What Trisha Yearwood Stopped Doing Once She Married Garth Brooks

When Trisha Yearwood married Garth Brooks in December 2005, everything changed for the three-time Grammy winner for the better.

Yearwood, who will host NBC’s annual Christmas in Nashville holiday special on December 3, recently spoke about the personal and professional ramifications of marrying in 2005 during an interview with People. As one of the busiest women in the country music industry, stepping back from an unforgiving touring schedule wasn’t just a choice — it was a necessity to make the marriage work.

“When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped,” Yearwood said, referring to the constant touring that marked her pre-marriage career. “I wasn’t touring 200 days a year anymore. I was a bonus mom to three children and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don’t work if you’re never together.”

Yearwood stressed that being present in the relationship requires a “conscious effort.”

“That’s kind of important. You have to be together,” she added. “I made a conscious effort to be there, to go to soccer games and cook dinner.”

The couple is just days away from celebrating an important milestone in their marriage — their 20th anniversary! The two tied the knot on December 10, 2005.

The holidays hold a special place in Yearwood’s heart — she did walk down the aisle to “Christmastime is Here” in 2005 when she married Brooks, after all — and her Christmas spirit will be on full display during the NBC special Christmas in Nashville.

The hourlong special begins on Wednesday, December 3, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and will be released to Peacock the next day.

