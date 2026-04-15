Fantasy basketball picks, DFS and betting tips for Sunday’s NBA games

ESPN’s fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night’s games. Here you’ll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

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Top streamers | Best bets | DFS picks | Odds & Injury report

What you need to know for Sunday’s games

Day 174 of the NBA marathon is here. With all 30 teams active, the final day of the regular season brings a unique mix of teams with clear stakes and motivation, as well as teams with fixed positions in either playoff seeding or lottery contexts.

We have one final day of “silly season,” which feels like it began in January. Deciphering which teams care deeply about the final score is a major key to unlocking today’s massive slate.

Editor’s Picks

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ESPN carries two games today: the Orlando Magic at the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET, featuring a motivated Magic team with real seeding on the line, and the Denver Nuggets at the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET, which features Victor Wembanyama versus Nikola Jokic.

ESPN NBA reporter Tim Bontemps broke down today’s motivations around the league, offering clarity to a naturally cloudy menu of games.

The following teams enter today’s finale with seeding consequences on the line: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors. Teams with fixed lottery positions who have no incentive to tank today round out the trustworthy roster pool: Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

With bankable rosters identified, next is understanding which key players on these teams are unavailable. Opportunities for value emerge where stars are out. Lengthy injury reports are part of the picture today. Final lineups will be key.

With an eye toward uncovering productive fantasy streamers and compelling betting angles, let’s take a look at the busy day ahead.

Sunday’s fantasy stream team

Jeremiah Fears, SG/PG, New Orleans Pelicans (rostered in 34.9% of ESPN leagues): The Pelicans are famously without their lottery pick this summer. A bright spot for the team has been the emergence of Fears as a fearless scorer in recent weeks. Fears can score from all three levels and is set to finish his rookie season with real momentum.

Luke Kennard, SG, Lakers (6.3% rostered): A shooter turned creator, Kennard is proof that roles can be so meaningful for production. Kennard should excel in a point guard capacity for the Lakers today. Elite shooting plus pick-and-roll work often equals fun results.

Kennedy Chandler, PG, Utah Jazz (9.5%): The Jazz are letting Chandler run the offense when he’s on the floor, and the results have been notable. With 18 dimes over the past two games and likely another big workload today, Chandler is a fun plug-and-play candidate to conclude the season.

Julian Reese, PF, Wizards (7.6%): Another example of trusting production over name value, Reese is a relative unknown delivering big lines lately. The Wizards don’t have much size, which means we could see plenty of Reese on the glass today against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McCormick’s favorite bets for Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks at 76ers OVER 226.5 points (-115)

The Bucks are 25th in defensive rating over the past 10 games. The Sixers have little size or rim protection with Joel Embiid out. While the Bucks are sending out a patchworked roster in South Philly tonight, we’ve seen this group produce at least 125 points twice in the past five games. Simply put, there should be a good deal of scoring in Philadelphia. I also like AJ Green to score 18 points (-121). The shooting specialist is empowered to create his own offense in recent games, with a career-best output this past Friday.

Jared McCain OVER 2.5 made 3-pointers (-126)

With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting their starting crew on the doorstep of defending their title, McCain should have a green light to launch from beyond the arc. Having the freedom to probe off the dribble and also work as a catch-and-shoot force, McCain should have multiple opportunities to produce clean looks.

Cooper Flagg OVER 33.5 points (-115)

On the final day of the 1993-94 season, the Spurs fed David Robinson every touch he needed to score 71 points and steal the scoring title from Shaquille O’Neal. NBA history is littered with teams handing their star the keys completely in pursuit of prestigious awards. Dallas is signaling such intent today for their rookie phenom.

Flagg is battling fellow Blue Devil Kon Knueppel for Rookie of the Year. Today represents a golden opportunity for Dallas to make a statement on his behalf. With nothing else at stake for the Mavericks, expect a 2006 Kobe-like shot diet from their franchise cornerstone. At 33.5 points, this is a number that respects his recent production while leaving enough room to make it interesting — which is exactly where you want to be.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

Play DFS basketball at DraftKings.

$8,100+ salaries

LaMelo Ball, PG, Hornets ($8,800): Producing big fantasy lines as the Hornets conclude a scintillating regular-season run, Ball is one of the rare high-usage players with a clear runway for minutes and touches today. The Hornets are slotted well below their actual playing level in the playoff seeding. Ball is a major reason for this offensive renaissance in Charlotte.

Paolo Banchero, PF, Magic ($8,700): Don’t let matchup metrics dissuade you from Banchero today. The Celtics’ core is mostly resting, setting up Banchero to deploy his bully-ball style around the paint. Banchero could use momentum heading into the playoffs, and the Magic have clear motivation to win.

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$6,100-$8,000 salaries

VJ Edgecombe, SG, 76ers ($7,400): There is some risk of a blowout here, but Edgecombe should be allowed to conclude a special rookie season with a busy day. While he’s not in the mix with Flagg and Knueppel, Edgcombe has proven more than capable of taking on added usage. I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s the team’s leader in shot attempts today.

