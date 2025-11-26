Troy Concludes Six-Game Road Trip with Saint Francis Matchup

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A six game, two-week road trip wraps up for Troy men’s basketball on Wednesday when it takes on Saint Francis in the consolation game of Coconut Hoops at 10 a.m.

Troy (4-4) dropped its first game at Coconut Hoops on Monday to Toledo. The Trojans shot their lowest percentage from beyond the arc this season, knocking down just 5-28 (.179) from three-point range. Theo Seng led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Thomas Dowd’s 10 points and 11 rebounds earned Dowd his fourth double-double of the season. Dowd is tied for eighth in the nation in double-doubles and is just seven rebounds away from 500 in his career.

Wednesday will mark the first-ever meeting between Troy and Saint Francis.



Game Information

Location: Fort Myers, Fla. – Alico Arena (4,333)

The Matchup: Troy vs. Saint Francis

When: Wednesday, November 26 – 10 a.m. CT

Watch: FloCollege (Subscription required)

Listen: Troy Sports Media Network



Dowdsational

Thomas Dowd put on a sensational performance on Nov. 18 at San Diego State, finishing the game with 25 points and 19 rebounds. The 19 boards were one off the Troy Division I record set by Fred Spencer in 1996. His 19 rebounds are currently tied for fourth most in a Division I game this season. In addition to the career-high in rebounds, Dowd also set a new high mark in scoring with 25 points. Dowd is one of four players across Division I to average at least 15.0 points and 11.0 rebounds to start the season.

Scouting Saint Francis

Saint Francis is 0-5 in its first season under head coach Luke McConnell. The Red Flash lost to Belmont on Monday, 94-57, to set up the Wednesday matchup against Troy. Skylar Wicks leads Saint Francis with 18.6 points per game. Wicks also has two double doubles so far this season.

Saint Francis is in its last season as a Division I institution. The Red Flames are currently in the process of reclassifying to NCAA Division III, with full membership to begin with the 2028-29 academic year.

Up Next

Troy will return home to take on West Georgia next Monday (Dec. 1) inside Trojan Arena. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+.

