Where the Cast Stands on The McBee Dynasty Season 3 (VIDEO)

The first look at The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Season 3 is packed with family updates from cast members Steven McBee Jr., Kristi McBee, Cole McBee, Kacie Adkison, Jesse McBee, Alli McBee, and Galyna Saltkovska.

How to Watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premieres Monday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock. Stream on

Amid new babies, financial worries, and relationship issues, what’s most top of mind in the above sneak peek at the Season 3 premiere (airing on Monday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo) is patriarch Steve McBee Sr.’s impending sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud.

Picking up just under 24 hours before Steve Sr. learned if he would have to serve jail time, Kristi visits Steven Jr. at the family’s farm fulfillment center in Gallatin, Mo. While the matriarch admits she’s a “nervous wreck,” her eldest son shares that he’s also an “anxious wreck” and hasn’t been sleeping as the “unknown” surrounding his father’s fate looms over him.

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“The anticipation has been the worst part,” he remarks to Kristi. “I’m hoping that it’s just probation, and I don’t think it’ll be too much. You know, not too much will change.”

Elsewhere, the rest of the McBee family is similarly worried about Steve Sr.’s sentencing, though that isn’t all they have on their minds. Read on to find out what else the preview reveals about what’s changed in the cast’s lives since the Season 2 finale.

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison are living in their “dream house” with daughter Blair

As Cole shares in a confessional, the “biggest” change in his life since The McBee Dynasty Season 2 wrapped filming is that he and Kacie are now parents to a daughter named Blair Collins McBee, who was born on December 13, 2024. As Kacie separately points out, they’re also now living in their “dream home” as a family of three.

“We put all of our money into it,” Cole admits. “I spent, you know, every dollar I’ve made. … Since I graduated high school, I’ve saved up to build my first house.” As Kacie adds, “Our house is something that we designed together, and it also makes it more special because we moved in there with Blair.”

On the subject of Steve Sr.’s upcoming court date, a “worried” Kacie remarks that they just want to know “what is going to happen,” while Cole tells a producer, “We just hope it ain’t no jail time.”

Jesse McBee and Alli McBee are navigating new relationship issues as first-time parents

Jesse, meanwhile, has also experienced “many life changes” and, like his brother, is now a first-time father. He announces that he and Alli welcomed their daughter, Summer Leigh McBee, in April 2025, roughly six months after their fairytale wedding, which was featured in the Season 2 finale.

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“First year of marriage has had its up and downs,” Jesse says in a producer interview before mentioning his “baby girl,” Summer. “She’s definitely been the greatest blessing in the world.”

Separately, Alli describes her and Jesse’s past year as a “whirlwind,” adding, “Postpartum, immediately after having [Summer], was a little bit rough. High intensity, very high anxiety around all of it.” After further explaining that Jesse “was back to work pretty quickly” after she gave birth, Alli shares that the experience has “led to hard conversations, but also learning to communicate.”

Jesse, for his part, elaborated in a confessional, “Alli and I’s intimacy has gone downhill since Summer was born. You just kind of get used to not, you know, making love.”

Steven McBee Jr. and Galyna Saltkovska reveal new financial concerns about the family business

Elsewhere, McBee Farm & Cattle Co. CFO and part-owner Galyna is also “extremely worried about the length” of Steve Sr.’s sentence, even despite the “horrible situation” he put her in by dating her former friend Masha Petrova last year. “Steve can be, you know, at times, very chaotic in his relationship,” she tells a producer. “But when it comes to business, he’s like the rock that holds everything together.”

Galyna continues, “If Steve goes away, I am concerned of how everything is going to function and who is going to take the place of that rock.”

Later, Galyna meets with Steven Jr., who mentions the “intense meetings” ahead once his father’s sentence is revealed. As he reminds her, “Every single loan on our books, there is a moral clause where if one of the owners happens to have a felony, the bank can reconsider the loan and call the note to where you have to pay off that loan within 15 to 30 days. And my fear is that if something goes bad tomorrow, we’re going to have a domino effect of banks calling notes.”

According to Galyna, the family has been “forced to sell quite a bit of land to pay off some loans” over the past year, while an onscreen graphic reveals they’d already offloaded 60,000 acres.

As Steven Jr. puts it in a confessional, “We were already in a heavy debt scenario beforehand. Throw in a felony charge on top of that, and things just got a hell of a lot worse. If any of these banks pull these loans, that number could end up reaching eight figures really quickly.”

He ends the clip by telling Galyna, “I have selfishly thought a little bit about tomorrow and the repercussions of it, and it kind of feels like my dad’s not the only one being sentenced.”

As you await the premiere, take a sneak peek at everything else to expect by watching The McBee Dynasty‘s Season 3 trailer.