Luke Kennard, SG, Lakers ($7,100): The Lakers need a lead guard for the playoffs. Kennard might just be that guy, having manned the offense since his star teammates went down. Kennard’s assist props are worth tracking when they post later today. He’s a strong DFS value in a spot that could see him gain further experience as a creator.

$3,500-$6,000 salaries

Lucas Williamson, SG, Memphis Grizzlies ($4,900): With at least 25 DraftKings points in three straight games and at least 37 in two of them, Williamson is showing he has the NBA chops to finish the season strong. The Grizzlies are likely to empower Williamson with big minutes and license to take shots.

play 1:07 Tim Legler: The Wembanyama era begins now with Spurs as a title threat Tim Legler discusses why the Spurs are poised to make a deep playoff run and potentially win a championship.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Magic -12.5 (-112) | Celtics +12.5 (-108)

Money line: Magic -750 | Celtics +525

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.9, straight up 68%, 220.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jett Howard, (GTD – Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD – Knee)

Celtics: Nikola Vucevic, (GTD – Finger); Payton Pritchard, (GTD – Foot); Sam Hauser, (GTD – Back); Derrick White, (OUT – Knee); Jaylen Brown, (OUT – Achilles); Jayson Tatum, (OUT – Achilles); Neemias Queta, (OUT – Toe)

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +10.5 (-112) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-108)

Money line: Wizards +425 | Cavaliers -575

Total: 235.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 20.2, straight up 93%, 241.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: None reported

Cavaliers: Keon Ellis, (OUT – Knee); Thomas Bryant, (OUT – Calf); Dean Wade, (OUT – Ankle); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT – Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT – Calf); Jarrett Allen, (OUT – Knee); Sam Merrill, (OUT – Hamstring)

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -13.5 (-110) | Pacers +13.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -900 | Pacers +600

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 15.8, straight up 88%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jalen Duren, (OUT – Knee)

Pacers: Johnny Furphy, (OFS – Knee); Ben Sheppard, (GTD – Hip); Jarace Walker, (GTD – Foot); Kobe Brown, (GTD – Back); Aaron Nesmith, (OFS – Neck); Andrew Nembhard, (OFS – Back); Ivica Zubac, (OFS – Ribs); Pascal Siakam, (OFS – Ankle); T.J. McConnell, (OFS – Hamstring); Tyrese Haliburton, (OFS – Achilles)

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks +5.5 (-112) | Heat -5.5 (-108)

Money line: Hawks +164 | Heat -198

Total: 240.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.2, straight up 51%, 246.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Dyson Daniels, (GTD – Toe); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD – Knee); Nickeil Alexander-Walker, (GTD – Toe); Onyeka Okongwu, (GTD – Finger); Jock Landale, (OUT – Ankle)

Heat: Norman Powell, (GTD – Groin); Simone Fontecchio, (GTD – Ankle); Dru Smith, (OUT – Toe); Nikola Jovic, (OUT – Ankle)

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets -13.5 (-115) | Knicks +13.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets -800 | Knicks +550

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.4, straight up 51%, 221.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Coby White, (GTD – Calf); PJ Hall, (OFS – Ankle)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (OUT – Ankle); Jalen Brunson, (OUT – Ankle); Karl-Anthony Towns, (OUT – Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT – Ankle); OG Anunoby, (OUT – Ankle); Tyler Kolek, (OUT – Oblique)

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks +15.5 (-115) | 76ers -15.5 (-105)

Money line: Bucks +750 | 76ers -1200

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 10.3, straight up 79%, 229.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Gary Harris, (GTD – Groin); Pete Nance, (GTD – Knee); Bobby Portis, (OFS – Wrist); Gary Trent Jr., (OFS – Oblique); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OFS – Knee); Kevin Porter Jr., (OFS – Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OFS – Achilles); Myles Turner, (OFS – Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (OFS – Hip)

76ers: Johni Broome, (OUT – Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT – Abdomen)

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

6 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +23.5 (-110) | Raptors -23.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +1800 | Raptors -5000

Total: 219.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 17.5, straight up 90%, 217.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Nolan Traore, (GTD – Illness); Ochai Agbaji, (GTD – Back); Danny Wolf, (OFS – Ankle); Day’Ron Sharpe, (OFS – Thumb); Egor Demin, (OFS – Foot); Josh Minott, (OFS – Ankle); Michael Porter Jr., (OFS – Hamstring); Nic Claxton, (OFS – Finger); Noah Clowney, (OFS – Ankle); Terance Mann, (OFS – Knee)

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, (GTD – Neck); RJ Barrett, (GTD – Knee); Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD – Illness); Chucky Hepburn, (OUT – Knee)

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls +6.5 (-112) | Mavericks -6.5 (-108)

Money line: Bulls +210 | Mavericks -258

Total: 249.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 1.9, straight up 56%, 240.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Collin Sexton, (GTD – Finger); Lachlan Olbrich, (GTD – Foot); Patrick Williams, (GTD – Thumb); Anfernee Simons, (OFS – Wrist); Guerschon Yabusele, (OFS – Shoulder); Isaac Okoro, (OFS – Quadriceps); Jalen Smith, (OFS – Calf); Josh Giddey, (OFS – Hamstring); Matas Buzelis, (OFS – Ankle); Nick Richards, (OFS – Elbow)

