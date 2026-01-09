Top moments from 4-game Thursday

Enjoy the best of Thursday’s 4-game slate with the NBA.com live blog, featuring all of the meaningful moments, performances, observations, news, notes and highlights.
Tonight’s Finals
Indiana Pacers 114, Charlotte Hornets 112
Minnesota Timberwolves 131, Cleveland Cavaliers 122
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls (PPD)
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:46 PM
What we know after Thursday’s games
- Indiana’s Rick Carlisle becomes the 11th coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 wins with the Pacers 114-112 win over the Hornets. The victory snaps a 13-game losing streak for Indy.
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 10:24 PM
6-point game in Minnesota
The Wolves have a 128-122 lead over the Cavs with 29.4 seconds remaining in the contest, live on League Pass!
🔥 Sam Merrill heater alert! @smerrill05 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/iGch1wENup
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 10:10 PM
Ant reaches 10K career points
Congratulations to Anthony Edwards on reaching 10,000 career points at just 24 years of age!
10,000 career points and counting 🐜
VOTE ANT » pic.twitter.com/VrmayVZ2C6
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026
ELITE COMPANY FOR ANT 👏
He joins Kobe, T-Mac, LeBron, Melo, KD and Luka as the 7th player ever to reach 10,000 points before turning 25! pic.twitter.com/Gjda49rVxE
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 10:07 PM
Jazz up 3 at halftime
Utah takes a 58-55 edge going into the break, with Lauri Markkanen leading the way with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting.
Turns the corner… and JAMS it home 💥
Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz have the lead in the 2Q!
Tap to watch: pic.twitter.com/UskRvEv9MF
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
Cooper Flagg (14 points) and Anthony Davis (13 points) combine for 27, while Klay Thompson chips in 12 points (3-6 3PM) and 5 assists off the Dallas bench.
Naji ⤴️ AD⤵️
📺: KFAA pic.twitter.com/JobPK3BDNW
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:54 PM
Heat-Bulls postponed
Here’s the statement on tonight’s postponement of the Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls contest:
The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/m1hlbnzPpn
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:52 PM
Pacers win, Carlisle wins 1,000th as coach
Congratulations to Rick Carlisle for earning his 1,000th career victory in Indiana’s 114-112 triumph over Charlotte.
PACERS SECURE THE ROAD DUB.
Rick Carlisle totals his 1000th career victory as a coach!
He’s the 11th coach in NBA history to reach that mark 🤯 pic.twitter.com/v4uOkZEI8n
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
Pascal Siakam drops a team-high 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-4 3PM) and 14 rebounds, while T.J. McConnell posts 23 points (10-17 FG), 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals off the bench.
SIXTH MAN MELO DROPPED 33 OFF THE BENCH 🔥
Hornets lost 114-112 to the Pacers despite his huge night. pic.twitter.com/F2VANbrgO5
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:41 PM
Wolves sprinting in 3Q
Minnesota is outscoring Cleveland 26-8 in the third quarter, giving the Wolves an 89-75 lead with 6:14 left before the final frame.
DDV HEAT CHECK
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FniAPGHUCT
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026
Julius Randle has 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Timberwolves, while Donovan Mitchell paces the Cavs with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
😮💨 @spidadmitchell floater finish.
VOTE DON: https://t.co/5lWo00vDCy@Kia | #CastYourVote pic.twitter.com/jA2iQmXlk1
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:35 PM
Hoop & harm for Keyonte
Utah takes a 34-29 lead over Dallas after one quarter of play. Keyonte George has 5 points and 4 assists while Lauri Markkanen leads with 7 points.
the and-ones just get craftier and craftier 🎨🔑 pic.twitter.com/Tk9bRN8Eqf
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 9, 2026
Cooper Flagg has a game-high 10 points in 9 minutes.
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:33 PM
One-point game in Charlotte!
Indiana holds a 113-112 lead over the Hornets with 8.0 seconds remaining!
PASCAL SIAKAM PUTS INDY AHEAD BY 1.
T.J. MCCONNELL WITH THE CLUTCH STEAL.
PACERS UP 2. 8.0 SECONDS LEFT.
TAP TO WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NqOwP1H2Cw
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
Spins. Scores. AND-1!
Pascal Siakam tonight: 28 PTS, 14 REB
2-point game with under 2 minutes to go 🍿
Tap to watch the finish: : pic.twitter.com/HPWjqdiyai
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:17 PM
Cavs lead Wolves at half
Cleveland was down by 12 after just four minutes of play against the Timberwolves, but they fight back to take a 67-63 lead at the break. The Cavs own advantages in bench scoring (21-6) and paint points (36-26) while turning 9 Minnesota turnovers into 13 points for.
THE PASS. THE SLAM. WHAT BEAUTY. @spidadmitchell ➡️ @evanmobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/q71bsVuNUh
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 9, 2026
Donovan Mitchell (11 points, 5 assists), Evan Mobley (12 points), Darius Garland (10 points, 5 assists) and Sam Merrill (11 points) are powering the Cavs.
Tough finish, Q! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CGvt5A6YD5
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 9, 2026
All five Minnesota starters are in double figures scoring, led by Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle with 12 points each.
