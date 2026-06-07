Who will take home a prize at the 79th Tony Awards

The 79th Tony Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. The best and brightest of Broadway will be honored for their talents in singing, acting, dancing and more.It’s an interesting time for Broadway and New York City this time of year. The past season saw higher-than-ever production and labor costs and skyrocketing ticket prices. While attendance is said to be down across many theaters, profits are going up for many companies. According to Playbill, this was the highest-grossing season in Broadway history. Still, it’s ultra-competitive for shows to attract visitors in an unpredictable economy. It’s also a tall task for the 62 theater professionals serving on the 2025-26 Tony Awards Nominating Committee to select the best of the best. Pink, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will make her debut as host of the Tonys.In a hard-to-predict race for a Tony, here is what we think will be taking home awards Sunday evening.The predictions were made by Matthew Peaslee, a copy editor for Hearst Television’s National Desk, and a big-time Broadway buff.Best Play”The Balusters” “Giant” “Liberation””Little Bear Ridge Road” Our prediction: “Liberation”In a dramatic turn from last year’s comedic winner “Oh Mary!” this year’s potential winner tackles the subject of feminism through generations. It’s a provocative, revealing, and irreverent play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors. It presents a strong message of how to shake things up and attempt to change the world.Best Musical”The Lost Boys””Schmigadoon””Titaníque””Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Our prediction: “Schmigadoon”In a growing trend of musicals opting for smaller sets and casts, like last year’s winner, “Maybe Happy Ending,” or this year’s contender, “Two Strangers,” “Schmigadoon” pulls out all the stops and makes no apologies for it being a full-blown spectacle. It’s based on the Apple TV+ show, which ran for two seasons at the beginning of the decade and mixes the same comedy acts with classic Broadway tropes that can play to a large cross-section of audiences. It’s simply a joy of a musical and one with prominent staying power, if the price is right. Best Book of a MusicalJim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, “Titaníque”David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, “The Lost Boys”Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon”Our prediction: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”What can best be described as the most charming musical of the season, “Two Strangers,” dives into a unique love story with an energetic British visitor on holiday and a cynical native New Yorker. It was one of the earliest musicals released this season, so it has a leg up on the competition. It has attracted many repeat visitors because of its cute storyline.Best Original ScoreSteve Bargonetti, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Cinco Paul, “SchmigadoonThe Rescues, “The Lost Boys”Caroline Shaw, “Death of a Salesman”Our prediction: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)””Two Strangers” has attracted fans who haven’t seen the show yet because of its catchy music. The viral song “New York” should be considered a classic song of the city, among the likes of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and Alicia Keys’ and Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind.”Best Revival of a Play”Becky Shaw””Death of a Salesman””Every Brilliant Thing””Fallen Angels””Oedipus”Our prediction: “Death of a Salesman”It was a season of popular and familiar revivals in the play and musical categories. The play that stood above the rest was “Death of a Salesman.” It originally debuted on Broadway in 1949, winning the Tony Award that year, and has been revived several times since then. This year’s version features the beloved Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf as Willy and Linda Loman.Best Revival of a Musical”Cats: The Jellicle Ball””Ragtime””The Rocky Horror Show”Our prediction: “Ragtime”Although the acting chops and dramatization of “Ragtime” already puts it in a class of its own compared to the whimsical “Cats” and unique “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the only revival of the musical that could have won this wasn’t even nominated. “Chess” starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher should have been nominated in the already diminutive field of candidates. It would have given “Ragtime” a good run, but the timely message of “Ragtime” allows it to stand out in a world begging for acceptance of immigrants and minorities.Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a PlayWill Harrison, “Punch”Nathan Lane, “Death of a Salesman”John Lithgow, “Giant”Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”Mark Strong, “Oedipus”Our prediction: John Lithgow, “Giant”This could be a toss-up between two of the most dynamic actors alive, but the edge goes to John Lithgow. While “Death of a Salesman” has gained more attention, Lithgow’s portrayal of classic author Roald Dahl truly presents his legacy in a new light in the play that focuses on real-world context and details. As it stands now, Nathan Lane has three Tonys and Lithgow has two, so a win for the 80-year-old would make for an agreeable tie. Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a PlayRose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”Carrie Coon, “Bug”Susannah Flood, “Liberation”Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”Our prediction: Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”This season’s version of “Oedipus” transformed the ancient Greek tragedy into a modern-day thriller, relatable to today’s audience. It’s still no less heart-wrenching and dramatic, and Lesley Manville’s portrayal of Jocasta is truly legendary.Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a MusicalNicholas Christopher, “Chess”Luke Evans, “The Rocky Horror Show”Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”Our prediction: Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”If only awards could be given out to two amazing performers. If the Nathan Lane-John Lithgow race was tight in the play category, this one in musicals is razor-thin. The role of Coalhouse Walker, Jr. was truly tailor-made for Joshua Henry in “Ragtime.” His deep vocals and strong stature are truly something to be seen and heard. But in a show already snubbed once and surrounded by star-studded talent, Nicholas Christopher makes a name for himself. He’s had some other big roles, such as John Thomas in “Miss Saigon” and both Aaron Burr and George Washington in “Hamilton,” but his portrayal of Anatoly Sergievsky in “Chess” may just be the best part of the show.Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a MusicalSara Chase, “Schmigadoon”Stephanie Hsu, “The Rocky Horror Show”Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Our prediction: Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”After dazzling audiences in “Hairspray” 20 years ago and solidifying herself as a Broadway powerhouse in “Frozen,” Caissie Levy now has her time to shine in a classic role as Mother in “Ragtime.” Playing a wealthy matriarch, she’s able to display a true motherly instinct and become a loving force in a time period that may suggest she can’t take on that role. She adapts so well to the dynamic characters around her and is able to show off those pipes on several occasions.Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a PlayChristopher Abbott, “Death of a Salesman”Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”Our prediction: Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”Alden Ehrenreich makes his Broadway debut but comes across as a seasoned veteran. Most famous for playing on television’s “Supernatural,” he returns to his hometown of New York City to become Max Garett in a somewhat dark and twisted role. Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a PlayBetsy Aidem, “Liberation”Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”Aya Cash, “Giant”Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman”June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”Our prediction: Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman”If Laurie Metcalf was nominated in the lead role category, nobody would have batted an eye. She plays Linda Loman like the role was truly invented just for her, while also adding a new spin to the classic character. She displays a true depth of her character like no one else quite can do on stage. Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a MusicalAli Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”Layton Williams, “Titaníque”Our prediction: Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”Many pundits believe “The Lost Boys” will win Best Musical, and it’s a surprise that it hasn’t won any awards yet in these predictions. But its time will come, and it’s here with Ali Louis Bourzgui portraying a gripping vampire who is part rock star, part suave businessman. It’s a unique role in a unique show. Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a MusicalShoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”Hannah Cruz, “Chess”Rachel Dratch, “The Rocky Horror Show”Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon”Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”Our prediction: Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”Even with two big names who have been featured their entire careers in Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, this category comes down to two vocal powerhouses in Shoshana Bean and Nichelle Lewis. Lewis busted onto the scene a few years ago as Dorothy in “The Wiz,” while Bean is a veteran, most notably portraying Elphaba in “Wicked.” Her longevity gives her the leg up in this one, making “The Lost Boys” a true must-see this season. Best Scenic Design of a PlayHildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”Takeshi Kata, “Bug”David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”Chloe Lamford, “Death of a Salesman”David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”Our prediction: David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”In true vintage style, the audience steps into the time capsule of a 1970s bank, making this production a true product of its time. Best Scenic Design of a MusicalDots, “The Rocky Horror Show”Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys”Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon”Our prediction: Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys”Now it’s truly time to shine for “The Lost Boys.” This set is multi-layered with stunning lights and sound effects.Best Costume Design of a PlayBrenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”Qween Jean, “Liberation”Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels”Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”Paul Tazewell, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”Our prediction: Qween Jean, “Liberation”Again, the 1970s set this scene, and while the sets are still special, what makes this show pop is the fashion of these freedom-fighting women, from their hairstyles and accessories to the tops, pants and shoes. Best Costume Design of a MusicalLinda Cho, “Ragtime”Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon”Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”David I. Reynoso, “The Rocky Horror Show”Our prediction: Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Both Qween Jean and Linda Cho were nominated twice for their costuming, but Jean will make history with two big-time wins. While “Cats” may not be everyone’s cup of tea (or milk), it still stuns with its costumes and makeup in so many unique ways. Best Lighting Design of a PlayIsabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”Stacey Derosier, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”Heather Gilbert, “Bug”Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13″Jack Knowles, “Death of a Salesman”Our prediction: Jack Knowles, “Death of a Salesman”The big winner on the play side will definitely be “Death of a Salesman.” The dramatic scenes are highlighted even more with the use of this special lighting package.Best Lighting Design of a MusicalKevin Adams, “Chess”Jane Cox, “The Rocky Horror Show”Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon”Adam Honore, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Adam Honore, Donald Holder and 59 Studio, “Ragtime”Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”Our prediction: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”While