Who is Heisman Trophy favorite after Week 12? Fernando Mendoza leading

Has a Heisman Trophy candidate finally broken away from the rest of the field entering Week 13 of the 2025 college football season?

According to betting odds from BetMGM, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza might have just done that with another strong performance during Week 12, in a 31-7 win over Wisconsin. He has overtaken Ohio State’s Julian Sayin in odds while seeking to become the first Hoosier to win college football’s most illustrious individual award.

The Cal transfer has led Indiana to a perfect 11-0 start to the season, but he could see himself fall next week with the Hoosiers on bye in Week 13. However, he arguably already has his Heisman moment: a game-winning drive against Penn State, including a circus catch from receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on Nov. 8.

Here’s a look at the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy through 11 weeks in 2025:

Fernando Mendoza emerges as Heisman favorite through Week 12

After sitting second in the odds the last two weeks behind Sayin, Mendoza has emerged as the favorite this week. Mendoza had an efficient 22-of-24 passing performance for 299 yards against Wisconsin with four touchdown passes.

Mendoza sits 17th in passing yards in the country, though he has not played into the fourth quarter in many of the Hoosiers’ blowout wins. Despite his reduced playing time, Mendoza’s 30 touchdowns lead all FBS quarterbacks.

Fernando Mendoza stats: 203-of-278 passing (73%) for 2,641 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions; 62 rushes for 216 yards and five touchdowns

Ty Simpson fades after Oklahoma performance

It turns out Simpson is human after all. The Alabama signal-caller had completed 28 of 42 passes (66.7%) for 326 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 23-21 loss to Oklahoma. He also took four sacks, including a strip-sack.

Simpson slipped from the third-best odds (+550) last week to 10th (+15000) this week. If he can finish the season strong against Eastern Illinois and Auburn, and potentially the SEC championship game, he could get himself back into the race.

Jacob Rodriguez making late charge

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is making a late charge on the board, joining the betting odds top 10 this week. He sits ninth in the odds after the Red Raiders’ standout defensive star scored a rushing touchdown against UCF on Nov. 15.

He has 100 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and an FBS-leading seven forced fumbles. According to Texas Tech, he is the only FBS player to record at least five forced fumbles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the same season.

Heisman Trophy odds list

