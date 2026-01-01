Next James Bond Latest Odds 2026: Here are the 14 stars tipped to be the new 007

It has now been well over six years – and counting – since Daniel Craig starred in the last instalment of the lucrative James Bond franchaise with his swansong performance in No Time To Die.

But we’re pretty sure that, as promised at the end of that film, 007 WILL be returning in 2027.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been announced as director, while Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight will be writing the script.

Now it’s just the minor matter of finding the third main part of the jigsaw – the actor (or actress) who will take on the iconic role.

And there can’t be long to go before the biggest casting news of 2026 is confirmed.

It will be a life-changing role for whoever takes it on and becomes only the eighth actor to play 007 following Sean Connery (the best, obviously), David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson who had reportedly been offered the part (he clearly hadn’t).

All bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios .

Here are the 14 leading contenders as we head into 2026.

1 . Callum Turner – 5/6 ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow over the past year and is now the red hot favourite to step into 007’s handmade shoes for the first time – priced at 5/6. Those are his lowest odds to date. His most recent major television role was as Major John Egan in ‘Masters of the Air’ and he’ll be on the big screen next year in David Freyne’s latest film ‘Eternity’. Has he timed his run perfectly? | Getty Images for Lexus

2 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 4/1 ‘Kick-Ass’ star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world’s most famous spy last year – some newspapers even suggested he had accepted the part. His odds have been lengthening in recent weeks but, just as we were starting to think he was out of the running, he’s tightened right back up into the 4/1 join second favourite – one of just five actors the bookies now rate as having a decent chance. He might have to bin that beard though. | Getty Images

3 . Anthony Boyle – 4/1 At the start of November 2025 the bookies reckoned that Anthony Boyle was the favourite for the spy role – and to become the first Northern Irish Bond. His odds have cooled slightly, but he’s still the 4/1 joint second favourite – not bad when he wasn’t even in the running just a couple of months ago. He found fame in London’s West End, playing Scorpius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ (winning an Olivier Award). He’s gained further prominence for playing Arthus Guiness in recent hit Netflix television drama ‘The House of Guiness’ – which is written by Steven Knight, who is already on board as scriptwriter on the new Bond film. | Getty Images