Mavericks: Brandon Williams, (GTD – Illness); Caleb Martin, (GTD – Heel); Daniel Gafford, (GTD – Shoulder); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD – Shoulder); Naji Marshall, (GTD – Hip); P.J. Washington, (GTD – Elbow); Dereck Lively II, (OFS – Foot); Kyrie Irving, (OFS – Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies +13.5 (-112) | Rockets -13.5 (-108)

Money line: Grizzlies +575 | Rockets -850

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 19.3, straight up 92%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Javon Small, (GTD – Thigh); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (GTD – Ankle); Walter Clayton Jr., (GTD – Hip); Brandon Clarke, (OFS – Calf); Cam Spencer, (OFS – Back); Cedric Coward, (OFS – Back); GG Jackson, (OFS – Knee); Ja Morant, (OFS – Elbow); Jaylen Wells, (OFS – Toe); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (OFS – Finger)

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT – Knee); Steven Adams, (OFS – Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans +5.5 (-108) | Timberwolves -5.5 (-112)

Money line: Pelicans +200 | Timberwolves -245

Total: 236.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.7, straight up 70%, 235.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Bryce McGowens, (OFS – Toe); Dejounte Murray, (OFS – Hand); Karlo Matkovic, (OFS – Back); Trey Murphy III, (OFS – Ankle); Yves Missi, (OFS – Hand); Zion Williamson, (OFS – Knee)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (OUT – Knee); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT – Calf); Bones Hyland, (OUT – Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT – Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT – Hand); Kyle Anderson, (OUT – Knee); Naz Reid, (OUT – Shoulder)

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns +5.5 (-115) | Thunder -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +195 | Thunder -238

Total: 213.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 9.9, straight up 78%, 218.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Collin Gillespie, (GTD – Shoulder); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD – Knee); Jalen Green, (GTD – Knee); Jordan Goodwin, (GTD – Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD – Foot); Devin Booker, (OUT – Ankle); Dillon Brooks, (OUT – Hand); Grayson Allen, (OUT – Hamstring); Royce O’Neale, (OUT – Knee)

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT – Ankle); Cason Wallace, (OUT – Toe); Chet Holmgren, (OUT – Back); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT – Calf); Isaiah Joe, (OUT – Knee); Jalen Williams, (OUT – Hamstring); Jaylin Williams, (OUT – Achilles); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT – Oblique); Thomas Sorber, (OFS – Knee)

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Nuggets +10.5 (-102) | Spurs -10.5 (-118)

Money line: Nuggets +380 | Spurs -500

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 7.8, straight up 73%, 239.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, (GTD – Wrist); Aaron Gordon, (OUT – Hamstring); Christian Braun, (OUT – Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT – Shoulder); Peyton Watson, (OUT – Hamstring); Spencer Jones, (OUT – Hamstring); Tim Hardaway Jr., (OUT – Knee)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD – Ribs); Stephon Castle, (GTD – Foot); Victor Wembanyama, (GTD – Ribs); Luke Kornet, (OUT – Shoulder); David Jones Garcia, (OFS – Ankle)

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +14.5 (-112) | Lakers -14.5 (-108)

Money line: Jazz +650 | Lakers -1000

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 13.7, straight up 85%, 240.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Elijah Harkless, (OFS – Hamstring); Isaiah Collier, (OFS – Hamstring); Jaren Jackson Jr., (OFS – Knee); Jusuf Nurkic, (OFS – Nose); Keyonte George, (OFS – Hamstring); Kyle Filipowski, (OFS – Back); Lauri Markkanen, (OFS – Hip)

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes, (GTD – Foot); LeBron James, (GTD – Foot); Austin Reaves, (OUT – Oblique); Luka Doncic, (OUT – Hamstring)

Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors +6.5 (-105) | Clippers -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Warriors +220 | Clippers -270

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.3, straight up 60%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD – Back); Will Richard, (GTD – Back); Quinten Post, (OUT – Foot); Jimmy Butler III, (OFS – Knee); Moses Moody, (OFS – Knee)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD – Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT – Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OFS – Hip); Yanic Konan Niederhauser, (OFS – Foot)

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +16.5 (-105) | Blazers -16.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings +1000 | Blazers -1800

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 14, straight up 86%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Isaiah Stevens, (OFS – Ankle); De’Andre Hunter, (OFS – Eye); DeMar DeRozan, (OFS – Hamstring); Domantas Sabonis, (OFS – Knee); Drew Eubanks, (OFS – Thumb); Keegan Murray, (OFS – Ankle); Malik Monk, (OFS – Personal); Russell Westbrook, (OFS – Toe); Zach LaVine, (OFS – Finger)

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (GTD – Ankle); Vit Krejci, (GTD – Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT – Calf); Damian Lillard, (OFS – Achilles)