Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer Reveal Which ‘Stranger Things’ Co-star Is the Best Cook

Co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer appeared in a recent edition of “The Pizza Interview,” a series from The New York Times Cooking

During the interview, they revealed which one of their co-stars is the best cook

The Stranger Things cast includes some talented cooks.

Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer, who star alongside one another on the hit Netflix show, were the latest stars to take part in The New York Times Cooking series “The Pizza Interview,” in which guests make a pizza together while in the hot seat.

During the Tuesday, Dec. 30 episode of the series, Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) and Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) revealed that Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) is the “best cook” on the show.

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things” Season 5.

Dyer said that Keery is a “good cook” who, Wolfhard revealed, previously made an “amazing” steak and chimichurri sauce.

“Just like simple, but like perfect,” he said.

Dyer also complimented a “chicken thing” that Keery cooked, “like it was nothing,” she added.

While Keery might be the best cook, Wolfhard shared that he loves cooking “a lot of Asian food, a lot of Asian cuisine.”

He explained that he had previously hosted a dinner party at which he cooked a Japanese hot pot that he thought was “way too salty.” However, he recently made a kimchi stew that was “actually good.”

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things” Season 5.

Although Dyer said cooking a pizza was a “little intimidating,” she revealed that the cast wanted to better their cooking skills with each other, but never found the time to do so during filming.

“We talked about doing many pizza nights when we shot the last season of Stranger Things,” recalled Wolfhard. “And then never did it, and always ended up maybe spending an hour and a half trying to figure out what we were going to end up ordering.”

The second installment of season 5 episodes of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix on Dec. 25, while the finale drops on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Dyer previously told PEOPLE that he “was so happy with my character’s ending,” adding that saying goodbye to the show overall was bittersweet.

The cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” attend the Season 5 World Premiere.

“I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” he said. “I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect.”

