I don’t really follow [the casting rumors], but they sound fantastic. I mean, it’d be just so exciting to see people do a take on a new iteration [of X-Men].”

McAvoy was also on board. “Look, I’m excited to see what happens next. I was a fan before I was an employee and I’ll be a fan again!” he teased. “You want it to be…I just can’t wait for it to be…Oh no, that was going to sound bad. It’s going to put a lot of pressure on people. Colman Domingo sounds amazing, though!”