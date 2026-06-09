Kansas Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 winning numbers for June 3, 2026

The Kansas Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big.

Here’s a look at June 3, 2026, results for each game:

Winning Powerball numbers from June 3 drawing

14-16-38-55-64, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 3 numbers from June 3 drawing

Midday: 4-4-8

Evening: 8-7-0

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning 2 By 2 numbers from June 3 drawing

Red Balls: 08-10, White Balls: 19-22

Check 2 By 2 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lotto America numbers from June 3 drawing

02-05-19-22-24, Star Ball: 06, ASB: 04

Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Super Kansas Cash numbers from June 3 drawing

09-19-24-27-28, Cash Ball: 25

Check Super Kansas Cash payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Millionaire for Life numbers from June 3 drawing

04-13-32-51-55, Bonus: 04

Check Millionaire for Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky?Explore the latest lottery news & results

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

All Kansas Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For prizes over $599, winners can submit winning tickets through the mail or in person at select Kansas Lottery offices.

By mail, send a winner claim form and your signed lottery ticket to:

Kansas Lottery Headquarters

128 N Kansas Avenue

Topeka, KS 66603-3638

(785) 296-5700

To submit in person, sign the back of your ticket, fill out a claim form, and deliver the form along with your signed lottery ticket to Kansas Lottery headquarters. 128 N Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603-3638, (785) 296-5700. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes of any amount.

Check previous winning numbers and payouts at Kansas Lottery.

When are the Kansas Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10 p.m. CT Tuesday and Friday.

Pick 3 Midday/Evening: 1:10 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. CT daily.

2 By 2: 9:30 p.m. CT daily.

Lucky for Life: 9:38 p.m. CT daily.

Lotto America: 9:15 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Super Kansas Cash: 9:10 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Millionaire for Life: 10:15 p.m. CT daily.

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Kansas editor. You can send feedback using this form.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 winning numbers for June 3, 2026