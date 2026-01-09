Top moments from 4-game Thursday

Enjoy the best of Thursday’s 4-game slate with the NBA.com live blog, featuring all of the meaningful moments, performances, observations, news, notes and highlights.

Tonight’s Finals

Indiana Pacers 114, Charlotte Hornets 112

Minnesota Timberwolves 131, Cleveland Cavaliers 122

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls (PPD)

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:46 PM

What we know after Thursday’s games

Indiana’s Rick Carlisle becomes the 11th coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 wins with the Pacers 114-112 win over the Hornets. The victory snaps a 13-game losing streak for Indy.



JANUARY 8, 2026 // 10:24 PM

6-point game in Minnesota

The Wolves have a 128-122 lead over the Cavs with 29.4 seconds remaining in the contest, live on League Pass!

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 10:10 PM

Ant reaches 10K career points

Congratulations to Anthony Edwards on reaching 10,000 career points at just 24 years of age!

10,000 career points and counting 🐜 VOTE ANT » pic.twitter.com/VrmayVZ2C6 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026

ELITE COMPANY FOR ANT 👏 He joins Kobe, T-Mac, LeBron, Melo, KD and Luka as the 7th player ever to reach 10,000 points before turning 25! pic.twitter.com/Gjda49rVxE — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 10:07 PM

Jazz up 3 at halftime

Utah takes a 58-55 edge going into the break, with Lauri Markkanen leading the way with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Turns the corner… and JAMS it home 💥 Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz have the lead in the 2Q! Tap to watch: pic.twitter.com/UskRvEv9MF — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Cooper Flagg (14 points) and Anthony Davis (13 points) combine for 27, while Klay Thompson chips in 12 points (3-6 3PM) and 5 assists off the Dallas bench.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:54 PM

Heat-Bulls postponed

Here’s the statement on tonight’s postponement of the Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls contest:

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/m1hlbnzPpn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:52 PM

Pacers win, Carlisle wins 1,000th as coach

Congratulations to Rick Carlisle for earning his 1,000th career victory in Indiana’s 114-112 triumph over Charlotte.

PACERS SECURE THE ROAD DUB. Rick Carlisle totals his 1000th career victory as a coach! He’s the 11th coach in NBA history to reach that mark 🤯 pic.twitter.com/v4uOkZEI8n — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Pascal Siakam drops a team-high 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-4 3PM) and 14 rebounds, while T.J. McConnell posts 23 points (10-17 FG), 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals off the bench.

SIXTH MAN MELO DROPPED 33 OFF THE BENCH 🔥 Hornets lost 114-112 to the Pacers despite his huge night. pic.twitter.com/F2VANbrgO5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:41 PM

Wolves sprinting in 3Q

Minnesota is outscoring Cleveland 26-8 in the third quarter, giving the Wolves an 89-75 lead with 6:14 left before the final frame.

DDV HEAT CHECK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FniAPGHUCT — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026

Julius Randle has 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Timberwolves, while Donovan Mitchell paces the Cavs with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:35 PM

Hoop & harm for Keyonte

Utah takes a 34-29 lead over Dallas after one quarter of play. Keyonte George has 5 points and 4 assists while Lauri Markkanen leads with 7 points.

the and-ones just get craftier and craftier 🎨🔑 pic.twitter.com/Tk9bRN8Eqf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 9, 2026

Cooper Flagg has a game-high 10 points in 9 minutes.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:33 PM

One-point game in Charlotte!

Indiana holds a 113-112 lead over the Hornets with 8.0 seconds remaining!

PASCAL SIAKAM PUTS INDY AHEAD BY 1.

T.J. MCCONNELL WITH THE CLUTCH STEAL. PACERS UP 2. 8.0 SECONDS LEFT. TAP TO WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NqOwP1H2Cw — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Spins. Scores. AND-1! Pascal Siakam tonight: 28 PTS, 14 REB 2-point game with under 2 minutes to go 🍿 Tap to watch the finish: : pic.twitter.com/HPWjqdiyai — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 9:17 PM

Cavs lead Wolves at half

Cleveland was down by 12 after just four minutes of play against the Timberwolves, but they fight back to take a 67-63 lead at the break. The Cavs own advantages in bench scoring (21-6) and paint points (36-26) while turning 9 Minnesota turnovers into 13 points for.

Donovan Mitchell (11 points, 5 assists), Evan Mobley (12 points), Darius Garland (10 points, 5 assists) and Sam Merrill (11 points) are powering the Cavs.

All five Minnesota starters are in double figures scoring, led by Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle with 12 points each.

NAZ REID OUTTA NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/FME4MeV4hD — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:59 PM

McConnell keeps Pacers in front

Indiana lead 90-87 after three quarters, but Charlotte ties it at 90 with 10:38 remaining in the contest.

big-time three from T.J. McConnell 🏹 he finished the third with 11 STRAIGHT points & has a new season-high 19 points. pic.twitter.com/BUq4aaL364 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:49 PM

Siakam doing it all for Indy

Pascal Siakam has a team-high 22 points (9-18 FG) and 12 rebounds to help Indiana hold an 83-77 advantage over Charlotte with 3:13 left in the third quarter.

