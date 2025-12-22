‘You Don’t Mess With the Zohan’ Actress Was 88

Helen Siff, the familiar character actress who during her five-decade career was seen on dozens of TV shows and in such films as The Karate Kid, Hail, Caesar! and You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, has died. She was 88.

Siff died Thursday in Los Angeles of complications from surgery for a “long, painful illness,” her family announced.

“Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” they said. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.”

Her TV résumé included stints on Lou Grant, Cagney & Lacey, Silver Spoons, L.A. Law, Knots Landing, Ellen, Married … With Children, Dharma & Greg, Scrubs, Will & Grace, My Name Is Earl, Modern Family, S.W.AT., Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Good Trouble.

On the stage, Siff originated the role of Helga in a 1993 off-Broadway production of Grandma Sylvia’s Funeral, a comedy about a Jewish funeral gone wrong that involves the audience, and she also appeared in Lilies of the Field, Lost in Yonkers and Over the River and Through the Woods.

For her first commercial, the Woodmere, New York, native appeared with her identical twin sister, Carol Infield Sender, in a “Two Cars in One” spot for Subaru in 1976.

Siff portrayed a cashier in John G. Avildsen’s The Karate Kid (1984), a woman named Mrs. Skitzer who gets her hair done in You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008) and a maid who cleans the Malibu home of Channing Tatum’s communist character in the Coen brothers’ Hail, Caesar! (2016).

She also showed up on the big screen in Avildsen’s Rocky (1976), Big Top Pee-wee (1988), Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) and The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu (2001).

“She had the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable,” her family noted.

In addition to Carol and another sister, Janet, survivors include her son, Matt; daughters Susie, Karen, Vicki and Jenny, a Hollywood script supervisor; and grandchildren Chelsea, Zach, Robert, Josh, Spencer, Megan and Dean.

Her husband of 41 years, Marshall, an attorney, died in 2007 of complications from Alzheimer’s. Another son, Bruce, died in 1999.