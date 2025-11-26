Troy Concludes Six-Game Road Trip with Saint Francis Matchup

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A six game, two-week road trip wraps up for Troy men’s basketball on Wednesday when it takes on Saint Francis in the consolation game of Coconut Hoops at 10 a.m.
Troy (4-4) dropped its first game at Coconut Hoops on Monday to Toledo. The Trojans shot their lowest percentage from beyond the arc this season, knocking down just 5-28 (.179) from three-point range. Theo Seng led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Thomas Dowd’s 10 points and 11 rebounds earned Dowd his fourth double-double of the season. Dowd is tied for eighth in the nation in double-doubles and is just seven rebounds away from 500 in his career.
Wednesday will mark the first-ever meeting between Troy and Saint Francis.
Game Information
Location: Fort Myers, Fla. – Alico Arena (4,333)
The Matchup: Troy vs. Saint Francis
When: Wednesday, November 26 – 10 a.m. CT
Watch: FloCollege (Subscription required)
Listen: Troy Sports Media Network
Dowdsational
Thomas Dowd put on a sensational performance on Nov. 18 at San Diego State, finishing the game with 25 points and 19 rebounds. The 19 boards were one off the Troy Division I record set by Fred Spencer in 1996. His 19 rebounds are currently tied for fourth most in a Division I game this season. In addition to the career-high in rebounds, Dowd also set a new high mark in scoring with 25 points. Dowd is one of four players across Division I to average at least 15.0 points and 11.0 rebounds to start the season.
Scouting Saint Francis
Saint Francis is 0-5 in its first season under head coach Luke McConnell. The Red Flash lost to Belmont on Monday, 94-57, to set up the Wednesday matchup against Troy. Skylar Wicks leads Saint Francis with 18.6 points per game. Wicks also has two double doubles so far this season.
Saint Francis is in its last season as a Division I institution. The Red Flames are currently in the process of reclassifying to NCAA Division III, with full membership to begin with the 2028-29 academic year.
Up Next
Troy will return home to take on West Georgia next Monday (Dec. 1) inside Trojan Arena. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+.
Notables
- Scott Cross is in his seventh season at the helm of the Trojans, amassing a 107-91 record during his time at Troy. Over the last four seasons, Troy has won 20-plus games each year and finished 23-11 last season.
- Troy squares off against Saint Francis in the consolation game of the Royal Palm Division at Coconut Hoops on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, from Florida Gulf Coast’s Alico Arena.
- Troy wraps up its six game, fourteen-day road trip on Wednesday. The roughly 5,500-mile trip included four games in California before the Trojans traveled to Fort Myers. Troy is looking for its second win of the trip after defeating preseason Mountain West favorite San Diego State last Tuesday in double overtime.
- Following Wednesday’s game, Troy will be away from home just one time before Jan. 7. The stretch will see the Trojans play five games at home while making a trip to in-state opponent UAB on Dec. 14. Troy will not play outside of the state of Alabama again until its Jan. 7 game at Arkansas State.
- Troy is looking to avoid three straight losses on Wednesday. The Trojans have not dropped three consecutive games since Jan. 26 – Feb. 2. during the 2023 season.
- Troy has faced the difficult challenge of replacing just over 60 percent of its scoring from last season. A multitude of Trojans have led the way so far this season, with Cooper Campbell leading the scoring output at 17.4 points per game. Thomas Dowd has added 15.6 points and a Sun Belt leading 11.1 rebounds per contest.