NAZ REID OUTTA NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/FME4MeV4hD
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:59 PM
McConnell keeps Pacers in front
Indiana lead 90-87 after three quarters, but Charlotte ties it at 90 with 10:38 remaining in the contest.
big-time three from T.J. McConnell 🏹
he finished the third with 11 STRAIGHT points & has a new season-high 19 points. pic.twitter.com/BUq4aaL364
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:49 PM
Siakam doing it all for Indy
Pascal Siakam has a team-high 22 points (9-18 FG) and 12 rebounds to help Indiana hold an 83-77 advantage over Charlotte with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Pascal Siakam on cleanup duty 💯
He’s got a double-double as the Pacers are on a 15-5 run! pic.twitter.com/fWs3eTHZes
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
LaMelo Ball is up to a game-high 30 points and six made 3s off the Hornets’ bench.
.@MELOD1P from the top of the key 🔑
VOTE MELO ⭐️ | @Lowes pic.twitter.com/vOzL6uC6Bp
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:47 PM
Cavs storm back to end 1Q
Cleveland closes the opening quarter strong to trim what was a 12-point deficit down to one, 32-21. Sam Merrill fuels the Cavs’ run with 11 points (3-4 FG) and two made 3s in 7 minutes.
🤧 Nah this was cold. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WkNL7kxDwG
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 9, 2026
The vision ➡️ the finish. @spidadmitchell & @jaylontyson | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ME9Nza2NBz
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 9, 2026
Anthony Edwards (11 points) and Julius Randle (10 points, 4 assists) lead the way for Minnesota, who now trail Cleveland 39-34 with two minutes gone in the second quarter.
throw it down, Ju. 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/HeWtSilAjG
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:36 PM
Heat-Bulls delayed on NBA TV
The start of tonight’s game in Chicago is currently delayed due to a court issue. We’ll provide an update on the start time as soon as we receive one.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:31 PM
Wolves off and running at home
The Timberwolves start the contest on fire led by Anthony Edwards’ 8 points.
Donte DiVincenzo caps a 17-5 run for Minnesota!
Wolves off to a GREAT START at home 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SrKlKlGAMJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
Cleveland has responded to cut the deficit to 25-20 with 3:58 left in the opening frame on League Pass!
Throw it down, Rudy 💪
A sweet reverse alley-oop jam for MIN’s big man!
Tap to watch on NBA League Pass: pic.twitter.com/U2G4oKRdqX
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:21 PM
Pacers lead Hornets at the break
It’s been that kind of night for LaMelo Ball, but Charlotte trails Indiana 60-58 after two quarters.
LaMelo Ball (22 PTS) beats the buzzer AGAIN.
2-point game at the break in Charlotte.
Tap to watch the second half: pic.twitter.com/TfmUAZhKqK
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
Pascal Siakam is right behind him, though, dropping a team-high 18 points (7-12 FG) and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes.
Pascal Siakam finds T.J. McConnell for the finish before the end of Q2 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WDQztS5uX7
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:07 PM
20-piece for LaMelo before half
Ball is on a heater tonight in Charlotte, dropping 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in just 10 minutes off the bench.
20 points and counting for LaMelo Ball!
7-10 FGM I 4-6 3PM I 2-2 FTM pic.twitter.com/MGBIvwzdzS
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
The Hornets and Pacers are tied at 53 with 2:56 remaining before halftime.
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 7:48 PM
LaMelo beats the 1Q buzzer
LaMelo Ball picks up the loose ball to get the Hornets to within 3 at the end of the first quarter. He’s up to 11 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 7 minutes as a reserve.
OH MY LAMELO BALL!
Beats the 1Q buzzer with a wild one-legged triple 😱 pic.twitter.com/TzvMGnC2Aj
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
Pascal Siakam has 15 points in 9 first-half minutes, and the Pacers hold a 41-33 lead over the Hornets with 8:50 remaining before halftime.
Pascal Siakam gets it to go high off the glass.
15 points and counting in Q1 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vkgVfDI9Er
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 7:36 PM
Siakam starts hot
Pascal Siakam is up to 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting with 4 rebounds and one assist, helping Indiana take an early 31-25 lead in the first quarter.
Jay Huff swats it, Ben Sheppard drills it to cap a 14-2 run for Indiana!
Pacers with the early lead in Charlotte 😤 pic.twitter.com/DzTEwBR2uh
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026
LaMelo Ball has 5 points (2-2 FG), 2 assists and a steal off the Hornets’ bench.
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 7:16 PM
Hornets make lineup change
The Pacers own a 9-4 edge with 8:02 to play in the opening quarter!
LaMelo Ball will come off the bench Thursday night for the Hornets.
It is his first time not starting since January 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/8Yb9J69HTY
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 6:48 PM
Wizards to honor Wall
A celebration for a Washington legend…
Wizards will honor John Wall on Jan. 29th!
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026
JANUARY 8, 2026 // 6:30 PM
Welcome to a 4-game night in the NBA!
Indiana is at Charlotte to kick off the light four-game evening (7 ET, League Pass), as the Pacers are looking to get coach Rick Carlisle’s 1,000th career win and snap a 13-game losing streak.
The Bulls play host to the Heat while aiming to stop a three-game skid of their own (8 ET, NBA TV). Miami is coming off of a 122-94 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, but they’re expected to be fully healthy with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo ready to suit up.
Those same Timberwolves welcome the 21-17 Cleveland Cavaliers to town at Target Center (8 ET, League Pass), with Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Co. going for a fourth consecutive victory.
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks look to make it three straight wins when they visit Keyonte George and the Jazz (9 ET, League Pass), while Utah looks to get back in the win column after dropping five in a row.