not as lavish as “Schmigadoon,” and not as unique as “Chess,” “The Lost Boys” continues its run, picking up nice wins, and this category may be its most deserving.Best Sound Design of a PlayJustin Ellington, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”Mikaal Sulaiman, “Death of a Salesman”Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”Lee Kinney, “Fear of 13″Josh Schmidt, “Bug” Our prediction: Josh Schmidt, “Bug” The Best Sound in a Play category is always among the hardest to call, since many voters don’t know what to listen for, according to most Broadway pundits. Because “Bug” lends itself to the most creepy show of the season, it should pick up a win in this category.Best Sound Design of a MusicalAdam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Kai Harada, “Ragtime”Brian Ronan, “The Rocky Horror Show”Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon”Our prediction: Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”With the stunning vocals and concert-style setting of the music, “The Lost Boys” continues its strong run. Best Direction of a PlayNicholas Hytner, “Giant”Robert Icke, “Oedipus”Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”Joe Mantello, “Death of a Salesman”Whitney White, “Liberation”Our prediction: Joe Mantello, Death of a SalesmanJoe Mantello previously won a Tony with back-to-back victories in 2003 and 2004 with “Take Me Out” and “Assassins.”Best Direction of a MusicalMichael Arden, “The Lost Boys”Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon”Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Our prediction: Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”Currently the artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater, where “Ragtime” is playing in New York City, this award is fitting for Lear deBessonet. Adapting a revival is no easy feat, and her direction is a big reason why its run has been extended. Best Direction ChoreographyChristopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon”Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”Ani Taj, “The Rocky Horror Show”Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”Our prediction: Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon”Classic Broadway numbers mixed with depth-defying dancing make this one an easy fit for “Schmigadoon.” This may just be the next classic musical to be beloved for generations. After this successful run on Broadway, a nationwide tour should almost be expected.Best OrchestrationsDoug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon”Brian Usifer, “Chess”Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”Our prediction: Brian Usifer, “Chess”Everybody knows “One Night in Bangkok,” but does anybody know it’s from the musical? That song doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the music in “Chess,” but the dark and sometimes depressing tones actually have back-of-the-theater projecting because of how powerful these ballads really are for the characters who define them.

The 79th Tony Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. The best and brightest of Broadway will be honored for their talents in singing, acting, dancing and more. It’s an interesting time for Broadway and New York City this time of year. The past season saw higher-than-ever production and labor costs and skyrocketing ticket prices. While attendance is said to be down across many theaters, profits are going up for many companies. According to Playbill, this was the highest-grossing season in Broadway history. Still, it’s ultra-competitive for shows to attract visitors in an unpredictable economy. It’s also a tall task for the 62 theater professionals serving on the 2025-26 Tony Awards Nominating Committee to select the best of the best. Pink, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will make her debut as host of the Tonys. In a hard-to-predict race for a Tony, here is what we think will be taking home awards Sunday evening. The predictions were made by Matthew Peaslee, a copy editor for Hearst Television’s National Desk, and a big-time Broadway buff. Best Play “The Balusters” “Giant” “Liberation” “Little Bear Ridge Road” Our prediction: “Liberation” In a dramatic turn from last year’s comedic winner “Oh Mary!” this year’s potential winner tackles the subject of feminism through generations. It’s a provocative, revealing, and irreverent play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors. It presents a strong message of how to shake things up and attempt to change the world. Best Musical “The Lost Boys” “Schmigadoon” “Titaníque” “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Our prediction: “Schmigadoon” In a growing trend of musicals opting for smaller sets and casts, like last year’s winner, “Maybe Happy Ending,” or this year’s contender, “Two Strangers,” “Schmigadoon” pulls out all the stops and makes no apologies for it being a full-blown spectacle. It’s based on the Apple TV+ show, which ran for two seasons at the beginning of the decade and mixes the same comedy acts with classic Broadway tropes that can play to a large cross-section of audiences. It’s simply a joy of a musical and one with prominent staying power, if the price is right. Best Book of a Musical Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, “Titaníque” David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, “The Lost Boys” Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon” Our prediction: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” What can best be described as the most charming musical of the season, “Two Strangers,” dives into a unique love story with an energetic British visitor on holiday and a cynical native New Yorker. It was one of the earliest musicals released this season, so it has a leg up on the competition. It has attracted many repeat visitors because of its cute storyline. Best Original Score Steve Bargonetti, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon The Rescues, “The Lost Boys” Caroline Shaw, “Death of a Salesman” Our prediction: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” “Two Strangers” has attracted fans who haven’t seen the show yet because of its catchy music. The viral song “New York” should be considered a classic song of the city, among the likes of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and Alicia Keys’ and Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind.” Best Revival of a Play “Becky Shaw” “Death of a Salesman” “Every Brilliant Thing” “Fallen Angels” “Oedipus” Our prediction: “Death of a Salesman” It was a season of popular and familiar revivals in the play and musical categories. The play that stood above the rest was “Death of a Salesman.” It originally debuted on Broadway in 1949, winning the Tony Award that year, and has been revived several times since then. This year’s version features the beloved Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf as Willy and Linda Loman. Best Revival of a Musical “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” “Ragtime” “The Rocky Horror Show” Our prediction: “Ragtime” Although the acting chops and dramatization of “Ragtime” already puts it in a class of its own compared to the whimsical “Cats” and unique “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the only revival of the musical that could have won this wasn’t even nominated. “Chess” starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher should have been nominated in the already diminutive field of candidates. It would have given “Ragtime” a good run, but the timely message of “Ragtime” allows it to stand out in a world begging for acceptance of immigrants and minorities. Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Will Harrison, “Punch” Nathan Lane, “Death of a Salesman” John Lithgow, “Giant” Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing” Mark Strong, “Oedipus” Our prediction: John Lithgow, “Giant” This could be a toss-up between two of the most dynamic actors alive, but the edge goes to John Lithgow. While “Death of a Salesman” has gained more attention, Lithgow’s portrayal of classic author Roald Dahl truly presents his legacy in a new light in the play that focuses on real-world context and details. As it stands now, Nathan Lane has three Tonys and Lithgow has two, so a win for the 80-year-old would make for an agreeable tie. Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels” Carrie Coon, “Bug” Susannah Flood, “Liberation” Lesley Manville, “Oedipus” Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels” Our prediction: Lesley Manville, “Oedipus” This season’s version of “Oedipus” transformed the ancient Greek tragedy into a modern-day thriller, relatable to today’s audience. It’s still no less heart-wrenching and dramatic, and Lesley Manville’s portrayal of Jocasta is truly legendary. Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Nicholas Christopher, “Chess” Luke Evans, “The Rocky Horror Show” Joshua Henry, “Ragtime” Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime” Our prediction: Nicholas Christopher, “Chess” If only awards could be given out to two amazing performers. If the Nathan Lane-John Lithgow race was tight in the play category, this one in musicals is razor-thin. The role of Coalhouse Walker, Jr. was truly tailor-made for Joshua Henry in “Ragtime.” His deep vocals and strong stature are truly something to be seen and heard. But in a show already snubbed once and surrounded by star-studded talent, Nicholas Christopher makes a name for himself. He’s had some other big roles, such as John Thomas in “Miss Saigon” and both Aaron Burr and George Washington in “Hamilton,” but his portrayal of Anatoly Sergievsky in “Chess” may just be the best part of the show. Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon” Stephanie Hsu, “The Rocky Horror Show” Caissie Levy, “Ragtime” Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque” Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Our prediction: Caissie Levy, “Ragtime” After dazzling audiences in “Hairspray” 20 years ago and solidifying herself as a Broadway powerhouse in “Frozen,” Caissie Levy now has her time to shine in a classic role as Mother in “Ragtime.” Playing a wealthy matriarch, she’s able to display a true motherly instinct and become a loving force in a time period that may suggest she can’t take on that role. She adapts so well to the dynamic characters around her and is able to show off those pipes on several occasions. Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Christopher Abbott, “Death of a Salesman” Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime” Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot” Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw” Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” Richard Thomas, “The Balusters” Our prediction: Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw” Alden Ehrenreich makes his Broadway debut but comes across as a seasoned veteran. Most famous for playing on television’s “Supernatural,” he returns to his hometown of New York City to become Max Garett in a somewhat dark and twisted role. Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Betsy Aidem, “Liberation” Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters” Aya Cash, “Giant” Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman” June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime” Our prediction: Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman” If Laurie Metcalf was nominated in the lead role category, nobody would have batted an eye. She plays Linda Loman like the role was truly invented just for her, while also adding a new spin to the classic character. She displays a true depth of her character like no one else quite can do on stage. Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys” André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Bryce Pinkham, “Chess” Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime” Layton Williams, “Titaníque” Our prediction: Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys” Many pundits believe “The Lost Boys” will win Best Musical, and it’s a surprise that it hasn’t won any awards yet in these predictions. But its time will come, and it’s here with Ali Louis Bourzgui portraying a gripping vampire who is part rock star, part suave businessman. It’s a unique role in a unique show. Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys” Hannah Cruz, “Chess” Rachel Dratch, “The Rocky Horror Show” Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon” Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime” Our prediction: Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys” Even with two big names who have been featured their entire careers in Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, this category comes down to two vocal powerhouses in Shoshana Bean and Nichelle Lewis. Lewis busted onto the scene a few years ago as Dorothy in “The Wiz,” while Bean is a veteran, most notably portraying Elphaba in “Wicked.” Her longevity gives her the leg up in this one, making “The Lost Boys” a true must-see this season. Best Scenic Design of a Play Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus” Takeshi Kata, “Bug” David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon” Chloe Lamford, “Death of a Salesman” David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels” Our prediction: David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon” In true vintage style, the audience steps into the time capsule of a 1970s bank, making this production a true product of its time. Best Scenic Design of a Musical Dots, “The Rocky Horror Show” Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys” Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon” Our prediction: Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys” Now it’s truly time to shine for “The Lost Boys.” This set is multi-layered with stunning lights and sound effects. Best Costume Design of a Play Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon” Qween Jean, “Liberation” Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels” Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters” Paul Tazewell, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” Our prediction: Qween Jean, “Liberation” Again, the 1970s set this scene, and while the sets are still special, what makes this show pop is the fashion of these freedom-fighting women, from their hairstyles and accessories to the tops, pants and shoes. Best Costume Design of a Musical Linda Cho, “Ragtime” Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon” Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys” David I. Reynoso, “The Rocky Horror Show” Our prediction: Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Both Qween Jean and Linda Cho were nominated twice for their costuming, but Jean will make history with two big-time wins. While “Cats” may not be everyone’s cup of tea (or milk), it still stuns with its costumes and makeup in so many unique ways. Best Lighting Design of a Play Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon” Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus” Stacey Derosier, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” Heather Gilbert, “Bug” Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13” Jack Knowles, “Death of a Salesman” Our prediction: Jack Knowles, “Death of a Salesman” The big winner on the play side will definitely be “Death of a Salesman.” The dramatic scenes are highlighted even more with the use of this special lighting package. Best Lighting Design of a Musical Kevin Adams, “Chess” Jane Cox, “The Rocky Horror Show” Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon” Adam Honore, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Adam Honore, Donald Holder and 59 Studio, “Ragtime” Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys” Our prediction: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys” While not as lavish as “Schmigadoon,” and not as unique as “Chess,” “The Lost Boys” continues its run, picking up nice wins, and this category may be its most deserving. Best Sound Design of a Play Justin Ellington, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” Mikaal Sulaiman, “Death of a Salesman” Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus” Lee Kinney, “Fear of 13” Josh Schmidt, “Bug” Our prediction: Josh Schmidt, “Bug” The Best Sound in a Play category is always among the hardest to call, since many voters don’t know what to listen for, according to most Broadway pundits. Because “Bug” lends itself to the most creepy show of the season, it should pick up a win in this category. Best Sound Design of a Musical Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys” Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Kai Harada, “Ragtime” Brian Ronan, “The Rocky Horror Show” Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon” Our prediction: Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys” With the stunning vocals and concert-style setting of the music, “The Lost Boys” continues its strong run. Best Direction of a Play Nicholas Hytner, “Giant” Robert Icke, “Oedipus” Kenny Leon, “The Balusters” Joe Mantello, “Death of a Salesman” Whitney White, “Liberation” Our prediction: Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman Joe Mantello previously won a Tony with back-to-back victories in 2003 and 2004 with “Take Me Out” and “Assassins.” Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys” Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime” Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon” Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Our prediction: Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime” Currently the artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater, where “Ragtime” is playing in New York City, this award is fitting for Lear deBessonet. Adapting a revival is no easy feat, and her direction is a big reason why its run has been extended. Best Direction Choreography Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon” Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime” Ani Taj, “The Rocky Horror Show” Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys” Our prediction: Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon” Classic Broadway numbers mixed with depth-defying dancing make this one an easy fit for “Schmigadoon.” This may just be the next classic musical to be beloved for generations. After this successful run on Broadway, a nationwide tour should almost be expected. Best Orchestrations Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon” Brian Usifer, “Chess” Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys” Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Our prediction: Brian Usifer, “Chess” Everybody knows “One Night in Bangkok,” but does anybody know it’s from the musical? That song doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the music in “Chess,” but the dark and sometimes depressing tones actually have back-of-the-theater projecting because of how powerful these ballads really are for the characters who define them.