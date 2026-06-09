Trader Joe’s settlement deadline is days away. How to get money

June 7, 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET

Calling all Trader Joe’s shoppers: The deadline to file a claim for a payment from a $7.4 million class-action settlement is just days away.

The settlement stems from a 2019 lawsuit that alleged Trader Joe’s violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA) at some of its stores. The grocery chain denied the suit’s allegations, but agreed to settle the case earlier this year to avoid further litigation, according to filings.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Brian Keim alleged that Trader Joe’s put customers at risk for identity theft because some stores printed transaction receipts that included the first six and last four digits of customers’ credit or debit card numbers. No customers have reported identity theft based on the allegations in the suit, according to a court notice.

Eligible claimants could get up to $102 from the settlement, but the deadline to file is June 9.

Though both sides have agreed to the settlement, it still has to be approved by a court. A hearing is set for August.

USA TODAY Shopping: Shop sales in tech, home, fashion, beauty & more curated by our editors.

Here’s what to know about the settlement, including who’s eligible for a payout.

Who can get money from Trader Joe’s settlement?

Not all Trader Joe’s customers are eligible for a payment from the settlement.

Only customers who made a purchase at a Trader Joe’s store between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019, and received a receipt that displayed the first six and last four digits of their credit or debit card number qualify for a payout, according to the settlement website.

Trader Joe’s customers who are not sure whether they are included in the settlement class can visit the settlement website for more information or call the settlement hotline at 1-888-444-7415.

How much money can you get from Trader Joe’s settlement?

Each Trader Joe’s customer who is eligible for a portion of the settlement will receive a share of the settlement fund. The amount will depend on the number of valid claims submitted and the amount remaining in the fund after portions are distributed to pay attorneys, expenses and other fees.

According to the settlement website, each eligible claimant is estimated to receive about $102.45.

Checks will go out within 10 business days after the settlement final approval is granted, barring any appeals.

How to file a claim in Trader Joe’s settlement

Trader Joe’s customers who think they may eligible for money from the settlement can submit a claim until June 9. Claims can be submitted through the form on the settlement website.

What is the Trader Joe’s settlement about?

In July 2019, Keim made a purchase using his debit card at a Trader Joe’s store in Florida. He alleged that he was given a receipt bearing the first six and last four digits of his debit card, putting him at risk for identity theft, according to the complaint.

Under FACTA, businesses are prohibited from printing more than the last five digits of a customer’s credit or debit card on receipts to prevent identity theft.

Trader Joe’s said in the settlement notice that not all stores printed receipts displaying the first six and last four digits of the card number. In those stores that did, only a small number of transactions involved these types of receipts.

Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.