Pascal Siakam on cleanup duty 💯 He’s got a double-double as the Pacers are on a 15-5 run! pic.twitter.com/fWs3eTHZes — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

LaMelo Ball is up to a game-high 30 points and six made 3s off the Hornets’ bench.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:47 PM

Cavs storm back to end 1Q

Cleveland closes the opening quarter strong to trim what was a 12-point deficit down to one, 32-21. Sam Merrill fuels the Cavs’ run with 11 points (3-4 FG) and two made 3s in 7 minutes.

Anthony Edwards (11 points) and Julius Randle (10 points, 4 assists) lead the way for Minnesota, who now trail Cleveland 39-34 with two minutes gone in the second quarter.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:36 PM

Heat-Bulls delayed on NBA TV

The start of tonight’s game in Chicago is currently delayed due to a court issue. We’ll provide an update on the start time as soon as we receive one. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:31 PM

Wolves off and running at home

The Timberwolves start the contest on fire led by Anthony Edwards’ 8 points.

Donte DiVincenzo caps a 17-5 run for Minnesota! Wolves off to a GREAT START at home 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SrKlKlGAMJ — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Cleveland has responded to cut the deficit to 25-20 with 3:58 left in the opening frame on League Pass!

Throw it down, Rudy 💪 A sweet reverse alley-oop jam for MIN’s big man! Tap to watch on NBA League Pass: pic.twitter.com/U2G4oKRdqX — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:21 PM

Pacers lead Hornets at the break

It’s been that kind of night for LaMelo Ball, but Charlotte trails Indiana 60-58 after two quarters.

LaMelo Ball (22 PTS) beats the buzzer AGAIN. 2-point game at the break in Charlotte. Tap to watch the second half: pic.twitter.com/TfmUAZhKqK — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Pascal Siakam is right behind him, though, dropping a team-high 18 points (7-12 FG) and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Pascal Siakam finds T.J. McConnell for the finish before the end of Q2 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WDQztS5uX7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 8:07 PM

20-piece for LaMelo before half

Ball is on a heater tonight in Charlotte, dropping 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in just 10 minutes off the bench.

20 points and counting for LaMelo Ball! 7-10 FGM I 4-6 3PM I 2-2 FTM pic.twitter.com/MGBIvwzdzS — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

The Hornets and Pacers are tied at 53 with 2:56 remaining before halftime.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 7:48 PM

LaMelo beats the 1Q buzzer

LaMelo Ball picks up the loose ball to get the Hornets to within 3 at the end of the first quarter. He’s up to 11 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 7 minutes as a reserve.

OH MY LAMELO BALL! Beats the 1Q buzzer with a wild one-legged triple 😱 pic.twitter.com/TzvMGnC2Aj — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Pascal Siakam has 15 points in 9 first-half minutes, and the Pacers hold a 41-33 lead over the Hornets with 8:50 remaining before halftime.

Pascal Siakam gets it to go high off the glass. 15 points and counting in Q1 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vkgVfDI9Er — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 7:36 PM

Siakam starts hot

Pascal Siakam is up to 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting with 4 rebounds and one assist, helping Indiana take an early 31-25 lead in the first quarter.

Jay Huff swats it, Ben Sheppard drills it to cap a 14-2 run for Indiana! Pacers with the early lead in Charlotte 😤 pic.twitter.com/DzTEwBR2uh — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

LaMelo Ball has 5 points (2-2 FG), 2 assists and a steal off the Hornets’ bench.

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 7:16 PM

Hornets make lineup change

The Pacers own a 9-4 edge with 8:02 to play in the opening quarter!

LaMelo Ball will come off the bench Thursday night for the Hornets. It is his first time not starting since January 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/8Yb9J69HTY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 6:48 PM

Wizards to honor Wall

A celebration for a Washington legend… Wizards will honor John Wall on Jan. 29th! — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

JANUARY 8, 2026 // 6:30 PM

Welcome to a 4-game night in the NBA!

Indiana is at Charlotte to kick off the light four-game evening (7 ET, League Pass), as the Pacers are looking to get coach Rick Carlisle’s 1,000th career win and snap a 13-game losing streak.

The Bulls play host to the Heat while aiming to stop a three-game skid of their own (8 ET, NBA TV). Miami is coming off of a 122-94 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, but they’re expected to be fully healthy with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo ready to suit up.

Those same Timberwolves welcome the 21-17 Cleveland Cavaliers to town at Target Center (8 ET, League Pass), with Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Co. going for a fourth consecutive victory.

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks look to make it three straight wins when they visit Keyonte George and the Jazz (9 ET, League Pass), while Utah looks to get back in the win column after dropping five in a row.