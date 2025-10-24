Country music star killed in plane crash. New details emerge

The country music world was stunned last month when beloved singer/songwriter Brett James and was killed in a plane crash in North Carolina.

James’ wife, Melody Carole, 59, and her daughter, Meryl Wilson, 28, were also killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has now released its report on the crash which includes the final radio transmission from James. According to the report, James approached Macon County Airport at around 2:48 p.m. at around 6,800 feet and reported that he “intended to perform a 360 degree turn to land,” on the runway there.

That was the last transmission from James.

The plane then reportedly descended to 6,300 feet and made a turn to approach the runway at 3,300 feet.

“Surveillance video showed the airplane flying over the runway before initiating a descending left turn,” the NTSB report said. “The airplane continued descending in the left turn before entering a tightening spiral and impacting the ground.”

No signs of engine failure were detected.

James, a Grammy-winning songwriter and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, was in the plane that went down near an elementary school in Franklin, North Carolina.

The news spread quickly and folks turned out on social media to express their heartbreak in the wake of his death.

“Brett James died today,” Alison Bonaguro wrote on X. “I am still in a state of shock. Nashville lost one of its very best — and most humble — songwriters in history (heartbreak emoji).”

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers noted that James was a two-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the year.

“Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names and a true advocate for songwriters,” a statement from the organization on X read. “We miss him dearly.”

The Nashville Songwriters Association International account on Facebook posted, “The NSAI family is stunned by the death of board member and legendary songwriter Brett James. The loss is profound.”

James, 57, began his career as a solo artist in 1995, and charted three singles that year. But he became best known for his ability as a songwriter with 494 songs being recorded by other artists. He is perhaps best known for writing Carrie Underwood’s 2006 number one hit, “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” He has also written songs for the likes of Martina McBride, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Rodney Atkins.