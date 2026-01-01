When Is The Fortnite Live Event Today? Rocket Launch

When is the Fortnite live event today? Epic is putting on another major live event for players to take part in. It’s going to be taking place in OG though. This won’t be a Fortnite live event that moves the game’s normal mode onwards. No new Fortnite lore on offer really. But we will see a recreation of one of Fortnite Chapter 1’s biggest live event. it’s going to be the Rocket Launch again.

The announcement for this Fortnite live event today came at a bit of a bad time. it seems whoever is planning Epic’s tweets didn’t check the news before they scheduled their announcement! so we had Epic promoting their rockets being launched right as a major strike on Iran was making the news. Unfortunate timing.

We’re just a short while away from the Fortnite live event today. This is when it’s happening and what you can expect:

When is the Fortnite Live Event Today?

Today’s Fortnite live event is going to re-run the Rocket Launch from Chapter 1. If you want to watch it this time, you’ll need to head into the game at the right time. This is when we’re expecting it to happen:

3:30 PM ET

8:30 PM GMT

9:30 PM CET

12 PM PST

7:30 AM AEST

That’s when it’s happening in various time zones. This Fortnite live event will be different depending on where you are though. Different modes have different events going on right now.

Rocket Launch Re-Run

The biggest part of the Fortnite live event today is rerunning the OG event. A rocket Launch is going to happen. We’ve seen this happen in its first running, but it also referenced heavily in the live event at the end of the OG Fortnite season. This is going to be a chance for players to relive the original version of the Rocket Launch. if you want to get involved, make sure you’re in OG for the time the Fortnite live event today starts.

The re-run of the live event will also reward a loading screen if you attend. It’s not a free Fortnite skin, but worth picking up if you want to collect everything that you can.

Battle Royale Power Hour

It isn’t just the Fortnite live event in OG, we’re getting another Power Hour in Battle Royale. These are an hour long change to BR’s balance, that Epic calls an event. But it’s not really much of a live event compared to the Rocket Launch. Essentially players start the game with a bit of a different loadout. a free gun and self-revive device. There will also be extra rare chests around the map.

These are happening pretty much every week now. Always at the same time with pretty similar content. It’s fun if you’re already in the game, but not much of a reason to get involved if you’re busy or it’s at a bad time for you. They’ll probably be re-running with the same content until the Fortnite season ends next month.

That’s all of the Fortnite live event today. OG is definitely going to be worth jumping into if you want to experience the Rocket Launch event. The Power Hour isn’t as much of an occasion, but if you really want to use the self-revive device it’ll be active for a while.