Winter storm prompts schedule changes across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — Lowcountry school districts, businesses and attractions are announcing schedule changes ahead of anticipated snow and winter weather this weekend.

The following list will be updated as additional schedule changes come in:

School districts

Beaufort County School District

All extracurricular activities scheduled on Saturday and Sunday are canceled.

Dorchester Dist. 2

All school Dorchester School District 2 activities scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are canceled. The district Recruitment Fair will be rescheduled for Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at Fort Dorchester High School.

District officials said schools will be sending devices home with students on Friday. No changes to normal operations for next week unless conditions change. All updates will be shared through the district communication channels, including the ParentSquare App, email, text messages, the district website and social media.

Georgetown County School District

All Georgetown County schools will implement an eLearning day on Monday. All extracurricular activities, including athletics and other events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are canceled and those scheduled for Monday will be postponed. The district will provide another update no later than 3 p.m. Monday regarding any potential changes to the school schedule for Tuesday. All updates will be shared on the district’s website, its Facebook page and its local media outlets.

Schools

Holly Hill Academy: Holly Hill Academy will be closed Monday because of winter weather.

Colleges

South Carolina State University

South Carolina State University’s Business After Hours event that was scheduled for Friday night has been canceled. The Washington Dining Hall will operate on an abbreviated schedule with brunch being served from 9 a.m. until noon and dinner from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trident Tech

The following Trident Technical College weekend courses will be affected:

Motorcycle Safety — XTRL-601: Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s sessions will be rescheduled.

Defensive Driving — DDC-8: Saturday’s course will be rescheduled.

Government offices & services

Beaufort County Convenience Centers : All Beaufort County Convenience Centers will be closed Saturday and Sunday. The centers are expected to reopen on Monday.

Berkeley County Government : Cypress Gardens, landfill and convenience centers and library branches will open at their normal times on Saturday, but will close at noon. Cypress Gardens will remain closed on Sunday.

Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority: The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will operate until 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, CARTA will delay operations until 1 p.m. Changes are dependent upon weather and road conditions.

Charleston County Operations : Charleston County announced they will shift to OPCON 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bees Ferry Landfill, Materials Recovery Facility and all county Convenience Centers will close at 11 a.m. Saturday and remain closed on Sunday as scheduled. An update regarding Monday’s operations will be made Sunday.

Charleston International Airport: The Charleston International Airport remains operational. About one-third of all flights have been canceled as of about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission : All Charleston County parks and facilities will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. The Campground at James Island County Park will remain open for existing reservations. An update regarding Monday’s operations will be made Sunday.

Charleston County Public Libraries : The Charleston County Public Library branches and offices will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. All book drops and material returns will also be closed.

Dorchester County Convenience Centers : Dorchester County Convenience Centers will close on Saturday to allow staff to pretreat the roads.

Dorchester County Public Libraries : Dorchester County libraries will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Georgetown County Government : All Georgetown County Government offices and facilities will operate on a delayed schedule on Monday with all locations operating at 10 a.m.

Georgetown County Library : The Georgetown Library will be closed all weekend. Other branches, excluding the Carvers Bay branch which is closed for renovations, will close at noon Saturday and remain closed until county offices reopen.

Georgetown County Recycling Centers : All Georgetown County Recycling Centers will close at noon on Saturday and remain closed at least through Sunday.

North Charleston Police Department : The North Charleston Police Department will be closed on Monday.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources : All public shooting facilities will be closed Saturday; Boater Education classes scheduled for Saturday in Florence and Lancaster counties are canceled.

South Carolina Education Lottery: The South Carolina Education Lottery will not be televised Saturday night. However, the draw will be carried out as normal at 6:59 p.m.

Businesses and attractions

South Carolina Aquarium : The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed this weekend.

South Carolina State Museum: The South Carolina State Museum will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Churches

Ashley River Baptist Church : Ashley River Baptist Church will be closed on Sunday.

Christ Temple A Kingdom Church : The Christ Temple A Kingdom Church will be closed on Sunday.

French Huguenot Church : The French Huguenot Church will be closed on Sunday.

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church : Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in West Ashley will be closed on Sunday.

Jerusalem Baptist Church : Jerusalem Baptist Church in downtown Charleston will not hold services on Sunday morning.

Pinecrest Baptist Church : Pinecrest Baptist Church in West Ashley will be closed on Sunday.

Royal Missionary Baptist Church : Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston will not have youth church or Sunday School this Sunday. Instead, they will have one worship on Saturday at 10 a.m.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in West Ashley will be closed on Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Spike Coleman will do an abbreviated service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page.

Sporting events

Braves Fest: Saturday’s Braves Fest has been canceled. The Atlanta Braves said on Facebook they would be in touch in the coming days with plans for ticket holders.

