Keon King arrested, charged with abduction in disappearance of Philadelphia woman Kada Scott, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with abduction in connection with the disappearance of a Philadelphia woman, police announced on Wednesday.

Kada Scott, 23, has been missing since early October.

“We are treating this as if Ms. Scott is still alive,” police said during Wednesday’s press conference.

Officials said the suspect has been identified as Keon King.

They say he has a “pattern” of similar incidents and are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

The assistant district attorney said King is also allegedly connected to previous kidnapping and strangulation case from 2025. That case was never tried because the victim did not appear in court, officials said.

Police also said they trying to identify a car in connection with the case.

Pictured: A car being sought by Philadelphia police in connection with missing woman Kada Scott.

They say the vehicle has been seen in various location across the city and asks anyone who sees a car like it to call police.

“We believe she may have been in that vehicle,” the assistant district attorney said.

This comes just days after officials said homicide investigators were assisting in the case.

Scott was last seen leaving her workplace, a senior living facility in Chestnut Hill, on the night of Saturday, October 4.

Before her disappearance, Scott had told people that she was being harassed.

Police say her car was still at work and her phone is dead.

Action News learned police searched a home last Thursday night on the 5500 block of Belmar Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia.

The next day, police were out in force searching the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown, which is about three miles from where Scott was last seen.

There was no word on whether anything related to the investigation was found.

Friends and family have been out looking for the 23-year-old, too.

“Canvass the neighborhoods, any leads we can possibly get so we can possibly get so we forward to police in hopes of getting my daughter back home,” said Scott.

Now, as the search is well into its second week, her family is anxious for answers and pleading for anyone who may know anything to come forward.

They’ve also started a GoFundMe. They say the money raised will be a reward for credible information that leads to finding Kada.

“You never know what little, small, minuscule information may apply to the big picture, the puzzle that might get Kada home. So whatever you think may help, call and report it to the police department,” said Scott.

Sources say the FBI is also assisting with this search and investigation.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.