Hospital Sixers in for tough night against league-best Thunder

After an ugly yet ultimately victorious night against the Jazz on Saturday, the Sixers have gone 4-1 in their last five games. Sure, it may have included a few opponents trying to tank, but it isn’t too bad considering the Sixers have been missing all their stars. Crucially, it’s kept them alive in the playoff picture at seventh in the East, rather than slipping any further down the incredibly tight conference standings.

The story might be a little different on Monday, though: they’re welcoming the best team in the NBA to Philly.

Even though the Pistons and Spurs are within three or four wins of the Thunder, OKC still sit atop the league with their 56-15 record.

The Sixers are going to have to compete shorthanded yet again too. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Johni Broome all remain out. And as if they weren’t already down enough rotation players, Dominick Barlow is only doubtful to return after suffering a left ankle sprain against Utah.

For the Thunder, the notable absence is starting guard Ajay Mitchell, who’s suspended one game following the Wizards-Thunder altercation.

Meanwhile, the the Thunder are getting more firepower back — as if they even needed it for this game. 2025 All-Star Jalen Williams, who was having another quality season this year before being out since mid February with a hamstring injury, is now available.

With an excellent offense and the league’s top defense, stellar top-end talent and unbeatable depth, the Thunder comfortably have the league’s top net rating at a ridiculous +11.0 — way ahead of the second-place Pistons and Celtics, tied at +8.0.

There are obviously going to be nightmare matchups across the board in this one. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is yet again playing like an MVP-level force this season after winning the award last year. His scoring has somehow become even more efficient, as he’s racking up 31.6 points per game with improved three-point accuracy (39.0 percent), an absurd career-high of 60.0 percent from two-point range (including 76.2 percent within three feet) and, unsurprisingly, a career-high 66.5 true shooting percentage as a result.

Shai is going to get his points against anyone, but it’s good experience for VJ Edgecombe to compete his hardest, utilize his athleticism, and see if he can disrupt some of Shai’s possessions at least.

First-time All-Star Chet Holmgren is having his best season yet too, and will give these smaller Sixers (and Adem Bona and Andre Drummond when he’s at center) plenty of work to cover ground against his mobility, size, and range from the arc. Paired with Isaiah Hartenstein’s skill, size and strong rebounding at center, the Sixers’ frontcourt is really going to be bullied without Embiid around.

With a host of other talent in their guard and wing rotation as well, providing shooting and/or top defense — from Cason Wallace to Lu Dort and Alex Caruso — there really is no letup when facing the Thunder.

And then finally, there’s the other guard we have to mention… Jared McCain. He was always going to thrive in an offense with as much balance, playmaking, and spacing as OKC’s, and he hasn’t hesitated to do just that with the solid play time he’s had already. McCain already has four 20-point games in his brief spell with OKC, compared to a mere one with the Sixers this season.

He’s averaging 12.3 points on a 62.0 true shooting percentage through his first 19 games there. McCain looks right at home in the Thunder offense with the way he’s getting open off the ball, running off screens, and creating off the bounce for himself. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him bring a bit of extra fire against the team that foolishly traded him away.

As special as Edgecombe’s arrival has been for the Sixers this season, and as good as he’s looked over the last two games with his career night against the Kings and 22-point, 13-rebound double-double against Utah, trying to lead the way against this Thunder defense is another kind of game altogether. That said, even if (when) the Sixers get crushed, Edgecombe delivering against the NBA’s best defense would be a fun statement for the rook to come away with.

Hopefully for the Sixers, Quentin Grimes can keep his strong play rolling after averaging 24.6 points over the last five games. And if Justin Edwards can find the kind of groove he had in his 32-point, seven-triple outburst against Kings too, that’ll make things a little more interesting.

None of that will really matter much in this one, though. It’s hard for any team to beat the Thunder on a good day, let alone the Sixers in their current state.

At least last week was a success for the Sixers’ place in the East. And once they get through what will likely be a brutal loss on Monday, life will at least get easier for them for the rest of the week with the Bulls then Hornets for their next two games.