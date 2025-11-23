Exclusive | Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law unleashed on Jordon Hudson after UNC game

Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law unleashed a nearly hour-long profanity-laced tirade on Jordon Hudson following a Univ. of North Carolina football game earlier this month, The Post can exclusively report.

Jen Belichick’s outburst — which occurred on Nov. 8 — included digs at Hudson’s fashion choices, her body, and her relationship with Bill, all as the UNC head coach stood just feet away.

Bill watched as Jen hurled attacks at Jordon, sources tell The Post. Instagram/ Jordon Hudson

Jordon was accused of controlling her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, by Jen Belichick. AP

The incident went down inside the 73-year-old’s office at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., just after the Tar Heels beat Stanford, 20-15, according to sources.

Jen was furious with Hudson — Bill’s 24-year-old girlfriend — over an interaction the two had earlier in the day.

Jen’s been married to Steve Belichick, UNC’s defensive coordinator, for years. Facebook/Jen Belichick

Jen screamed all Jordon “does is control s–t” — before she called Bill’s significant other “bats–t crazy.” At one point, sources said Jen told the room — which included Jen’s husband, UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, Bill, Hudson and multiple others — that she didn’t care if her eruption resulted in Steve’s termination or Bill disowning her.

Jen yelled that Jordon was “f–king twisting” Bill’s brain, before she urged the six-time Super Bowl champion to “wake up.” Sources said she went on to issue an ultimatum to Bill, “You choose your family or you choose” Hudson.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more. Thanks for signing up!

During Jen’s rant, sources said she also chided Hudson for her propensity to wear snakeskin prints at games, and once muttered, “You also need to eat a burger.”

At times, she directed her anger toward Bill and Steve, saying to her husband, “He wants to fire you, fire you. He wants to f–king disown me, disown me. I don’t f–king care.”

In total, sources said her blowup lasted roughly 40 minutes.

UNC is set to play against rival Duke on Saturday. Getty Images

The massive blowout happened shortly after Jen was photographed appearing to give a frosty reception to Hudson during the Tar Heels’ matchup with the Cardinal. It also transpired several months after Jen took a swipe at Hudson for her role in that now-infamous CBS interview.

The Post reached out to Jen on Friday about the situation, but she declined to comment. Hudson did not respond to The Post’s request for a statement.

73-year-old Belichick first met 24-year-old Hudson in 2021. Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Hudson met Bill on a plane ride in 2021, and began dating him several years later. She’s been seen at all of his UNC games this season, supporting him in his first year as Tar Heels head man.

Jen, meanwhile, wed Steve nearly a decade ago. The two have several children together.

The Tar Heels play next on Saturday in a home game against rival Duke. It’s not clear if Jordon and Jen will be in attendance, though the matchup on the field is considered one of the school’s biggest of the season.