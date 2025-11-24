Meet Raj Mantena, a pharma titan hosting a star-studded Udaipur wedding for his daughter

Jenny was there, and so was Justin. Also, Ranveer, Hrithik, Madhuri, Karan and Don Junior. If anyone hasn’t heard of Raj Ramalinga Mantena by now, they’ve been living under the proverbial rock. Over the past few days, the lavish wedding celebrations of the US-based billionaire pharmaceutical entrepreneur’s daughter in Udaipur have set social media alight. Mantena’s daughter Netra is tying the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju, a technology entrepreneur who cofounded startup Superorder in the US.

For those not familiar with first names, attendees and performers included Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. Donald Trump Jr was there too.

But who is Raj Mantena and how did the world miss his meteoric rise? The reclusive, Florida-based Indian-born businessman has been little known outside a circle of close friends in Hyderabad’s pharmaceutical hub. Not anymore, it would seem.

ET spoke to people who know him closely to put together a picture of the man who’s behind this latest and most astonishing of spectacles that rivals some other recent nuptial jamborees.

Foreseeing the Future

“Raju has a king-size taste for luxury. His home at Manalapan (Florida) has a car museum, and the basement has a bar only the elite can think of,” a person told ET.

Mantena, a serial healthcare entrepreneur, moved to the US after studying computer science in India, before taking up a pharmacy degree there. His wealth—said to be in billions of dollars—comes from the intersection of these two diverse fields of science that have complemented each other over time.Early breakthroughs in the field of medicine, particularly cancer treatments, the use of digital technology in healthcare services, and rapid changes in reimbursement patterns in the US fuelled Mantena’s entrepreneurial vision. He entered businesses, scaled them to a size and sold them to large corporations at rich valuations.From cloud-based healthcare solutions for precision medicine through Integra Connect to selling low-priced generic drugs as part of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Mantena’s businesses continue to boom.

Integra Connect says it’s a value-based precision medicine company that turns real-world data into deep insights in cancer treatment. As part of the oncology care model, Integra says it generated $260 million in value-based care revenue and over $100 million in shared savings for participating companies.

OncoScripts, an oncology-focused pharmacy founded by Mantena in the 90s, was later acquired by a subsidiary of pharma distribution heavyweight Cardinal Health.

Next, Mantena built International Oncology Network, a group purchasing and oncology community network that was acquired by AmerisourceBergen, now Cencora, in 2001. He then founded ICORE Healthcare, a provider of healthcare plans to manage cost trends in specialty drugs, selling the venture to Magellan Health Services in 2006 for more than $200 million.

Home Ties

While the businesses thrived in the US, back home in India, Mantena extended his connections deeper into Andhra Pradesh political circles. “The Mantena family is related to the Gokaraju family,” which carries political heft in Andhra Pradesh, said a person in Hyderabad.

Several top executives in the US and in the Indian pharmaceutical industry said they hadn’t heard much about the man.

“At an international conference on precision medicine in Orlando recently, I do not remember seeing a representative from Integra Connect,” said a senior business development executive in the field of oncology. Similar notes came from another biotech entrepreneur, based in San Francisco for over three decades.

A November 13 release from Ingenus showed the company secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the only generic equivalent of Premarin, a tablet used for treating osteoporosis and a few effects of menopause.

Mantena’s profile on LinkedIn shows only a few connections and it is learnt that he uses the networking site sparingly.

Still, the extravagant festivities in Udaipur will ensure the name won’t be easily forgotten.