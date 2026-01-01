Watch Robert Irwin rank birds based on their rizz, crowns a controversial no. 1

Robert Irwin is ruffling some feathers as he ranks birds based on who has the most rizz (or cool points for non-Gen Z readers). The wildlife conservationist sent the internet into a frenzy over his list, where he drops knowledge on several species of birds.

Irwin, 22, took to TikTok on Dec. 29 with his expert-yet-playful take on “ranking birds that I think have the best rizz.” And yes, his No. 1 is already sparking debate.

5. Red Crested Coran

Irwin placed the red-crested coran at last place due to its dramatic courtship techniques to attract a mate. As Irwin explains the coran fly up in the air before performing a “death drop,” plunging toward the ground and pulling up at the last second.

“It’s cool, don’t get me wrong,” Irwin joked, but ultimately called the move “a little pick me.”

4. Peacock

Coming in at no.4 is the undeniably “stunning” peacock. According to Irwin, the bird gives major “look at me” energy, calling it a bit of a red flag because “everything’s always about him.”

3. Palm Cockatoo

Landing at No. 3, the palm cockatoo earned high praise, with Irwin describing the bird as “rizz to the max.” What solidifies his ranking in Irwin’s list is his “musical” gift and courting style. Apparently, the cockatoo bird crafts its own stick to use as a drumstick and creates a beat on a log to attract a potential mate.

“He’s musical, he’s cool. He’s the essence of steeze and style yet so chill about it,” Irwin says of the rare endangered species.

2. Cassowary and Superb Bird of Paradise (Tie)

These two birds are tied for second place. The cassowary earned “wholesome rizz” for its hands-on dad skills, as males take over raising the chicks. “Ultimate dad goals,” Irwin said. Meanwhile, “the superb bird of paradise” impressed with sheer presence alone. “He is the definition [of rizz] he is out here killing the game,” he added.

1. Wedge-tailed Eagle

Irwin’s top pick? The wedge-tailed eagle. He praised the bird for its understated confidence and lifelong monogamy, calling it a “flying green flag.”

Robert Irwin attends the world premiere of Zootopia 2 at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The internet wasn’t fully on board with Irwin’s choices. National Geographic Animals took notes, commenting, “Peacock is a red flag,” while another user argued, “Got to disagree with you my friend the number one bird with the best rizz is the secretary bird.”

Pro dancer Ezra Sosa wrote in the comments, “So I’m pretty sure the second bird was the bird I saw that one time.”

Fresh off his “Dancing With the Stars” season 34 win, he’s proving that even bird rankings can go viral. The animal activist even brought his bird knowledge to the ballroom rehearsals. At the time, Sosa posted this video where he tested the viral “bird theory” on Irwin, which naturally turned into a full-on investigation.

